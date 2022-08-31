Recent Post
47 comments
One of the only Russians I have good thoughts about these days.
@Neo (Reloaded) Zelensky is Ukrainian in case you didn’t follow the news and don’t understand the conflict that is going on …
Last fight https://youtu.be/7Gf6-IgljyE
unless the man on the tv tells you to think otherwise.
Then you’re very close minded lol, if you only ever watch CNN and Western media and think it’s all truth..
A very good intelligent person.
“Safeguard reforms”.. Sorry Mr. Gorbachev.. We are still trying to get it right.. Sigh..
R.I.P 🕊 ❤
🇺🇸 🇺🇦 🌎 ✌
One of very few leaders I admire!
“Peace is not unity in similarity but unity in diversity, in the comparison and conciliation of differences.” — Mikhail Gorbachev
“Comrade Belikov we are in grave danger from the Capitalists, our collective our very way of life is at risk!”
“When I look into Putin’s 👁 ☠ 👁 eyes I see the KGB.” Republican Senator John McCain
When I look at Putin, I see a guy trying to overcompensate
Chris Albert : Putin is super short and Donald tRump is oafishly extra large and they make an odd pair.
Last fight https://youtu.be/7Gf6-IgljyE
No matter what you think of Gorbachev, this guy is half of the reason the cold war ended. For that, I’ll raise a glass to his passing.
@Robert Nussberger communism didn’t fall because of the USA, but because of communism
@George Furman not fear, fear was a tool in communism. It fell because of low standard of life (wider term)
Capitalism is not perfect, but it’s the best we have, just like democracy
@Robert Nussberger _”his country was in shambles. Civil unrest and economically”_ – In other words, certain circumstances led him to reconsider a path for his country. Just as I said. But the decision to make it was still his.
It wasn’t on Ronnie Reagan.
An interesting man who had ambitious reform ideals for his nation. He succeeded in some aspects, but I believe he fell well short of his objectives and his intended achievements for his citizens.
Regardless, RIP.
“Russia is a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an Enigma.” Winston Churchill
RIP Great Man ❤️. Russia if falling into a dark age now. You did your best
When did he die?
Yes he did try. Too bad Russia was not ready for his leadership.
@Echetabu Emeka Yesterday, by our German date line.
Gorbachev brought Russia into the dark age. Sold the country for pizza.
Last fight https://youtu.be/7Gf6-IgljyE
A decent man. Rest in peace.
Being a journeyman historian, one of the things that interests me are the contemporary couplings in history. WW II had a very interesting mix who by and large were all of the same age, Patton was an elder having served with Pershing in WW I.
With that in mind, if Gorbachev, Jimmy Carter and Yitzak Rabin had been in power at the same time, think what this world may look like now. We might have come that close to a much more wonderful world, than the rabid reactions to scarcity that we currently witness.
Fate.
This man and his friendship with Ronald Reagan saved the world that is what history should say about him because it’s true!
At the outbreak of the Cuban Missile Crisis, there was a Soviet delegation in Washington negotiating a wheat sale, and during those negotiations a U.S. military chap came into the the room to announce that the two countries were nose to nose about going to war.
There was a prolonged uncomfortable silence broken by a Soviet negotiator who said, ‘Perhaps it’s time for a joke. What’s the difference between Capitalism and Socialism? In the first case, one man exploits another, in the second case, it’s just the other way around.’
When he talks about working with the United States. I can see why it would be difficult when working with the likes of Ronald Reagan. Whatever one may think, it was Gorbachev who deserves ALL the credit for ending the Cold War. I still remember in 1983 when then President Reagan was using fiery rhetoric such as Evil Empire, and the then superpowers were dangerously close to having a head to head conflict. This whole thing of “peace through strength” is nonsense, and Star Wars would not have made us safe; there needed to be changes in the leadership of the Soviet Union, and it by chance happened to be Gorbachev. There are probably were a lot things he did I would not have agreed with, and his wife was very oblivious when it came to the women of the Soviet Union, flaunting her fashions, while they had nothing; but he did end the Cold War.
Thanks to him the ussr ended and the Berlin Wall came down
We people Of today has a lot to thank this man for the end of communism rule in the east.
Rest in peace, your glasnost and perestroika made the breakup of the ussr possible and made Germany 🇩🇪 a United nation once again
Rest in peace Michail Gorbatjov 🌸🌹 young people of today
Learn about what this man did for all of us . Learn history
“A politician thinks about the next election ; a statesman of the next generation !”
– Thomas Jefferson.
He really fucked up that, didn’t he? The years after the dissolution of the Soviet Union have not been kind to the former Eastern Block countries; the only ‘freedom’ that was achieved was the freedom of the Bourgeoise at the expense of the people; the rise of the oligarchs has been worse, not better.
Last fight https://youtu.be/7Gf6-IgljyE
@No Heroes Publishing 🚫
Wow, he was dropping “Social Justice” way before the term became famous in the early 2010’s
You have to be joking
Perfect that they ended with the last call being about how history will view him. On the whole, I believe it will be favorably
