20 comments
ВЫ ПОНЕСЕТЕ ОТВЕТСТВЕННОСТЬ ВСЕЙ МИРОВОЙ ЭЛИТОЙ ЗА ВСЁ ЧТО ПРОИСХОДИТ НА ЗЕМЛЕ…
You said a mouthful!
Hopefully the executives at southwest won’t pass those upgrading costs to customers!!
Don’t like it , don’t fly them.
Man you are really milkin’ your Philly mug there, Tapper. :3
СЛАВА ГЕРОЯМ…😁
I had a terrible experience with Southwest Airlines and will never fly with them again.
These Airlines have been Economically bailed out numerous times and they continue to treat passengers as cattle going to the slaughter.
They do not need another update. Updating old technology isn’t gonna fix it. They need to invest into new technology.
Is it any wonder some of us have road rage when we fly now?
blame it on boeing…
Why was the CEO to busy to show up ???????
God: “Nazi America has lost 500,000 so far this year.”
Boycott Southwest until all committments are met. They soon respond to loss of profits.
Tisk tisk, emotional breakdown on TV? Don Lemon.? What kind of leadership is Chris Lechit bringing to cnn?
I stand with James O’Keefe. To hell with Matt Tyrmand and his DeSantis campaign connections. James O’Keefe is PV
I’ll never fly southwest again.
Pete fault
What about that laptop that y’all said was fake tho.. can we get an apology??? As$holes😁
Southwest used to be so good… prices and service. Then, like Boeing, they went for profits.