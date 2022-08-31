47 comments

  3. “Safeguard reforms”.. Sorry Mr. Gorbachev.. We are still trying to get it right.. Sigh..
    R.I.P 🕊 ❤
    🇺🇸 🇺🇦 🌎 ✌

  5. “Peace is not unity in similarity but unity in diversity, in the comparison and conciliation of differences.” — Mikhail Gorbachev

  6. “Comrade Belikov we are in grave danger from the Capitalists, our collective our very way of life is at risk!”

  8. No matter what you think of Gorbachev, this guy is half of the reason the cold war ended. For that, I’ll raise a glass to his passing.

    2. @George Furman not fear, fear was a tool in communism. It fell because of low standard of life (wider term)
      Capitalism is not perfect, but it’s the best we have, just like democracy

    3. @Robert Nussberger _”his country was in shambles. Civil unrest and economically”_ – In other words, certain circumstances led him to reconsider a path for his country. Just as I said. But the decision to make it was still his.
      It wasn’t on Ronnie Reagan.

  9. An interesting man who had ambitious reform ideals for his nation. He succeeded in some aspects, but I believe he fell well short of his objectives and his intended achievements for his citizens.

    Regardless, RIP.

  13. Being a journeyman historian, one of the things that interests me are the contemporary couplings in history. WW II had a very interesting mix who by and large were all of the same age, Patton was an elder having served with Pershing in WW I.

    With that in mind, if Gorbachev, Jimmy Carter and Yitzak Rabin had been in power at the same time, think what this world may look like now. We might have come that close to a much more wonderful world, than the rabid reactions to scarcity that we currently witness.

    Fate.

  14. This man and his friendship with Ronald Reagan saved the world that is what history should say about him because it’s true!

  15. At the outbreak of the Cuban Missile Crisis, there was a Soviet delegation in Washington negotiating a wheat sale, and during those negotiations a U.S. military chap came into the the room to announce that the two countries were nose to nose about going to war.

    There was a prolonged uncomfortable silence broken by a Soviet negotiator who said, ‘Perhaps it’s time for a joke. What’s the difference between Capitalism and Socialism? In the first case, one man exploits another, in the second case, it’s just the other way around.’

  16. When he talks about working with the United States. I can see why it would be difficult when working with the likes of Ronald Reagan. Whatever one may think, it was Gorbachev who deserves ALL the credit for ending the Cold War. I still remember in 1983 when then President Reagan was using fiery rhetoric such as Evil Empire, and the then superpowers were dangerously close to having a head to head conflict. This whole thing of “peace through strength” is nonsense, and Star Wars would not have made us safe; there needed to be changes in the leadership of the Soviet Union, and it by chance happened to be Gorbachev. There are probably were a lot things he did I would not have agreed with, and his wife was very oblivious when it came to the women of the Soviet Union, flaunting her fashions, while they had nothing; but he did end the Cold War.

  17. Thanks to him the ussr ended and the Berlin Wall came down

    We people Of today has a lot to thank this man for the end of communism rule in the east.

    Rest in peace, your glasnost and perestroika made the breakup of the ussr possible and made Germany 🇩🇪 a United nation once again

    Rest in peace Michail Gorbatjov 🌸🌹 young people of today

    Learn about what this man did for all of us . Learn history

  18. “A politician thinks about the next election ; a statesman of the next generation !”
    – Thomas Jefferson.

    4. @Zu Su
      Running down political opponents for gaining political mileage against each other – irrespective of religion and political affiliation – is the rule of the game – called politics !

  20. Perfect that they ended with the last call being about how history will view him. On the whole, I believe it will be favorably

