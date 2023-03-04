64 comments

    1. @the joe biden circlejerk What did Hunter do? Beyond hyperbole and wishful thinking, what vettable sources of evidence can you cite?

      Reply

    2. You are not comprehending the full idiocy. He’s criticizing Fox for a *different reason*…pretty much the opposite of what others are doing. He’s NOT criticizing them for promoting Trump’s BS while knowing it was a lie. No, he’s doing it because he doesn’t like the fact that they don’t believe Trump’s lies.

      Reply

    2. I thought he went already. Didnt it take like 5 years to send him to prison for like a month or two?

      Reply

  4. So good of Bannon to encourage Trump supporters to read the Dominion filing.
    A great chance for them to learn their favourite FOX presenters have been deceiving them for years.

    Reply

    1. @Petra Lyons The legislature is not prevented from using electronic voting machines in elections if the possibility of a reliable examination of correctness, which is constitutionally prescribed, is safeguarded. A complementary examination by the voter, by the electoral bodies or the general public is possible for example with electronic voting machines in which the votes are recorded in another way beside electronic storage.

      This decision by the German Constitutional Court, stressing the need for transparency in the electoral process without specialist technical knowledge, effectively ended Germany’s recent use of electronic voting.

      Reply

    2. @Petra Lyons ‘Banned’ is incorrect: “Germany’s recent use of electronic voting. Although the Court decision does not rule out electronic voting machines entirely, no further moves to adopt machines that meet the transparency requirements have been made.” So the issue of transparency is still to be addressed, but it certainly could be.

      Reply

    2. That’s gold, Smurx! It combines his MAGA-level insanity with the pure gangsterism of El Chapo.
      Bannon: where Çrazy and Eviĺ come to play!

      Reply

    1. He was convicted for 4mons & a fine for skipping the Jan 6 committee subpoena, but his sentence was postponed until his appeals are done.

      He was pardoned for federal charges on wire fraud & money laundering. His co-conspirators pleaded guilty, but one had a mistrial because the jury couldn’t come to an unanimous decision.

      The NY state money laundering charges that happened in Sept ’22, he plead not similar charges that were at the federal level. I think they are more focused on a “Go Fund Me” , for the wall? That trial is suppose to start in Nov 2023.

      Reply

    2. Because the law would rather let a guilty man go free than let an innocent man go to prison. The law takes time to work.

      Reply

  8. TuKKK, while vaccinated against CoVid-19, was urging his viewers to perceive the vaccine as an evil. Hypocrisy is a death sentence. Let’s hope TuKKK gets his adjudication soon.

    Reply

  9. Just asking questions is only half the job as a reporter. REPORTING on your findings is the other half!

    Reply

    3. Their advertisers need to man up & move on! This ridiculous network needs to die. It’s been so bad for this country 😢

      Reply

  12. The fact that Steve Bannon is still walking around as a free man is a downright travesty of justice.

    Reply

    2. True, but hey we’ve got insurrectionist being allowed to drill the Attorney General. What a mess.

      Reply

    3. ​@Albert Marsh So you really don’t mind being duped, lied to? Tribalism isn’t healthy for America.

      Reply

  13. Donald Trump hasn’t been disrespected nearly enough, and neither has Steve Bannon. If they were jeered at for the rest of their lives it wouldn’t be enough disrespect.

    Reply

    3. Should start with tar and top it with something a Mamma duck has. Then let the punishment begin.

      Reply

    4. @Rennrogue LOL! Now you leave my feathers alone! Get ’em from a chicken if you want to put them on a chicken!

      Reply

  18. A real reporter simply reports the facts. An investigative reporter asks questions about what are the facts. A fox reporter asks questions, ignores the answers and asks the questions again to make a point.

    Tucker: “Is it like this? We don’t know. Why won’t anyone say if it is or isn’t?”

    Anyone else: “It isn’t like that.”

    Tucker: “We still don’t know. No one will answer our questions.”

    Anyone else: “We just did.”

    Tucker: “What are they hiding?”

    “…”

    Reply

    2. But you forget, poor tuck tuck doesn’t have a whole department that could find the answered for him – or ask google.

      Reply

  19. Why is this man still not in prison. He was found guilty, sentenced but then the judge allowed him to delay his sentence until after his appeal is completed. Who does that?

    Reply

    2. He was convicted for 4mons & a fine for skipping the Jan 6 committee subpoena, but his sentence was postponed until his appeals are done.

      The NY state money laundering charges that happened in Sept ’22, he plead not guilty. That trial is suppose to start in Nov 2023.
      Similar charges as the federal ones, stealing money from donor’s. His co-conspirators pleaded guilty, all but one that ended in a mistrial. The jury couldn’t come to a unanimous decision. The co-conspirators will probably cooperate with NY protectors, so it doesn’t look good for Steve. Even the fact that they plead guilty, looks bad for him.

      Reply

    4. J DeMartini – Who does that? A judge that suddenly found a large cash “gift” in his bank, that’s who.

      Reply

  20. It is a failure of the US justice system that this criminal is not serving a long, long, long term in prison.

    Reply

    1. He was convicted for 4mons & a fine for skipping the Jan 6 committee subpoena, but his sentence was postponed until his appeals are done.

      Trump pardoned him on federal charges for wire fraud & money laundering for stealing from “build the wall” fund’s His co-conspirators pleaded guilty, but one had a mistrial because the jury couldn’t come to an unanimous decision.

      The NY state money laundering charges that happened in Sept ’22, he plead not guilty. For similar crimes to the federal ones, stealing from donors. That trial is suppose to start in Nov 2023.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.