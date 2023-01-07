Recent Post
Young girl obviously had a lucky escape, if he had saw her she would no doubt have been another victim.
Horrible crime and senseless waste of 4 young lives.
I’m thinking,he didn’t see her.
@stars_for_ night_lights1111 what is inside looking?
Well, he studies BTK who at the age of 28(same as this guy whose initials are BCK) killed 4 people, so it’s possible he was trying to be a copy cat
Thought she said the guy had bushy eyebrows, you can only see that if you see each other face to face, and it was night too!
@zzzzzzz It’s the user name on a site either Reddit or something similar. Many think that user allegedly was Bryan – who made numerous posts. There have been no posts from InsideLooking since Bryan was taken into custody.
Edit: The site is 4chan
I know a girl who witnessed a stranger get shot. She was in complete shock for 2-3 days and couldn’t say a thing. Its totally believable it took her hours to call the police.
@V Gardner 👍
@Alberto Zavala yeap
@Jonathan Pasch lol, so you see someone walking towards you and that “shocks” you? Give me a break.
@Rogueviewer1 great point. But the kids in Uvalde didn’t have illegal drugs all over the floor to hide before the cops were called.
@Sai Mo you can when you got drugs all over the place and need time to stash it all before you call the cops
For a criminology student, he sure did a lot of obvious things wrong in the murder. He had something against someone, or all of them in that house, so you know he was planning this for awhile. You sure don’t want to use your own car, for obvious reasons, but also cars with GPS will keep a record of where you’ve driven. You probably shouldn’t take a knife in a sheath, without attaching it to your body, so you don’t lose it like he did. He didn’t disguise the most noticeable aspect of his face, his eyebrows. Took his cell phone when he cased the joint. He probably took the classes because he’s been thinking about this for a long time.
@The Map Maker I have no idea if he did or didn’t do it. Being an American citizen,you have a right to due process. it will play out in the court system.
YOU HIT IT
A badly bungled multiple-murder job for sure. A stolen car, a retrieved knife sheath, and a mask over his face and he may have gotten away with murder. Thank God he didn’t though, as those families at least now have some closure on this case due to his sloppiness in committing those killings.
@SHANA BANNA I wondered if he might be covering for someone else
He made a lot of mistakes but they probably wouldn’t have got him without that sheath and that was a major mistake. Aside from that he did a very good job at not leaving DNA. Never cut himself, never allowed any of the 4 victims to scratch him, never touched anything in the house with his skin. That all came from preplanning…he lost the sheath in the chaos. I think he wore a mask that covered his mouth and nose so that he wouldn’t loose any spit or anything while in the chaos of swinging the knife…having something that covers your mouth is better than a ski mask. He probably knew they’d get his car in the area but for whatever reason was confident they wouldn’t get a plate number and I don’t think they did. They tracked his car going back to his apartment but they never got any video within 3/4 miles of of it. That’s quite a ways. Plus his phone was off while at the crime scene. So without the DNA there’s no way to connect that car directly to Brian’s apartment (closest video was 3/4 miles) and they never got his phone at the crime scene. That’s not enough for an arrest. I think he wasn’t planning on getting arrested tho and likely left a lot of evidence in his apartment and car.
I’ve thought about DM’s response and this is the most logical explanation, imo. First of all, she froze. After he passes her, she unfreezes because she moves, locks the door. Then, she rationalizes to herself that it can’t possibly be an intruder because it was too much to deal with for whatever reason (she was too tired being woken up from sleep, or she thought she wasn’t thinking clearly being tired). Next morning, she wakes up and calls friends because she’s like – what should I do? I’m kind of scared but am I overreacting? It’s a shame and devastatingly sad for the victims.
What I heard is she stumbled upon one of the bodies and that was the reason she called he friends (all rumors of course).
Earth Leela I’m pleased that your comment has so many likes because it shows there are still a number of sensible people out there. Some people seem to have taken the ‘frozen with fear’ part of the story and jumped to the conclusion that she must have known there was a murderer in the house. It was probably a momentary thing because she was a bit scared at the time, but rationalized it later and assumed there must be a simple explanation for events. Nothing she saw or heard would necessarily warrant phoning the police. In shared houses you sometimes hear crying and you sometimes see people you don’t know.
About 17 years ago my ex husband worked as a security guard in a hotel here in Honolulu. Well, I went to pick him up one morning and I see a ton of cops. What happened was there was a young woman who fell several.floors and I think she died instantly. Anyway, I remember seeing her body face covered with a pool of blood around her head.. Well, there was a buffet located in the same parking lot near the building she fell from… For awhile I had a hard time going to this buffet because it felt ominous and depressing. My point is, it took me awhile to get over that feeling hell, I still think about it
I had a friend in high school who was on a school trip and four of them were sleeping in a hotel room together. They had an older, in his 20 – 30’s, unclothed male break in while they slept. He had a large knife and wore not a stitch of clothing. They heard noises and woke up to him on top of one girl threatening to kill them all if anybody made a sound. The girl being molested was whimpering in fear, but the other three froze. They did not make a sound or move for several minutes out of fear he would kill their friend. Suddenly one of them went beserk screaming and hopping around heading toward the door. Then the others all broke loose and screaming bloody murder they ran for the door, grabbing their friend and pulling her right out of there. At first the male attacker was completely shocked and stunned by all the commotion and sharp high pitched girl screaming. Then while the girls stood In the middle of the parking lot jumping up and down screaming hysterically, bringing everybody staying in the hotel outside, the man went out their bathroom window. People really do freeze up when disoriented and in mortal fear, and are unable to move or think logically. Even the bad guy froze up at first from the loud noise and frantic moving of four teenage girls. Just saying….
Maybe she was drunk or stoned but the thing is she opened her door 3x something must have concerned her enough to do so
It’s great hearing her rip him to shreds, saying that he didn’t learn much from studying criminology. 🤭 I too think his arrogance really had him believing he could get away with it
@Dani ICURN who are you? A criminal?
@wagonbrrnr I hope you go to Syria or some place and wind up being arrested and there’s no trial, sentence already pre determined, you don’t even get the opportunity to defend yourself . see who’s laughing then . You should be thankful you live in America where all people are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law , you have the right to remain silent , everything you say can and will be used against you in a court of law 🇺🇸
@Paralyzer You teach your kids however you like. I wish we lived in a society where the death penalty was not often appropriate. Until that time we need to have death as an option. The government doesn’t choose the people do by a jury trial. Zero tears will be shed for a life lost after committing such heinous atrocities
yes, that is the narcissist’s weakness that so easily causes them to come unstuck. For goodness sake, if you want to see how prevalent this is , just look at Trump.
There could have been two killers in the house waiting for their victims to arrive that night. Each killer with his own identical knife.
Dressed in biohazard suits with the footing and hood attached while wearing gloves will prevent leaving any personal DNA correct?
D.M.
She completely froze at that moment in time then 8 hours later called the police to report on her roommates sleeping in on a Sunday.
Had she looked in on them besides knocking on their bedroom doors, the carnage would have further shocked her into delaying the call for help. After murdering 4 humans with a knife 🔪 one after another after the next one until all were a bloody mess while dying, he, the killer or killers, would have been splattered with blood including having bloody footprints throughout the house both inside and outside leading him or them away from the crime scene. Everything appeared fine is that what we are being told here at the house when that itself is quite impossible following a slaughtering of these unfortunate people.
There could have been not one but two individuals inside of the house that night waiting to murder their intended victims using individual knives of exact makings only to throw off this investigation as if one man alone could murder 4 individuals one after the other and not draw any attention to himself in the house where others reside.
A full house will always beat two pairs, but four of a kind will win a full house 🏠 so why leave any other known occupants as witness…
Give the girl a break. I’m 70. When I was 20 I climbed Hellvelyn in the UK. Never been up a mountain before. I was on Striding edge and got onto a path that was eroded and took you straight over the edge to death. I FROZE. I remember it clearly. I couldn’t move, I lost my senses and I only survived because an experienced climber came and helped we to the top. It took me several hours to recover. I’m a run of the mill person. Not a daredevil or a shrew. Reactions to situations like this is not in your control. It wasn’t for me at all. Your body and mind takes total control then this leads to exhaustion. Thank god she’s alive and her brain and body protected her. All who criticise her are armchair idiots who wouldn’t have experienced life and death fear. If you have.
, go ahead and comment, if not, shut up…..from 🇬🇧
@Mischa Raine 👍😆
@Gordon Gekko She was alone in the house (except for one other roommate) once the killer/s had left. She was in no danger for hours. TV networks covering this are insulting the intelligence of most people who can put two and two together by giving every psychologist after their 15 minutes of fame the opportunity to gaslight the public with this 🐂💩 about freeze explaining DM doing nothing for 8 hours. The reason? They want this suspect convicted despite the other problem which is obvious to anyone who can add up to four; the evidence is 99.99% circumstantial. But there is a lot riding on having someone punished for this. The loss of millions and millions in revenue for the university would cripple not only the institution itself but the entire University town that feeds off the students if people thought that a homicidal maniac who preys on party girls was still on the loose. Every news outlet I’ve watched on this is running a trial by media and is completely biased against him. Innocent until proven guilty.
@lisa bradford An unknown man dressed in bLack with a black mask would scare TF out of me. I’d also call 911. Especially after everything she heard. And I’m sure there’s more that they didn’t include in the affidavit.
Daylight is 7am, she waited till noon. @E De Souza
Can’t wait to see her staged bullshit and lies ripped apart.
I was raped in my own home when I was a kid. After it was over, I locked myself in the bathroom, terrified. I was even too scared to leave to get food, after having gone 24 hours with nothing to eat. I didn’t leave the bathroom to call 911 until the next day. Even after dialing 911, I locked myself back into the bathroom. You can’t know how you’d react in a situation like that, until it happens to you. There’s a good chance this girl was so terrified she found a place to hide and stayed there, too scared to move from that spot for hours.
@MJ Remy It all seems straightforward to us – she may not have remembered all those details so clearly at the time – shock takes you away from the moment – you are not in your right, logical mind.
@MJ Remy Moron.
@Zeecuethe victims died quickly. she didn’t even know a crime happened til morning & then it was reported.
OMG i’m so sorry for what happened to you….
@MJ Remy Charge her as an accessory? That’s a bit much.
This case absolutely haunts me, therefore I cannot begin fathom how these families are feeling to endure this nightmare while losing their beloved loved ones. 💔
If the too “blonds” he iced are half as much the ditzy smerf that saw him and then did nothing then he’s not all bad.
It’s a disgrace and an absolute horror show. So heartbreaking for all of these families, including his and this community.
@facite non victimarum So these don’t matter? Bizarre
haunts me as well. i actually felt sick yesterday .its literally haunting. i think the social media adds sensationalism to this and that heats up emotions as well. making peoples emotions rise up. and try to figure things out and speculation just makes imaginations run wild. its a bad recipe for a crime like this. but its understandable why people would want to try to make sense of it. and ask questions and worry about their safety.
My advice: First, bar the outer doors to your house. Second, bar the inner door to your room at night. Third: Keep one eye open for the person sleeping next to you in bed.
In 2006 my mom went missing. The day she was reported missing is a complete blur for me. The day the cops found her body is another day that is just gone from my memory. The week in between feels like a hazy daydream.
Until you’ve been in that state of shock YOU DONT KNOW.
@Cody Hopkins You should have stopped after saying “I dont know what happened”, that was enough. It’s true, you have no clue. Neither do I, but I’m sure not going to claim any understanding of the matter like you.
@Tony Cook did i claim understanding? No. I only claimed that the information they have provided doesn’t make sense and surmised that if she was able to see clear details like bushy eyebrows than it should have been light enough for him to see her as well.
They have now reported that he did see her and that they were “face to face” so it seems that what I surmised from the given information was correct.
No need to apologize. I’m used to having people doubt me even when I’m right.
@Cody Hopkins please shut up you need to lay off the pipe!
Cool story bro you should tell it at parties
Except she knew something bad had happened, enough to be “frozen in fear,” yet WENT BACK TO SLEEP and didn’t call the cops.
The thing about it is that even if the suspect had seen D.M., he would have known that she was fully awake and could slam the door in his face, lock it, and call the police. You have to think that his primary goal was to murder and not be caught. I am not completely sure the order that the suspect killed the victims. They should be able to determine that based on whose blood is on whose body/room. Based on what I have heard, it sounds like Kayleigh was targeted – probably because of her looks. Xana was awake, on TikTok, ordering food delivery/eating. Maybe Xana heard the suspect enter the home, was ambushed and killed when she went to go see who it was, Ethan was ambushed and killed in bed, and finally, the killer went upstairs to get Kayleigh and also found Maddie in the same bed. Once the primary target is killed, there is no more motivation for the killer to kill more, and he just wants to get away. That’s just my guess based on the publicly available evidence.
I just think he didn’t see her.
In my younger years I had roommates and tho it was not a party house, you learn to tune things out. I also crashed at a party house in those days and places like that are chaotic when there are comings and goings at all hours. People are drunk some are quiet, some are louder, some cry at night, and all you want is to get some sleep. Until you are completely immersed in and understand the daily situation and environment that person was in, people should not be near so quick to criticize what some one else would do.
Make sense as to why the killer picked them, easy target. We should always be aware of our surroundings, we never know what kinda people or danger could be near us.
Listen to the audio
@Becky Barnes no
Excerpt she WAS aware. She didn’t tune them out. She heard barking, crying, a voice, and then saw him and was “frozen in fear.” So she was definitely aware if she was that scared. Then went back to sleep.
Everyone who has come up with scenarios to try to justify her actions has never succeeded to “explain” how she could go back to sleep after knowing something bad had happened, enough to be in such a state that she “froze in fear.” All these scenarios act like she wasn’t aware, but SHE WAS.
She was in the room next to Ethan and Xana. She heard everything.
She hit the nail in the head. His arrogance is what got him caught. It’s is amazing how fast this got solved! Well done!
It wasn’t his arrogance he was totally at a disadvantage he’s insane. Insane people don’t care if they get caught. Sometimes it’s even in their plans so they can become immortalized.
@Tammy Johnson I actually don’t think he is insane. Nor was he at a disadvantage.
I don’t think this case got solved fast at all. It was about time they released something to be honest so these families can find some sort of closure .
@Kendra Wilson I actually agree with you too. It wasn’t fast but it does seem like they did a through job at gathering evidence.
I’d be surprised if the families weren’t given some degree of updates on leads as LE worked with them gathering information and evidence. I don’t exactly recall the timeline … but ultimately these investigators did one hell of a job nailing this monster.
In Dylan’s mind she was only 1 of 6 roommates…it’s highly likely she simply thought if there was an issue someone else would’ve spoke up, done something.
The farthest thing from her mind was that that person just killed 4 out of 6…leaving her and one more alone.
She may have thought intruder was just some weird frat guy doing some strange prank or a weird guy the girls brought him from the bar? Wearing all black I doubt there was any blood showing..and it’s not like she says she heard screams of terror. She heard whimpering and crying and followed by someone say “I’ll help you”.
I believe the next morning upon seeing bodies or learning what happened.. Dylan’s the one that ran outside and passed out unconscious just before 911 call.
@aewtx she didnt know he just killed people. i keep asking myself how is it possible he killed people and there was only soft crying? it must have been screeching loud crying yelling for help type of crying. and loud noise. the whole thing she only heard some crying is so confusing to me. he killed people! i dont get it. but we dont have the details. it will come out. we need to be patient.11111
She saw the suspect after he committed 4 bloody stabbings. He must’ve been carrying the knife with a trail of blood behind him. Did she not notice this?
@T Tee It doesn’t have to be a killing to go check. All you have to know is something bad happened, which she knew, because she “froze in fear.”
I can totally believe there might not be screaming. If they were sleeping, if they got injured in the neck or somewhere that would make it difficult to make a sound. And I can even believe that even though she saw him, he might not have seen her. She could have been in the shadows. But the biggest thing that makes me give her the side eye is she KNEW something was wrong, because she FROZE IN FEAR. YET SHE WENT BACK TO BED AND DIDN’T CALL THE COPS. AND DIDN’T DO ANYTHING FOR 8 HOURS, NOT EVEN CHECK ON THEM.
@Lissy But she WAS scared. She “froze in fear” when she saw him. And she also heard barking, heard crying, and heard a voice.
The calm way one the victims said, “There’s someone in here” instead of screaming “help! call 911!” is also an indication that a strange man in the house was not unusual.
I feel so sorry for all families in these terrible situations.
The Koehbergers are no better than the Laundry parents
My prayers and condolences to the family and friends of the victims.
People are being hypercritical of DM as you never know how you’d respond in such a situation, especially as a woman that obviously feared for her life.
#MuchRespect to the professor and former FBI/CIA agent as she offered some great insight. Solving unsolved crimes is a passion that I have and hope to pursue when my business doesn’t require my daily attention and she is no doubt a top-level expert.
***Need her on the Missy Bevers unsolved case***
With GPS & cell phone tracking technology as well as Genealogy/DNA evidence( see the **Golden State Killer** who was found a few years back for crimes he committed the 1970-80s), you are essentially asking to be caught if you commit such crimes today.
With that stated…..the aforementioned **Missy Bevers** case is still unsolved after 6-7 years even though they have the suspect on video for an extended duration of time.
I have been in a similar situation as that young lady and I was in such a state of shock it took me 4 or 5 attempts to call 911. At first I was frozen in fright then my hands shock so violently I couldn’t get the emergency number right. I feel bad for her because I know the guilt she feels.
Did you have a house full of drugs to clean up before calling the cops?
@aewtx a friend to help get the drugs out of the house before the cops were called
@therealz 360z she needed time to clean up the drugs before the cops were called. That’s why the dog was locked up.
@therealz 360z Sorry, not American. We don’t have PTSD, anxiety in the restoftheworldia.
@Lord Bendtner You mean you ignore it.
I absolutely agree- I think so many are being very judgmental and harsh towards the surviving roommate. None of us have ever been in that situation. It’s easy to sit behind a computer and type and say what we would do or wouldn’t do. We don’t know what her state of mind was at that time -if she was under the influence of alcohol, drugs… which I’m not saying she was but there’s so many things that could factor to why she did what she did. I take melatonin to help me sleep at night and if I am woken in the middle of the night I am completely confused, foggy… feel heavily sedated- my son has come home late at night, woken me up and had a conversation with me that I don’t remember the next day- I pray that she will get healing and that she will be able to move forward with her life peacefully because going through something like that is incredibly traumatic-
The critical point is simply that this is an individual who “thinks that he is smarter than everyone else.” The deep emotional damage that would cause someone to desire to do something like this and actually do it is honestly unknowable. My therapist says that if you put 100 individuals in the same childhood circumstance, you will get 100 different responses/reactions. His graduate work probably provided him with what he considered to be sufficient information to carry out this heinous crime and get away with it. Sometimes people do things like this and want to get caught. I do not think that is the case here. That he made the mistakes that he made and failed to take certain things into consideration reflects the extent to which he believed that he would not be affected emotionally by committing these crimes. He probably thought he could actually stab 4 human beings in cold blood and remain dispassionate, which is disgusting, horrifying and tragic. There is obviously a deeply damaged individual inside that killer, but I for one could care less about that, given that he took the lives of four innocent human beings for completely psychotic and sociopathic reasons. If he had pulled this off and not made the mistakes that he made, would he have felt powerful? Whatever. He would have done it again. My heart and prayers go out to the families of the victims.
Spot on! This is guy is a serial killer in the making. Glad they caught him! Otherwise, he would’ve done it again. Tragic he killed 4 beautiful young people who were just starting their lives! As for Kohberger, his life is over. Wonder what type of sick mind does one have to have to want to murder another person in cold blood with no motivation other than just the urge to do it. So creepy! Anyway, he’s off the street and a job well done by law enforcement who did it so thoroughly and so quickly!
Yes there are people who are just not wired right. I always believe the genetic outcome of an individual is like pulling the handle of a poky machine at a casino you might hit the genetic jackpot or you might get the opposite and genetics have more to do with behaviour than most people like to think.
i think everybody going for a PHD thinks their smarter than everyone else …
Couldnt be further from the truth. I have never seen a crime like this been so easily solved. Either they wanted to be caught. Or they were framed. There is no inbetween.
Oh my gosh I feel so bad for what these teens went through
I love that this brilliant woman took up for DM. You don’t know what you’d do unless you’ve been there, and it seems from people who have been in similar situations are saying it’s pretty normal to freeze and yes for that long!😊