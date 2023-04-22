Recent Post
Very true 👏🏽🎤💯
Of course!
Unacceptable behavior 😤
Definitely true and point on!!!
JOE SHOULD TO TAKE A HEART LIKE THE TRUMP.
Not really.
Normal responsible gun owners dont oppose safety and regulation. We also dont take xmas pics with our tools.
@DPS86 even taste my all’s salty ain’t it
@Bo Know You sir, need to make some sense. I really don’t know what you are trying to say.
@DPS86 it’s a bot, don’t bother
@黒Wolf Thanks
I wish I could imagine this changing for the better. This cake is already baked.
But God!🙏🙏🙏
Change is always possible. At some point there was in every other country the will to change gun laws for a better society.
in the philippines, when you go to a mall, you see guards at the entrance with assault rifles. the stores inside the mall have their own security guards with assault rifles.. schools have security guards with guns. guns everywhere but no mass shootings.. no school shootings
doesn’t sound great either to be honest.
Life living in fear or constantly seeing armed guards? Sounds ideal. Gone are the days of being a carefree child and innocent just going to school or hanging at the mall. Wonder how this happened? 🤨
@Jason Drummond extra judicial killings are warranted to deal with hard core criminals, no question asked, no answer needed. If this is practiced in the US, blue cities will be lot safer, you can stroll at times square at 2am without problem
When you let money dictate your course, and fear is your compass, hell will be your destination.
@Clem Fandango scrabble yep flem man dango ding dingo bingo pumpkin pie
@Bo Know That makes a lot of sense Bo.Thanks, you’ve really changed my mind.
Who has a bigger net worth than the NRA?
A.) Carrot Top
B.) Nancy Pelosi
C.) Justin Bieber
D.) All of the above
@dave mitchell You’re right, it doesn’t make any sense to try and make sense when communicating on YT, does it?
The law’s must work
Well said! Respect.
Someone turned around in my driveway yesterday but I had no desire to shoot them!
There is an old saying, guns don’t kill people, people kill people. This goes all the way back to Cain and Able.
Then I guess we can defend ourselves just as effectively with rocks
Aren’t you tired of hearing that?
I don’t believe that Cain and Able possessed firearms, assuming that they existed at any time in history.
I was shocked to see this danger on the American people😢😢. I hope the American people get better. And these things should never happen again. We all need peace, protection of human rights and non-discrimination.
I Love American 🇺🇸 ❤.
Thank You CNN news ❤
This gives me the chills. This is unbearable.😢
We have higher responsibility levels for actors with props than we do untrained civilians and real guns.
so freaking true …
I’ve been saying this forever and worse is that it’s all intentionally done.
Thank you!! Rights don’t out rank responsible, perfected reactions, and use of these overpowered guns!
If you hate kids, your neighbors, people in general — MOVE!
Why continue to battle over the control of actual “guns” when the real killer is the bullet. A gun without ammo is just a wall hanger so why not regulate the sale and purchase of ammo which would add a pragmatic, measurable layer to the activity of using guns and help identify those who already own weapons (i.e. AR15’s) Those wanting to purchase ammo would need to register and pass a background check before an Ammo Purchase Authorization Card (APAC) is issued. Ammo would be sold at separately located, licensed dispensaries similar to what’s instituted for cannabis sales. The step to acquire an APAC would not infringe on anyone’s 2nd Amendment rights, however would create exposure and enough of a hurdle to initiate a pause for those with nefarious intent.
God bless Ryan – keep working on this critical mission to save lives and the US