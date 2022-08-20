Recent Post
The thing is, even though all the docments (we think!) have been recovered, we’re not living in the last century. How many copies were made of the documents, how many people photographed or scanned the documents? This stuff has been down there for over a year and a half. How many records disappeared into foreign hands in that time? What about his four years in office when he was visiting several of his properties, one almost every weekend? What ended up at those?
He and the GOP coup co-conspirators are endangering lives with their language, just as they did on J6, but they’re also treating our national security recklessly and for that they must ALL GO.
@randal gibbons A lot of people thiking that…
As tremendously worrisome as tRump’s possession of these materials are, one thing that has to also be worrying Washington is who ~else~ has seen them, or are all the documents he took still there? There are people who would pay unbelievable $ for a looksee!
@WE THE PEOPLE 🙌 not true. Already been reported some documents related to prez France Macron, and a document about Roger Stone’s pardon there were a few other unclassified things
(Copies=$$$$$)
@randal gibbons # Whatsinthecasket? #OpenTheCoffin #WhyDidItTake10MenToCarryIvankasUrnInACasket?
I have a sinking feeling they already have😣
“secure property” … It’s a glorified motel.
A gaudy, probably smelly place. Yucj
But Rudy said the highest classified documents in our nation were under “roughly” the same security at Mar-a-lago as where normally stored in the possession of the government. Yeah, right, ROUGHLY😂😂😂
They were in a building. So, close to a Garden Center.
@labibbidabibbadum Doesn’t trump gives all those jobs to jared?
@Lee Smith They must be the $20k a day pancakes.😂😂
@labibbidabibbadum Nah, not expensive, Donald never pays his bills anyway. 😂😂
last time a spy was caught with classified documents was introduced to an electric chair. What’s the hold up?
Costs more to juice up the seat. All those servers running bitcoin transactions….
That spy went through a judiciary process longer than what has happened so far.
The embarrassment
Remember, she is part of the trump team. She was ok with the first 4 years of Trump’s crimes.
Not only did she support him but she also made the comment that she would vote for him again,if he ran again. That is the very definition of insanity.
@Lorraine Davis nope, these two ladies would not support him again
They said then she should be investigated by the DOJ and FBI
Yes, but not an integral part of the team. She was still following Republican ideals and couldn’t be corrupted. Still she had to kind of cuddle up to the shark without getting bit to stay somewhat close to the circle of thieves. It is a distasteful job, but somebody has to do it without getting discovered.
@BunzeeBear The DOJ and Jan 6 committee said she can really help us with the criminal investigation against Trump and his top republicans, she knows more than you think
If a government employee had walked out with classified documents they’d probably be locked up and denied bail due to national security and flight risks while the investigation was completed.
what crime that Trump would live to do in this case?
Were they classified? Were they personal recordings? Were they asked for and not returned?
If trump had shown absolute allegiance to the United States and our allies. Had a history of dedication to the United States or had a history of honesty and devotion to this Country. This wouldn’t be a serious concern. What he did show was a flip off to the United States, our allies, our democracy and nothing but praise for dictators and leaders who have been hostile to the United States. It’s a very sad state of affairs when banks in the United States, due to his history, began to refuse him loans. Whereas he became reliant on foreign banks, Russia for example, to bankroll him. This would have been a nope nope for any kind of security clearance. Yet, he was allowed to run for President. This needs to be changed. Anyone running for the office of President of the United States should be subject to the same scrutiny as anyone else who will have access to classified documents and information. Unfit for office should have been obvious from the start.
@B eto ok beto! 😏 …..beto…😂
Stealing your post.
@My View 🙂 COMMIE DON TRAITOR TRUMP is pro RUSSIA , he took PUTINS word over his own intel , team so you mean like that
I imagine a CIA operative undercover in some sketchy government would be worried for their life. (understatement)
Don’t forget Don was willing to let Russia interrogate one of our diplomats in a tradem
Let me dispel any illusions. I was a foreign diplomat, working as a crisis manager in the European State Department. The fact he’s not under arrest and intense interrogation makes me furious. You have left our butts out in the wind.
@Woody Graham Really. Can you imagine what the extra 27 pairs of boots did to Don and Mel’s carpeting? Heck, I hope Trumps hid the silverware and locked the liquor cabinet.
@Sarah Brown You misread by comment. I was responding to @Ronald Nixon comment about the “raid” being like Waco. I retorted that he is the one in a Waco like cult.
@J J Yep. Or is using them to keep himself out of jail. No one on cable is mentioning the possibility more documents elsewhere. Not sure why; that was the 1st thing I thought of.
Duh. Trump either already did sell views of some or all of the sensitive material, or he was intending to. Very likely both.
Trump is a snake, to not expect a snake to act like a predatory ME First, everything has a price snake, is ludicrous.
I am very skeptical that they do not know what classified information is missing from the White House. In my work, we have had sensitive document repositories with strict controls. We knew every document, its revision, and everyone who had accessed it and the library. I really cannot believe that these highly classified documents do not have similarly strict controls. The way this is talked about in the media, they did not even know it was missing until someone tipped them off about Mar-a-Lago. They speak about it as if it is as controlled as the newspaper rack at the public library.
They should quickly know what is still missing after what has been found. That is why, after Trump said he turned everything over earlier, despite the letter from his attorney assuring that was all, they knew that much more was still unaccounted for. I also wonder how much still is.
agreed. they should have every document recorded and re-recorded and cross referenced like they do in a public library when they did not have computers. An ISBN coding system, and you can find everything. Mango is not smart enough to mess with that system…and eliminate everything. It is time for the “LIBRARIANS” to knock him down.
@CJ Tymczak They may have to search the grave of Ivana to see if documents were stuffed in the casket.
I really feel that reporters need to make a concentrated effort to refer to Trump as the Ex or former president. Its horrifying to me when they refer to him as President! Please stop!
It was horrifying when he was President.
@Timothy – Cheetoh will make a fine President in Cell Block D
Way past time for justice to be served by Trump being held accountable.
@Craig Jones Except for Democrats*
Grishams face looks like an Easter island statue
@Lea Garner Does that include illegals ?
@Joey Harper nope no one is above the law.
This is significantly serious for national security, depending what these documents where.
Possibly….but since no one knows what these documents are….we don’t really know, do we?
How on earth can the people in charge of the security of these documents NOT know what is missing?
Incompetence or conspiracy?
because the documents have been purloined over multiple years and it takes time to determine what’s missing.
He took the Documents for a REASON.. Calculated, premeditaded and planned. Period.
(shaking my head) Why, in the first place, would a Donald Trump be elected, and allowed so many dangerous missteps and talks throughout his “reign”; and now, to evade justice and still run loose!
LOCK HIM UP AND THROW AWAY THE KEY!
@Kyle Dupont I’D TELL U TO TALK SENSE!! BUT U HAVE NO COMMON SENSE!! AND!!! PPL CAN, WILL AND DO THINK FOR THEMSELVES!! AND, MR XXXXXS BANKRUPT, WAS AN ATTROCIOUS BUSINESSMAN!!, WHAT ASYLUM DID U ESCAPE FROM!!???😂😂😂😂😂
This shouldn’t be about these docs being at his house, the real issue is how exactly did those items get there. Who transported them and when? Trump is just a distraction in this matter. Do your job CNN!
I’m going to say this. Those documents have been compromised. You have people walking in and out of that joint. Very possible Russian guests could probably have seen those documents.
