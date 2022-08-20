Recent Post
You reap what you sow.
Let’s be Honest We knew it
https://youtu.be/d5QlZBwHJS8
@Zed137 Wrong.
@z right you are.. I stand corrected Sir
@Zed137 I used to use “sew”.. Nowadays, I check if I’m unsure because I want to be taken seriously and keep the grammar nazis at bay. Have a great day. 🤙
The long arm of the law has nothing on the long arm of the mob. Age be damned – he got what was coming to him…
Nice haiku.
It was just a question of time.
Bullshit. The mob had 30 years to catch him! They FAILED. Hard working Cops did their job for them! And if he hadn’t ratted, they would’ve SUPPORTED all his killing & heinous acts…
But then after the Law (who they despise & won’t cooperate w/ ever) found the dirtbag.
And he was trapped, and old. _Only then_ did they get him. No good guys here.
And also the sicko that beat him like a piece of meat, was walking around the streets. _That same guy could do that to a civilian_ if we got into a Road Rage beef or somehow triggered him. Sociopaths are Sociapaths whether organized or not.
Stop acting like there’s some accountability or justice in action.
Strong prey upon the weak.
@Alvan He got his prison sentence from the law (11 years till he died), and his death sentence from his own type. Double justice!
@Mike Collins Catchy, and doesn’t invalidate a single thing I typed. Fair enough!
This is why you don’t get involved in gangs or start them or act like them. Because no one can tell the difference between the real and the fake.
Gang member
You don’t get to determine when somebody is gonna get their revenge🤫
Don’t do the crime if you can’t do the time! Parlayer Snitches get stitches, or worse! Parlayer
*LIVE BY THE SWORD, DIE BY THE SWORD*
Age makes no difference
He lived to 89 and killed lots of people when he was alive. Maybe we should just leave this one alone….
Yeah man. I’ll save my empathy for the victims of these scum rather than these subhumans.
Give those guys a medal 🏅
“What comes around goes around.”
This interview was unintentionally hilarious! Was she really trying to prompt a sympathetic response from a guy who got sold out?
It was extremely awkward. It seemed like she just found out about who he was, as she read it off the teleprompter or something. Yikes.
@H K S i’m sure you’re correct.
If you noticed, he spoke in code… I don’t think 🤔 she got it, with her persistent questions.
The statement “truest of ironies” in the victims response really was perfect. the news coverage of that murderous psychopaths overdue mob execution should just be only that statement.
Always gives me mixed emotions when convicted gangsters appear on tv talking about the crimes of others and ‘reasoning away’ from themselves. Weird because I have no problem with them writing a book about their life story at all. It’s just looking them in the face and in the back of your mind thinking ‘what terror were you to your victims, now he’s smiling on tv’. This guy makes the hairs in my neck stand up 😬
@MaskedMarvyl I feel like the film Donnie Brascoe depicts them in the most honest way. They’re not rockstars, just low level unintelligent crooks.
That’s what happens when you interview someone schooled in the penal system.
He is a changed man now!! Everyone can be evil but let’s not forget he paid his dues
@Abdi Mohamed , Uh……sure, ma’am….
It was a hit job. There are others involved. The people who put Bulger in position to be rubbed out need to be brought to light.
Mrwilson Mohamed Trevino is a fake bot like Maria Lopez NBA 1 and Andrea Madden fake bot accounts. Those same rejects make same bs response and post some turd link to Vietnam cooking fishing show
Exactly true, it was a set up!
@Donald Carter Every time I put a comment into a political video, I get an immediate response from *_Daggwe Jonjt_* saying “Fuk what you saying it here” and a link to a far East show. Today, it looks like a news show, but of course, I don’t understand it. Every time, I click the 3 dots to the right and report it as unwanted commercial content, and I must have done that at least 50 times. YouTube always takes down the individual comment, but they don’t take down his channel, which is also a bot. I know this because the response is posted before he would have had time to read my comment.
I said the same thing!!!! They need to look into Whiteies old Handler ( FBI case workers)!!🤨
I remember my Daddy talking about him-to live 89years and die in such a painful and brutal way -we reap what we sow(his victims and their families I am sure are still still grieving but now have Justice
@Kristy Campbell second time you left me the same comment on two different posts lol
@Donald Carter ohhh-I was like WTH-ok thank you and if I see this again on my response I will just ignore-thank you
Totally agree 👍
@Maria Casella look through thread of comments. Same group hitting threads of comments. Maria Lopez NBA 1 Mohamed Trevino Kristi Campbell don’t know what deal is but same response and usually to some Vietnamese link ( assuming it’s Vietnamese )
“Organized crime’s not what it used to be.” He sounded nostalgic.
only in USA a major news network would invite a mobster and value his opinion and the appreciate his time. only in usa.
Interesting interview. Have sense this guy is still a gangster at heart. Interesting how he says his former boss deserves this because he was an “informant” and not for the brutal things he did as a crime boss. He says this repeatedly. Also he seems to show how things are not what they’re are meant to be cause of modern crime prevention and prosecution tools taking the position how guilty people are found innocent as opposed to how much difficult it would be to commit crimes. Very interesting reveal about this guy
You 💯💯💯
When i was a young man, my father told me
stay out of jail.
it was good advice
I’d say so
This is the street justice he has given so many others. I don’t understand why people are actually upset about this.
Pretty lame person to interview. He was more concerned about this gang member informing on other crooks than about the harm he did to people not in the gang.
He got what he gave. He preyed upon the weak and karma caught up with him. I’m not saying murder is ok, I guess I’m not shocked by the way he died. It’s hard to feel bad for someone when they have killed and hurt so many people. JMO
we think differently in europe. no body deserves bad things upon him, not even a mass murderer.
@ʕ ́•ᴥ•`ʔ Canada agrees with you.
@pamelaliegh 🙂
He destroyed souls in my family.
He knew that the life he has chosen only ends one way. It’s amazing that he lived as long as he did.
89 is damn amazing. joe bonano retired. he might be the only one other than those that turned states evidence.
Love the accent. Sounds like someone straight out of a gangster movie, except he was actually part of that lifestyle.
This guy appears to miss the good old days. That’s not to say that he’s interested in returning to that life, he conveys a sense of fond nostalgia.
