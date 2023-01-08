Recent Post
Let’s just all take a min to empathectically Thank the Police for the diligent & Excellent work which took a budding psychopath off the streets.
To all who were involved,
Thank You 🙏
WHY ARE YOU AN EX PROCECUTOR?? WHAT DID YOU DO WRONG??
@montego breezeno but my husband works for the FBI and I’m going to send your name over to the watch list.
@montego breeze
You got tagged old timer. 😎
Maybe get a gun and do it yourself instead, instead of always going and running to the teacher..
Anyone with half a brain should know to never bring your cell phone, use your own car and leave behind any item with your DNA on it if you plan on committing a crime, especially of this magnitude!😏😅
And don’t dump evidence in a neighbours bin…
@Love, Sylvia Maybe he’s trying to intentionally look so dumb no one would believe he did it.
@catalinacurio People who live in close proximity do sometimes use each others trash bins, especially if their bins or cans are full….not all that strange….the surgical gloves could have been to keep any trash off his hands….like from a leaky bag.
Even Trump knows this, hence never carrying a cell phone and rarely puts anything but a Do not disclose agreement in writing.
@Born to be wild no they don’t do that. That’s not normal at all. It was also a decent walk away. The house wasn’t in the city. He had to go quite the distance to use their cans.
Again, “highly educated” is NOT the same as “highly intelligent”.
Thank you , exactly correct .
donald trump told his fans that he donated his presidential salary to charity, didn’t get a huge loan from george soros, didn’t deposit border wall money donations into his personal bank account and didn’t take money from china but his tax returns say that is a lie
Bingo!
He’s gonna get a brand new edumacation in the federal penitentary now.
Killing 4 people was too ambitious and he screwed up big time.
The Press is to blame for so much misinformation about this case . They always seem to jump into stuff without having the full details.. Then all of a sudden have all these experts who know exactly what’s going on ..
@RatherTiredOfTheMess Try this…. The next time Cnn bashes the Russian military – try counting the number of missiles Russia rains down on Ukraine the next day or two.
@Tobias Birmingham are you cheering for the Russians, comrade?
What concessions will you make when Putin wants Alaska back?
@RatherTiredOfTheMess Thats just ig- nant!
@Tobias Birmingham projecting, I see.
Succinct, clearly explained for the average layperson.
I think motive is important in this case, since the beginning they have said a knife killing is so very personal .
In a residential area that’s very quiet you don’t want create unnecessary noise.
Naw, no way motive is important. Can you name a crime where motive is the only criteria, huh.
Legally, they do not need to prove motive. They can make arguments about serial killers who had no motive. They can back up the “targeted” piece via the cell phone record.
@Ray Whitehead Tammy said motive is important. She didn’t say it was the “ONLY” criteria they needed. But by your (dubious) “logic,” you should be able to name cases in which being able to provide motive actually HURT the prosecution’s case. Huh?
Garbage in the neighbor’s bin. I get some folks use those big business bins to dump furniture and other big stuff, but taking your garbage to a neighbor’s? Using their bins? Nope, that is way out of the bounds of normal behavior.
My neighbors use my trash bins when their bins are full. My recycling bins always have more than my non recycle bins.
@JNo Yes, but DNA was a relatively. new concept during the OJ Simpson trial. Casey Anthony is also extremely different, I think the jury there might have had trouble believing a woman could actually kill her own child, even by accident. I’m not a lawyer, but I think this seems like a pretty slam dunk case. Any defense lawyer will have a difficult time with this.
@QuartzNCoal There is a multitude of evidence …. that is just one component. I believe the trash recovered from the neighbor’s bins can be linked to the Idaho killings, too.
No sh*t Sherlock
The weapon was? Politically supporting who? Yes Democrats want him pardoned 😬
What puzzles me is…how’d he know the location of the bedrooms of his preferred victims in a house that had a number of people living there?
@towel head timmy “The roommate chose to let her friends die …”
Speculation is one thing, outright accusation is another. You’re one of the people that’s making that poor girl’s life hell. Just stop it. Let the investigation take its course.
It was easy to see into that house from several angles. Most of the windows didn’t have blinds.
In some municipalities you can find building blue prints and basic room layouts on record at city hall and sometimes on real estate websites too.
@towel head timmy how could she stop it? You think a teen girl was going to take him on? That sounds nuts.
He could’ve looked up the layout on Zillow from past listings and studied it.
Exactly! The prosecutor/the state does not have prove motive, just intent.
You may remember the disturbing drama with Gillian Anderson as a police detective, The Fall, about this guy with a normal life who murdered women at night. Only for his own satisfaction.
Those poor, poor youngsters…
What a senseless tragedy!
I know. It is unfathomable! Just on the cusp of adulthood.
No sh*t Sherlock
My heart breaks for the families. I hope this case is a big deterrent to those contemplating murder, that there are so many ways to be caught now.
It’s so very unsettling to know that a seemingly regular guy can harbor such dark, malignant desires..we never really know people at all..
Malevolent
Ellie is a excellent legal analyst one of the best
Law enforcement may find some interesting evidence since this guy went out of his way to wear gloves and put it in neighbor’s trash can at 4am thinking nobody would be watching. Seems like he had something he was trying to hide.
Latest is they may have more dna evidence..possibly 2 victims fought back and had his dna under their finger nails
I think someone or maybe even everyone in that house knew who he was even if they didn’t know his name. I am convinced of that.
Interesting how he accessed the build so easily.
@Mona Lisa unfortunately sliding glass doors are notoriously unsafe 😭 I have one myself & even when it has a stick in it it’s not truly secure.
I really like Eli, he seems such a kind man, as well as a brilliant prosecutor and a great writer, too. Naturally, his commentary here is very well thought out.
All that still doesn’t prove for sure he did it.
I love Elie! So very intelligent.His legal expertise is top notch.😊
He was an assistant professor at the WSU in Pullman,Washington about ten miles away from ISU.
He is also a 28 year old man who is 7 to 8 years older than his victims two of them have been friends since childhood; why would they want to be with him?