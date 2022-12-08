Recent Post
- Uvalde sheriff had vital information shooter that was not shared
- Putin warns of increasing nuclear threat. Hear ex-CIA director’s reaction
- Trump team finds 2 docs with classified markings in Florida storage unit
- Intercepted phone call reveals dwindling conditions for Russian forces
- Hear what Haberman says Trump’s orbit is concerned about
95 comments
I don’t understand how he’s still free along with his co-conspirators.
Biden’s Laptop Matters…and you’re gonna think co-conspirator’s!
@James James but Hunter’s laptop will lower inflation and gas prices.
He is Rich and a White Supremacist.
@Passing through Time lol. You MAGA trolls are so easily provoked. Blocked and muted incel
@Gabe Logan Keep crying princess
It’s astounding that that criminal still has his freedom. Any other citizen would already be in prison.
It’s really insulting that they haven’t locked him up.
@Eduardo Oliveira are you sure that it’s not your hemorrhoids?
And yet all the LIES AND CORRUPTION ABOUT THE LAPTOP JUST FLY BY RIGHT LIKE IT NEVER HAPPENED
Why do the only things matter when it’s Trump? Why is everyone so scared of him? We have a complete empire of Racism to the 60s-70s by THIS FRUIT BIDEN AND NOW WE FIND OUT HIS SONS LAPTOP IS FULL OF ALL KINDA CRIMES FROM ICE CREAM DADA TO HUNTER AND GOD KNOWS WHO ELSE….LETS INVESTIGATE THIS DEEP TO AND SEE HOW IT PLAYS OUT
It’s also so vile and malignant. I just can’t help but still be nauseated by the decision James Comie made…..
DOJ need to just go into every place Trump lives, storage & maybe his kids homes. This is horrifying that he has been so careless with our country’s Top Secret & Classified Documents.
@Gregg Mackie You are exactly correct!
@Jayson Pida I had that thought too! Pretty scary!
@Gregg Mackie With everyone knowing what is on it already, it should have been leaked by now.
*The DOJ needs
Horrifying yes, but hardly surprising.
Glad they found more classified documents. There is probably more. He needs to be indicted with his enablers.
they need to look in a particular grave at bedminster
@dave diamond exactly
Maybe the docs are on Hunter’s laptop?
Why aren’t they going after Obama’s records he took home a lot to
They should have searched all his property in one shot now he took the other documents and hid them you’ll never find them
@Patty Miller go over to Fox News with this conspiracy crap. At least most people here have a brain and can think for themselves. When Hunter can influence policy and earn just as much as the Trump kids then I would care…not!
@Katrina Stevenson it’s pretty funny, Patty complained about Trump’s dinner with celebrity racist & a neo-Nazi being reported, despite the later Kanye “I like Hitler” and Trump’s post about terminating the constitution.
Patty thinks that reporting what Walker’s sponsor wrote is an MSN plot to make Walker lose the election.
I suppose MSN carrying the werewolf speech was a conspiracy too!
@RobBCactive Calling them “theories” is a gross insult to the scientific method. Things like “Biden’s laptop” should be called for what they are, which is total BS repeated over and over by morons, like little kids repeating singsong nursery rhymes. It’s totally meaningless, they just like the sound of it.
@John Q. Bebtelovimab hostile state actors are exploiting it. The Russians spread anti-vax BS too.
So I “debated” with Trumplicans and they believe the FBI had the laptop and Guiliani didn’t break chain of evidence or be suspicious hawking the story to the press.
Now we know Hunter wasn’t running for election, but Hunter is under investigation.
The Kremlin try to discredit Ukraine, which is why stories about arms sales, FTX money laundering and evidence on the laptop are spread.
Republican extremists see white Christian nationalists with fascist anti-woke policies and ignore the genocidal war aims, destabilising Europe and the USA strategic interests.
So this BS is actually trying to get Republican base to turn against Ukraine and destroy NATO unity and credibility of the USA
@RobBCactive That both our takes on the situation are accurate just goes to show how complex are the information flows enabled by media, social and otherwise. Meantime, it’s worth noting that both Russia and China are working overtime to build serious firewalls around their own national internets, to protect themselves from the very kinds of disruptive misinformation that they both work so diligently to inflict on the internets of the rest of the world.
Do all criminals get to self report on what they stole, or just this one?
Anyone CAN, of course
@Dawn Carlson He’s not a criminal until convicted
nope. just trump. HE’S SPECIAL! indictments based only on the evidence? they have a WAREHOUSE full of evidence. indict the traitor already!
I can’t take it any more! When is the DOJ going to do their job??
Don’t forget Biden. 100 billion to 🇺🇦 for his business deals the fbi lied about for an election. Priorities! 🐑
This is so ridiculous! You’d think that he would’ve just turned everything over! Throw him in jail please!
@John D, my comment was all of ONE sentence long. The remainder of the comment is the proof that what you said is a LIE, which everyone here already knew!
@John D Can you answer the simple question that 5591 asked???? Is this to hard a question for a dumb Russian?
@Jim Wheeler you’re still talking? Oof.
Side-note: didn’t read i’m cooking and it’s more important than an idiot being wrong online.
BBQ sausage and chicken~
Remember when you tried to post some news propaganda to back up your story? That was funny. Stupid but funny.
@Studebaker Hoch absolutely agree! I was suggesting he would have stolen so much he might not recall everything he took. He is still culpable for not only the theft, but the concealment and obstruction afterwards.
@Thomas Baker you lose credibility off the bat with name calling. He sure knew what he had after the fact, and obstructed the return of documents for MONTHS.
I’m hoping those 100 congress critters that signed into the Green Bay Sweep that Peter Navarro talked about are on that list of associates that need to be charged. They broke their oath of office.
@julio torres Hate to break it to you, but even indictment relating to the two year long secret illegal bombing of Cambodia had been shelved by the time the guy sailed off into the San Clemente sunset.
I think even in that era – one which we like to think of as being more solemn politically – the Judiciary Committee was very fearful of opening the can of worms that criminalizing the conduct of US foreign policy would entail.
Which made a bloodbath like Iraq not only possible, but almost inevitable.
Especially when you look the lesson of impunity that the major players in the Ford Admin – Rumsfeld, Cheney, Baker -apparently took away from the pardon.
@Marie O’Gara I am sorry, but your reply is all over the place. Did I ever say that Garland has not shown respect to Trump?
Also, “Garland following the law” needs to be better defined. How long has it been since Jan 6 took place? Why has Garland waited that long? There are reports that the new inspector has asked for Jan 6 records that could have been subpoenaed months ago, which is consistent with the criticism some scholars have leveled against Garland for dragging his feet.
Lastly, of course what Nixon did pales in comparison, which should compel the DOJ to move with a bit more urgency, no?
@Chris Coughlin Indeed. When it comes to foreign-policy decisions, the US government typically finds a way of becoming non-partisan. That being said, before resigning, Nixon made sure that Ford would pardon him, knowing that the DOJ was going to come after him like flies on turd.
@John D That investigation could have happened under Trump, for your information. But speaking of that, aren’t there pictures of Trump with Epstein, palling around? Hmmm. But, of course, only liberals could do awful things like having sex with minors. 😂
@Jake Incorrect. Violating the constitution, breaking their sworn oaths to their country & fellow countrymen, participating in a conspiracy to commit seditious acts, & blocking the peaceful transfer of power are all serious crimes.
Choosing to support a traitor openly violating the law to remain a national security threat to one’s own & multiple allied countries is not a minor charge. Being convicted of treason used to automatically result in death, exile or jail for life.
“They should give it back. It’s mine.” OK, we’ll put it all in your prison cell.
In solitary confinement, then he coudnt show bubba or borg the docs
Such a pity how Ivana “fell” down the stairs. She knew where all the bodies were buried and may have been in the middle of turning state’s evidence. But it’s a pity about Trump’s old pal Jeff Epstein dying in prison on Trump’s watch too.
The guys nuts for f sake, off his dam rocker, just check his rubbish bin, nxt to the dirty nappy’s and half eaten big mac’s and diet cokes ..
@Busted Loads really 🤣😂
@M Hall On the bright side, Biden has no R word accusations from multiple women. I’ll take the guy who falls up the stairs anytime.
@M HallNever once did I see the fat guy ever do any exercise, he wouldn’t know what a bicycle is, stationary or otherwise. I remember the blob walking down a simple ramp holding on for dear life and also walking up steps with toilet paper stuck to his shoe. Don’t criticise Biden when the orange turd is 100 times worse.
@M Hall What’s that got to do with anything? Damn dude you may not be the dumbest MAGAt on the planet, but you’d better hope the other guy doesn’t die. SMH, oof.
Trump thought Republic Storage is legal for storing top secret documents.
@Arch Angel Oh no! Archives, that’s what is important. 100 billion to 🇺🇦 hidden with the help of fbi. Priorities.
@termsofusepolice …Yeah…well eventually they may have made it to the Archives. Arch Angel is spot on. Classified and unclassified documents were stored at Hoffman Estates, an abandoned furniture warehouse, just outside of Chicago. Sounds secure to me.
@David Drake … Trump didn’t steal anything. He merely “mishandled” them, as you say.
@Gregg Mackie to no one since he was always a private citizen never in government.
@Gregg Mackie Remind us; when was hunter in the government ??
Bring on the RICO charges. I’m sure Trump fears that more than anything because siezure of all assets is possible.
@Dankenstein Not targeting a side. Targeting an individual that has been dodging the law for decades. His time is up.
There is a very good video here on YT that describes exactly that, including murder.
@Gregg Mackie You’re right. Corruption in politics should come to light no matter what side of the aisle. I’m just surprised that the GOP didn’t conduct an investigation in 2017 when they controlled the house, senate, and white house.
@Gregg Mackie watching too much of the fox? Fox needs a name change to LION news! It’s like fake news without all that fake stuff! Besides they’re not even clever just LIES
@nova396 rent a billboard FOOL! But first Type into YouTube what tRUMP thinks about mishandling CONFIDENTIAL information. TOP SECRET documents in a BEACH CLUB! We SHOULD all AGREE! Except the hypocrites obviously tRUMP! And the FOOLS
The most sickening reality is that all these documents have been distributed in one form or another and ANYONE that wanted them, has them 😡🤬
I wonder what he traded for the $19 million loan he received from North Korea that was just reported?
@madcow1776 His corruption was public before he became POTUS
Worship the government says the guy who worships one man 😅 some people just need to look at their on reflection 😢
“How do you even know that” says people who have unwavering “faith” in Trump. If he said it that’s all they need
I live in iceland and a couple of docs turned up on the going cheap website, owners going on a very long holiday very soon it says
Just imagine if Obama did even a fraction of this. The GOP and Fox would be foaming at the mouth
I remember some right winger was making a big deal about how Obama would at times rest his feet with his shoes on, on the furniture.
Not necessary – they were foaming at the mouth about Hillary’s White Slavery Pizza Parlour – and that was just a psychotic episode they were having.
Reality isn’t even a barrier to their apoplexy anymore.
@EJ Wright They are always foaming at the mouth. That’s what the base wants. Whatever they are foaming at at any given time is a detail.
@Arch Angel then post the link to your facts!Please! I will be waiting right here. “Obama did this times 33 million” better be in there somewhere.
@Arch Angel Still brain damaged?
Whatever these attorneys found is NOT IT! He has more classified documents.
He probably doesn’t know what documents he has. He doesn’t read remember
Biden’s Laptop Matters!
Didn’t the FBI say that they retrieved a number of empty folders during the search? The documents missing from those folders are clearly still in the closet or the basement in Mar-a-Lago, or worse, have already been sold and/or transferred to a third party
Thinking the 2 and a half billion dollars the Saudis are paying Jared. Hmm
I love how trumps lawyers are claiming it was a “sealed” box 😂😂😂
Walmart tote!🤔
Those documents stored by Bush in “a Chinese restaurant and bowling alley” now look safer than Trump’s storage unit. 😂
BIDEN IS PUTTING US IN THE BRINK OF WW3 BECAUSE OF HIS BUSINESS DEALINGS THAT WERE ILLEGAL, AND USED THE FBI TO HIDE IT ON TWITTER AND MEDIA. 🐑🤡
No doubt the Chinese spies taped it up safe and sound after they looked at it. Trump probably expected them to find more. The spies would have taken the juicy ones.
I reckon the GQP are sheiting their pants right now, other then Cptn Bonespurs, I wonder who else is gonna see some prison time 😂
The “Lock Her Up” crowd doesn’t like accountability for themselves.
The “Lock Her Up” crowd and their allies in Congress questioned Hillary for hours and she answered all of their questions; she didn’t plead The Fifth once! Trump took The Fifth 440 times within 5 hours of his deposition by the N.Y. A.G’s office! Remember, in 2016, Trump said that only the Mob takes The Fifth!
Yes and the guy shouting the loudest on stage “lock her up”, former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, escaped getting locked up by a full pardon. An abusive use of the clemeny power. The pardon power works the way Trump wishes the entire presidency would work…unchecked power.
Lock him up!
So DT hired a team without clearances to handle classified documents? What a mess!
If anyone thinks that it is “mind-boggling” that Trump hasn’t returned all of the documents yet, then they are not near as smart as they pretend to be. What truly is mind-boggling is that even after all of this, Donnie is still walking around free.