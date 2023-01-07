Recent Post
80 comments
We can have peace sooner if we give Ukr enough weapons to win rather than a drip by drip supply
@iulian caraus An what is Russia’s next move after they, as you say, ‘Nuke Ukraine’ ? Armageddon ? Please explain your ‘logic.’
@L’ Ours
That’s where you get your facts? Lol. Keep looking. The US trades vastly more with other countries . You don’t think gas and oil are related?
@Jay Mass Those are the official figures for Oct 2022, available on numerous sources. Try Tradingeconomics / United States Trade. Provide a credible source that contradicts this. I’ll wait. My guess is you’re using the Wiki table that doesn’t show an EU view, only individual member states….
@L’ Ours
Yea that is where your facts are flawed. Europe is not a country. You can not compare a Continent to a country. Be like saying the US has bigger trade in Asia, or in North America.
@Jay Mass I’m sorry it was YOU who posted, and I quote: “Europe is not even in the top 5 trade countries with the US. Lol…”. In terms of trade, the EU must be what is meant by Europe here, and it is the world’s largest trading block. I was trying to avoid the obvious embarrassment of the original post and trying correct your awareness. You can’t have it both ways. Your post. To recall the context was: EU compared with US contribution to Ukraine campaign.
“Tank you very much!”
-Armed Forces of Ukraine 💙💛
@The Great ID it used to be. Live in the present not the past.
@Tucky C. Putin propagandists. tucker, tulsi, We have knowledge we have eyes. We don’t need to follow any of them.
@Tucky C.😂😅😂
@TayTay stupid Putler liars have no value murder, steal, rape and blame on the West, blame on the victim.
“Cat’s breakfast” Spyder? We can always count on you for colorful and sometimes forgotten metaphors, but I think you outdid yourself today. 😂
@Zelenskyy-the-Blackmailer here o_________________o It is Russian forces attacking civilians.
Meanwhile
Debbie Downer stole my Cat’s breakfast.
A bit like a bear in a china shop, or closing the barn window after the horses are out. As Yogi Berra said, if you come to a fork in the road, take it. 😅
Give all the M-60A1’s they just took away from the US Marines to Ukraine,those are heavy tanks but not complicated like the Abrams M-1,I beleave we are retiring the M-551 light tanks we have also…
Yes,. Please do.
Trump sold them to Saudi friends of oil inflation out puts
M60 is a hunk of junk, still a support gun so still viable, but the m-551 is better used as a barrier for cover than anything else, just scrap metal.
Meanwhile
Both vehicles have been out of service for 25 years if not longer. I dont believe there are any functional ones left. Likely all used as targets or scrapped. Maybe some left in desert storage to sell parts to countries that still operate the platforms.
There is various weapon donated by various countries. Some can use common ammo or even common parts.
But that is secondary for current moment. The current priority is to support Ukrainian Army with any weapon fit for their needs, then support their logistic system to keep up with the pace of combat.
@Bill bob Russia has already drained us for so long. When referring to history, it has been 60 years since the Cuban Nuclear Crisis we have spent so many resources to stem Russian actions (as heir to the Soviet Union). It hurts to see our tax dollars being spent for so long on this. In the big picture, I see this war as the final phase of the finalization of the old Russian regime, and preparation for a new, peaceful and prosperous Russia.
@Bill bob Exactly how did the sovereign nation of Ukraine “provoke” Putin’s oppressive totalitarian regime? Could you provide other examples of nations that may not be similarly “provoked” lest they declare war on democratic states and commit atrocities there? Who decided that Ukraine is not a priority?
Hello guys, I asked this question before but couldn’t have the perfect answer:
What if Russia start to use nukes in Ukraine? Since the West think Putin is evil, unpredictable and can not be trust, anything can happen, better prepare for it. So what is the next step by the West? Do nothing? More sanctions but what else to sanction? Nuclear war?
Please don’t get me wrong I against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
@Lars Thorleik Hell they can’t keep the equipment they brought to the fight, how the hell they going to get the other guys stuff? Russia has provided 10 percent of the stuff Ukraine is using by abandoning it!
The difference in the quality of armor between US and Russian tanks is hilarious.
@David WareBritish tanks superior? To what? Afghan tanks?
@Big Earl Russian propaganda! The Bradleys will roll into Moscow and take out Putin!
@Neo WuweiUS is not sending them because the goal in Ukraine is to grind away all of Ukraine’s male population in this war, the the Poles and any other group dumb enough to volunteer
@Occle Emme Was it over when the Germans bombed pearl harbor?
@Jimi Jefferson 😄🤚
Glad to hear so many knowledgeable voices calling for removing the shackles that have kept Ukraine from dealing the decisive blow to Russia. Hope US admin listens and is not too late. The longer this war drags on the higher the cost in Ukrainian lives and US dollars.
@Lambert Lum they don’t want to take kiev. until recently, they we’re doing pretty good at sparring much of the country. they should have negotiated peace early on to spare their people and protect their infrastructure. irresponsible leadership. You should look up videos of Lancet drones, interesting.
@briandavis lmao what they were firing on civilians day one
@Brian Davis I watched a series of Lancet drone videos, and they never show the secondary explosion that you would expect to see from the ammo igniting inside of a tank. If there is no secondary explosion, then the tank is not destroyed. At worst, the Lancet drone is destroying the thermal imagers or other vulnerable external parts, but not the tank itself.
So let me get this right. You admit that Kiev is the target now, yet you don’t believe that Kiev was the target at the beginning. You had Russian forces forming an encirclement of Kiev, yet you persist in believing that Kiev was not targeted. Russia lost a lot of armor in the Kiev suburbs. How can that be a feint when there are videos of streets filled with columns of burned out Russian armor.
@Lambert Lum You’re wrong on both points i’m afraid. The crews are killed by the spalling of penetrating shaped charges. Yes, i saw those videos of the armor in kiev. a crazy approach. But, my point is they originally did not want to destroy kiev. The history of the two countries are so close; there was some respect initially. Still, it doesn’t seem they want to capture kiev but just inflict pain until some talks could begin. NATO is stalling that process and getting more people hurt is what i see.
Why do we have to spend our money on Ukraine? I hat has Ukraine -once the heart of the Soviet Union- done for us?
From what we have seen, the Ukrainians are extremely resourceful, absurdly quick learners and great innovators when it comes to novel ways of using any piece of equipment. The “this equipment calls for too much training/support/resources, let’s not bother supplying it” argument is absolutely pointless. Just give it to them and then sit back, watch and be prepared to learn!
Well, it’ not that simple. There’s obviously a limit to what they can integrate into their armed forces; some weapon systems are very sophisticated and require very specific support in order to operate properly (special equipment, infrastructure, personnel etc). Even if they were able to learn how to operate them, they would not be able to maintain them and keep them operational. Also, it is not clear whether they would be able to integrate everything NATO can provide in their tactical organization, given that Ukrainians deploy their assets in a very specific way in the field. Some weapon systems are designed to be deployed in tandem with other systems and using them as stand-alone assets may prove to be problematic.
Not only that. The US and the NATO allies must remove the conditions on how/where to use the materiel they supply to Ukraine. Why should Ukraine not fire over Russian territory – why are they the ones who get pounded in their territory by the Russian artillery? This is a war that could be won by Ukraine if only the allies stopped tying their hands behind their backs!
@Lars Thorleik oh really? show us videos of russian trophy weapons then. (no empty javeline tubes please)
Meanwhile
@David Jwhy are they losing then?
youd be surprised just how quickly you can learn what letters translate to in your language when life is on the line
*It’s high time to see to it that the Ukrainians get Western tanks and fighter aircraft.*
3:50 Nope, Germany doesn’t operate light tanks at the moment and hasn’t for decades. What the Ukrainians are asking for is Leopard 1A5 and Leopard 2 MBTs, the former we could easily supply in decent quantity the latter will be next to impossible.
Youtube channel ‘WarInUkraine’ explains exactly what the general has explained here, the key is competent use of these vehicles when combined with ground forces
That would make a lot of sense, instead of just using Bradleys to fight T-72 head on, which is stupid.
11M10 vet here. This is perfect for keeping the enemies’ heads down, transporting a quick reaction force, and popping off tank turrets. I hope they come with reactive armor and I hope the Ukrainians modify the underbelly a bit to protect it more from mines, but besides that, Slava Ukraini!
@duncan smith 8-1 ???!! U must be counting innocent grandmothers
🤣🤣
Your a vet who killed innocent Iraqi women and children. Pray God you be punished for your bad ways
Just to remind you we lose in Afghanistan. Vet here too.
@Kap Ra u passed asvab with that grammar ?
M2 Bradley would use their TOW missiles to engage heavier tanks, not the 25 MM. cannon. Shoot and scoot, and report the position of heavy enemy tanks to the M1 Abrams Main Battle Tanks.
One role is Recon (Calvary Scout) and and another role is delivery of infantry into the fight during a combined arms operation. It is really referred to as an Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV). I’ve been following M2 Bradly since 1979. Side note; there was a Whistle Blower engineer in the late 70s who stated the magnesium aluminum armor was insufficient to stop RPGs of that era, and would catch fire. The armor was redesigned. That engineer saved a lot of lives.
@Ronald McDonald well said, i just don’t understand why some have trouble understanding this simple but important logic
@Bryan Dimery u don’t make sense, as for the gambler, it fits putins behavior not Ukrainians
@Babak 1350 I make perfect sense. The equipment sent, is not even enough to get ukraine back to its original force. There are reasons to send it, mostly monetary, but this will not change the course of the war.
@Babak 1350 Babak, the internet brings out those suffering from the Dunning-Kruger Effect. I did not know of such a condition until someone informed me. It would be hilarious if it wasn’t so sad.
@Bryan Dimery Just who is “they”?? Don’t ever underestimate the ingenuity and intelligence of the Ukrainians. The reports from the UK and US military training the Ukrainians reveal the Ukrainians master the new weapons systems in half the usual time. The Ukrainians are being well coached on strategic tactics with the equipment being offered. Let’s see how the next phase bears out. Since yesterday a deep freeze has set in that is predicted to last throughout January. I suspect Ukraine will first commence with a “feint” maneuver, possibly advancing between Donetsk and Luhansk. If the Russians fall for the feint and deploy resources to that area from the southwest, Ukraine will attempt to cut the occupied area in half along Zaporizhzhia to Melitopol’to the Molochnyi Estuary, a distance of just 86 miles.
😳 Any step US takes in a forward direction supplying weapons to Ukraine is a step towards an end to this conflict. Some of these restrictions have to do with our own security as far as staye of the art technnology. Bradley’s are being replaced, so no harm done. We could also sell some older version M1s, but we’re not going to give them latest upgrades on these weapons. That would be a mistake, unless it comes down to an irreversible defeat.
The problem with M1’s are that they’re exceedingly heavy, use totally different engines then older or lighter models and would be nearly impossible for Ukraine to maintain due to complex machinery. We’ll probably end up sending a couple but with strict assurances of how they’ll be used. The last thing we want is an M1 being towed back to Russia.
What US restriction on supplying Ukraine with Bradley’s were you referring to? It should be apparent now that this has become a proxy war between Russia and NATO, so the US can’t allow a Kremlin victory and annexation of Ukrainian territory without a high cost in Russian lives and loss of economic prosperity.
The US foreign policy and national security strategy in Europe is nearly in complete agreement with your assessment, so I’m not sure which restriction or prohibition on weapons could be prolonging this war.
Right, give them the crap we don’t need. They will lose anyway and we can say we tried
Supplying weapons is only prolonging it while endangering American national security by dragging us into it.
@iamthe partyone Silence Putin Lover! We must send all that we have and all our money until we are left defenseless and broke
The Bradley is a great fighting vehicle. Its all about Logistics for sure , Fuel , extra parts and extra personal for these vehicles are all required to win.
Here in Ukraine, highways are full of military cargo and fuel trucks rushing to the east without speed limit, and empty truck rushing to the west of the country to re-supply. Thank you for your support!
@Emil Ilyin Will things change when a larger air campaign occurs?
@Emil Ilyin Enjoy the Christmas gifts from Washington, DC. Hopefully, they will help you evict the Russians and stop the attacks on civilians.
💙💛 Slava Ukraini ! 💛💙
This will add more complexity to their logistics. It is doubtful they will be able to do any major repairs in country so they will have to be shipped back to Poland or Germany to be repaired. which will take weeks if not months to return to service. This means at east half the vehicles will be out of service at any given time. That is what happening with the HIMARs and Pz2000 which have constant major maintenance issues that have to be fixed outside Ukraine.
I forgot to mention the M2 Bradly is fast. Designed to keep up with Abrams M1 Main Battle Tank. This is consistent with Western Fast/Maneuver doctrine. But the key point is that Ukrainian break throughs were based on moving fast…..faster than the Russians can react. They were using light armor, fast unarmored trucks and SUVs. The M2 Bradly will bring speed…and improved armor. If you were a Ukrainian soldier ordered to rapidly advance on a fortified Russian position, would you rather go at them with an unarmored SUV, Truck, Humvee or even an MRAP vs. a M2 Bradly? I’d take take Bradly every time.
I love this general. So great we have humans in charge.
4:18 that little 1 second pause is when the general is trying to remember the range information that is publicly available, vs classified real number lol.