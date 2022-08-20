59 comments

    4. @Zed137 I used to use “sew”.. Nowadays, I check if I’m unsure because I want to be taken seriously and keep the grammar nazis at bay. Have a great day. 🤙

      Reply

  2. The long arm of the law has nothing on the long arm of the mob. Age be damned – he got what was coming to him…

    Reply

    3. Bullshit. The mob had 30 years to catch him! They FAILED. Hard working Cops did their job for them! And if he hadn’t ratted, they would’ve SUPPORTED all his killing & heinous acts…
      But then after the Law (who they despise & won’t cooperate w/ ever) found the dirtbag.
      And he was trapped, and old. _Only then_ did they get him. No good guys here.
      And also the sicko that beat him like a piece of meat, was walking around the streets. _That same guy could do that to a civilian_ if we got into a Road Rage beef or somehow triggered him. Sociopaths are Sociapaths whether organized or not.
      Stop acting like there’s some accountability or justice in action.
      Strong prey upon the weak.

      Reply

    4. @Alvan He got his prison sentence from the law (11 years till he died), and his death sentence from his own type. Double justice!

      Reply

  3. This is why you don’t get involved in gangs or start them or act like them. Because no one can tell the difference between the real and the fake.

    Reply

  6. He lived to 89 and killed lots of people when he was alive. Maybe we should just leave this one alone….

    Reply

  7. This interview was unintentionally hilarious! Was she really trying to prompt a sympathetic response from a guy who got sold out?

    Reply

    1. It was extremely awkward. It seemed like she just found out about who he was, as she read it off the teleprompter or something. Yikes.

      Reply

  8. The statement “truest of ironies” in the victims response really was perfect. the news coverage of that murderous psychopaths overdue mob execution should just be only that statement.

    Reply

  9. Always gives me mixed emotions when convicted gangsters appear on tv talking about the crimes of others and ‘reasoning away’ from themselves. Weird because I have no problem with them writing a book about their life story at all. It’s just looking them in the face and in the back of your mind thinking ‘what terror were you to your victims, now he’s smiling on tv’. This guy makes the hairs in my neck stand up 😬

    Reply

    1. @MaskedMarvyl I feel like the film Donnie Brascoe depicts them in the most honest way. They’re not rockstars, just low level unintelligent crooks.

      Reply

  10. It was a hit job. There are others involved. The people who put Bulger in position to be rubbed out need to be brought to light.

    Reply

    1. Mrwilson Mohamed Trevino is a fake bot like Maria Lopez NBA 1 and Andrea Madden fake bot accounts. Those same rejects make same bs response and post some turd link to Vietnam cooking fishing show

      Reply

    3. @Donald Carter Every time I put a comment into a political video, I get an immediate response from *_Daggwe Jonjt_* saying “Fuk what you saying it here” and a link to a far East show. Today, it looks like a news show, but of course, I don’t understand it. Every time, I click the 3 dots to the right and report it as unwanted commercial content, and I must have done that at least 50 times. YouTube always takes down the individual comment, but they don’t take down his channel, which is also a bot. I know this because the response is posted before he would have had time to read my comment.

      Reply

    4. I said the same thing!!!! They need to look into Whiteies old Handler ( FBI case workers)!!🤨

      Reply

  11. I remember my Daddy talking about him-to live 89years and die in such a painful and brutal way -we reap what we sow(his victims and their families I am sure are still still grieving but now have Justice

    Reply

    2. @Donald Carter ohhh-I was like WTH-ok thank you and if I see this again on my response I will just ignore-thank you

      Reply

    4. @Maria Casella look through thread of comments. Same group hitting threads of comments. Maria Lopez NBA 1 Mohamed Trevino Kristi Campbell don’t know what deal is but same response and usually to some Vietnamese link ( assuming it’s Vietnamese )

      Reply

    1. only in USA a major news network would invite a mobster and value his opinion and the appreciate his time. only in usa.

      Reply

  13. Interesting interview. Have sense this guy is still a gangster at heart. Interesting how he says his former boss deserves this because he was an “informant” and not for the brutal things he did as a crime boss. He says this repeatedly. Also he seems to show how things are not what they’re are meant to be cause of modern crime prevention and prosecution tools taking the position how guilty people are found innocent as opposed to how much difficult it would be to commit crimes. Very interesting reveal about this guy

    Reply

  15. This is the street justice he has given so many others. I don’t understand why people are actually upset about this.

    Reply

  16. Pretty lame person to interview. He was more concerned about this gang member informing on other crooks than about the harm he did to people not in the gang.

    Reply

  17. He got what he gave. He preyed upon the weak and karma caught up with him. I’m not saying murder is ok, I guess I’m not shocked by the way he died. It’s hard to feel bad for someone when they have killed and hurt so many people. JMO

    Reply

  18. He knew that the life he has chosen only ends one way. It’s amazing that he lived as long as he did.

    Reply

    1. 89 is damn amazing. joe bonano retired. he might be the only one other than those that turned states evidence.

      Reply

  19. Love the accent. Sounds like someone straight out of a gangster movie, except he was actually part of that lifestyle.

    Reply

  20. This guy appears to miss the good old days. That’s not to say that he’s interested in returning to that life, he conveys a sense of fond nostalgia.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.