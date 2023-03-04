53 comments

  3. Jim Jordan tried to silence whistleblowers while he looked the other way as wrestlers got assaulted. So he’s in charge? Jesus.

    1. @When Lambo ?? All of those teenage boys and the two or three who were in their early 20’s were liars? That really stretches the reaches of belief. You can’t depend on your eyes if your imagination is out of focus, as yours seems to be. You might want to get treated for that level of myopia.

  5. Shouldn’t the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee be an experienced attorney? Has Jordan even passed the bar exam?

  6. Just because you keep hearing the college whistle blowing Gym , does not mean you have multiple whistle blowers .

    1. 🤣🤣 Pavlovian response or flashbacks of Cowardice Tremors!
      GymShorts History doesnt rhyme, but it Does repeat itself!

  7. The idea Gym Jordan of all people could be concerned with what a whistleblower has to say is suspect from the start.

  8. One good way to get the FBI and DOJ back on your side would be to stop committing crimes. Just a thought.

    3. @Megalord Ng
      I’ve seen it all Megalord and it seems to add up to nothing. I was hoping you might explain what I’m missing.

  10. So…he’s basically doing what he accuses others of doing, except he’s doing the same thing, exponentially. Classic case of “here’s 10 squirrels, just don’t look at the guy who released the squirrels.”

  11. Why is someone who defied Congressional subpoenas setting on a committee handing out subpoenas ⁉️ Hypocritical ⁉️

  12. Gym Jordan leading any whistleblower investigation is an exercise in hypocrisy. Given his past, Jordan credibility sucks.

    2. Why isn’t Gym Jordan in prison for his role in those high-school boys molested by a certain coach?

  13. If they are talking to “whistleblowers”, they then have to conduct a proper deposition – recorded and written down and signed by the person being deposed. (That locks them into their testimony under oath.) THEN, those depositions are shared with the other “side” BEFORE any questioning by the full committee. A “transcript” is created when those “whistleblowers” actually testify and are questioned in front of the full committee.
    It amazes me how inept and ignorant Gym Jones and team are. Incredible.

    1. If you’re talking about legally inept, then yes, you are correct. Gym Jordan does not care ultimately what the truth is. He only cares about saying the lie over and over again.

    2. Seriously, we watch dem nominees refuse to answer under oath so what I’d the use. You people are getting played by both sides. Devide and conquer works well. 😄

  14. I’m glad Jordan’s finally getting a chance… To make a complete fool of himself… Millions of us knew he would do exactly that

  15. “Let’s just say it the republicans are the problem.” This was written in 2012.
    “The GOP has become an insurgent outlier in American politics. It is ideologically extreme; scornful of compromise; unmoved by conventional understanding of facts, evidence and science; and dismissive of the legitimacy of its political opposition.
    When one party moves this far from the mainstream, it makes it nearly impossible for the political system to deal constructively with the country’s challenges.” – Ornstein and Mann

  16. “It is partisan that they fired me for being partisan at a job where I swore to be nonpartisan and uphold the law.” – Some loser ex FBI ‘whistleblower’

    3. @Phil Hogan It’s like telling MBL not to hold the All-star game in Georgia because of the racist voting laws then wanting to hold the DNC conference in Georgia.

  19. its a shame that the people responsible for the attack have. and will not be held accountable . only the people they misled.

  20. It’s interesting because he says he wants “government back on our side”. When he says “back on our side is he referring to when Trump was weaponizing some of the govt and attempting to weaponize all of the government to execute his authoritarian rule. The government is not suppose to be “on a side” and is currently not on a side the way it was under Trump .

