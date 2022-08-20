59 comments

    1. @BeHuman I have too. YouTube saying they are doing things to clean this up are only paying lip service.

    3. @388 Easy Money Easy tiger. If you are talking about Biden, you probably need to learn a bit about the why the entire planet is suffering from inflation.

  2. Saying a wood walled room at Mar-a-Lago is “roughly as safe” (as Rudy said) as other government secure document storage facilities, is a horrible indictment of the US. Are they all contained within publicly rentable event spaces? Does an agency have to tell them “please put a lock on that door”? Are custodial staff in and around them, without possessing any security clearances? Are they all elderly, mold ridden, humid structures that are so poorly maintained?

    2. @Mark Oh, and it always go back to Hikary, huh? That’s the GOP way of ignoring the issues at hand and gaslighting. No point in arguing with somebody like you.

  4. If anyone in the country had any of these documents, they would be arrested. Rich and powerful people are not above the law!

    1. @VanGiai Do THE NATIONAL ARCHIEVES SENT OUT A TWEET DEBUNKING THAT LIE ALREADY TROLL SO TRY & KEEP UP 😂🤣😅

  5. Trump is doing his utmost to stay out of a prison cell for the rest of his life or to be indicted and be forced into bankruptcy

    3. I think he’ll be able to stay out of prison, because it would be too difficult for the Secret Service to protect him, but he can certainly be indicted and hopefully convicted as a felon. As for bankruptcy, didn’t he do that at least four times before he ran for president? The only difference is that now he’s grifting his supporters and the RNC to pay his legal bills.

  6. An addiction to the 🍊🍄 is a necessary trait in the Republican party these days.
    Those that won’t blindly hitch their wagons to him are muscled out…
    Just ask Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger

  7. It should have NEVER got to that point. If you can’t trust who is in office, they should have NEVER been there in the first place! America needs to stop just settling for the lesser of two evils, or who is supposedly the richest! We are putting people in office who belong on game shows not in charge of running the country, but then we are surprised when there is a sh_t storm? Raise the bar people!

    1. @まこ 小池 Buddhism is probably the best by comparison, but I can not worship anything other than life and truth, my being prohibits it.

    Mr. Dunn – respect to you.

    4. @santa fe, bantayan island life and so …?
      (y’all are always so fucking weak about “why” and “then”. you should consider it a personal failing at this point.)

    2. They are just marking the words MAGA people will need to ask a smart person to define. They might think “fealty” is what he did to pageant contestants.

  10. The FBI should also seize all surveillance videos to the room where the secret documents were stored. It may reveal critical evidence who accessed that room. It’s possible some Russian agents got access to the room for the right price.

    2. Release it as part of judge’s decision to release some to humour Trump and his cult. It’ll piss off Trump, but satisfy the judge.

  11. *”HOW MY FAMILY CREATED THE WORLD’S MOST DANGEROUS MAN”* (Subtitle of “Too Much and Never Enough”) When a highly educated, intelligent, and articulate niece lets you in on her family’s dirty little secrets regarding her uncle… *BELIEVE HER!*

  12. It’s insane that we are literally living through the worst Republican party in the history of the USA. Shows no signs of improving either, only getting worse

  13. Guarantee that before handing it over to the FBI, that surveillance footage of the storeroom will have been analyzed and edited by Trump’s team so much, the recording tape will be more transparent than Queen’s master tape of Bohemian Rhapsody

  14. it’s precisely why he placed all these admirers at key positions exactly for the purpose of looking the other way from his failures and when he cavorts with foreign strongmen he swoons after.

  15. CNN and news folks should bring back all of those on-the-record video clips of Trump’s enablers, talking about how they NEVER did anything to stop Trump when they REPEATEDLY witnessed him : a) not caring at all about the classified briefing; b) ripping documents and leaving the scraps on the floor; and c) asking to keep documents for himself, even though he already demonstrated ZERO interest in them.

  16. “Me doth think thou protesteth too loudly.” Would not anyone who knew about (viewed the contents of) the boxes have a vested interest in denying the seriousness of (defending) these crimes?

  17. What concerns me the most about all this is if this was a Democrat ex president, say Obama, the GOP would be calling for them to be punished to the fullest extent of the law

  18. When the republican party sides on behalf of a twice impeached former president over National Security. Is it a viable party anymore? Just unbelievable. That money means more than Country. ♥️🇺🇲♥️ Vote blue!

  19. I read a joke recently that might have made me laugh if it wasn’t so shockingly true. How many Trump supporters does it take to screw in a light bulb?
    None. Trump tells them the light bulb has been changed and they all stand in the dark and cheer.
    Horrifyingly accurate.

  20. Why are we spending so much time talking about the room being locked or a CCTV camera being on the room etc.. It doesn’t matter how many locks Trump had on the door. The crime is having the documents to begin with. It’s like stealing a car than when the owner comes to get it you say. I had it locked up and had a video camera on it the whole time so everything is ok.🤦🏾

