George Santos and Jim Jordan… birds of a feather when it comes to the truth.
Schiff and Biden lol
Remind us all again how Jussie was attacked by MAGA in Chicago? lol
@When Lambo ?? Ignorance isn’t a safe space and shouldn’t be treated as such.
@Kay G. Are you transphobic?
Well look at their orange champion of lies. What do you expect?
Gym Jordan and the truth don’t belong in the same sentence.
The gym sneakers are hurting inflation
😄
Jim Jordan tried to silence whistleblowers while he looked the other way as wrestlers got assaulted. So he’s in charge? Jesus.
@When Lambo ?? All of those teenage boys and the two or three who were in their early 20’s were liars? That really stretches the reaches of belief. You can’t depend on your eyes if your imagination is out of focus, as yours seems to be. You might want to get treated for that level of myopia.
You can’t call a disgruntled ex-employee a whistle-blower.
@A A it is all a show.
Exactly!
Ray Epps
Shouldn’t the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee be an experienced attorney? Has Jordan even passed the bar exam?
Not a drinking bar no.
@Mr. Robot We can just cut them off. We have all the cities.
@RichVid NO NEED WE HAVE SHEEP HERE.
Chin up bars
Just because you keep hearing the college whistle blowing Gym , does not mean you have multiple whistle blowers .
🤣🤣 Pavlovian response or flashbacks of Cowardice Tremors!
GymShorts History doesnt rhyme, but it Does repeat itself!
The idea Gym Jordan of all people could be concerned with what a whistleblower has to say is suspect from the start.
@Liberals haveitallbackwards Other than playing hide the sausage with young girls?
One good way to get the FBI and DOJ back on your side would be to stop committing crimes. Just a thought.
@Megalord Ng
You can’t tell me ?
@Megalord Ng what link? Just give us the highlights
@Megalord Ng
I’ve seen it all Megalord and it seems to add up to nothing. I was hoping you might explain what I’m missing.
@Sea of Tranquility I would love to know those “supposed” crimes as well.
Why so secretive? Didn’t Gym Jordan want an “Open Access Government”?
So…he’s basically doing what he accuses others of doing, except he’s doing the same thing, exponentially. Classic case of “here’s 10 squirrels, just don’t look at the guy who released the squirrels.”
Why is someone who defied Congressional subpoenas setting on a committee handing out subpoenas ⁉️ Hypocritical ⁉️
Because he can. Good point, though. Unfortunately, there is so much corruption.
Corruption.
I’m glad someone else sees it
Because too many people voted Republican.
Gym Jordan leading any whistleblower investigation is an exercise in hypocrisy. Given his past, Jordan credibility sucks.
those three better get lawyers
Why isn’t Gym Jordan in prison for his role in those high-school boys molested by a certain coach?
If they are talking to “whistleblowers”, they then have to conduct a proper deposition – recorded and written down and signed by the person being deposed. (That locks them into their testimony under oath.) THEN, those depositions are shared with the other “side” BEFORE any questioning by the full committee. A “transcript” is created when those “whistleblowers” actually testify and are questioned in front of the full committee.
It amazes me how inept and ignorant Gym Jones and team are. Incredible.
If you’re talking about legally inept, then yes, you are correct. Gym Jordan does not care ultimately what the truth is. He only cares about saying the lie over and over again.
Seriously, we watch dem nominees refuse to answer under oath so what I’d the use. You people are getting played by both sides. Devide and conquer works well. 😄
I’m glad Jordan’s finally getting a chance… To make a complete fool of himself… Millions of us knew he would do exactly that
It’s the only thing he’s capable of doing.
@John Dough Fools gonna fool!
“Let’s just say it the republicans are the problem.” This was written in 2012.
“The GOP has become an insurgent outlier in American politics. It is ideologically extreme; scornful of compromise; unmoved by conventional understanding of facts, evidence and science; and dismissive of the legitimacy of its political opposition.
When one party moves this far from the mainstream, it makes it nearly impossible for the political system to deal constructively with the country’s challenges.” – Ornstein and Mann
“It is partisan that they fired me for being partisan at a job where I swore to be nonpartisan and uphold the law.” – Some loser ex FBI ‘whistleblower’
Let the FBI whistleblowers talk but it should be on the public record with cross examination.
They want to dismantle all departments that hold them accountable. Dictatorship planning 101
It’s like a bank robber complaining that the police are picking on them.
We can see it but the MAGA crowd see it as a good thing.
@Phil Hogan It’s like telling MBL not to hold the All-star game in Georgia because of the racist voting laws then wanting to hold the DNC conference in Georgia.
its a shame that the people responsible for the attack have. and will not be held accountable . only the people they misled.
It’s interesting because he says he wants “government back on our side”. When he says “back on our side is he referring to when Trump was weaponizing some of the govt and attempting to weaponize all of the government to execute his authoritarian rule. The government is not suppose to be “on a side” and is currently not on a side the way it was under Trump .