Recent Post
- Hear what struck ex-FBI official about Idaho murders investigation
- CNN analysts break down what could be revealed in Trump’s tax returns
- Boris Johnson talks about his chances of becoming prime minister again
- Supreme Court allows House committee to get Trump’s tax returns
- Hear why some GOP insiders grumble about DeSantis
72 comments
I have a question.. how long was kaylee away from that house. was she there during HALLOWEEN. bcuz maybe the killer was stalking her and checking when or what time she would go back to the party house. im just asking bcuz ik many killers would pick halloween to do a crime, but this time they did it on weekend.
im sure the killer is watching every post/news just to see how far police have gotten.
They do and sometimes they are parading around like The Florida ripper used to do
Killers would not pick Halloween because there are way too many possible witnesses to the crime
annie04 – I wonder if; since it was a legendary party house for many generations, a Halloween Party was hosted on Halloween?
it is quite impressive how many know exactly what is going on without being party to the investigation
@ELizD Not at that house because it was a known party house. Always loud music and always busy and filled with people. They left the slider glass door unlocked frequently. They gave out their security code to many people who came and went at their house. Also, when someone speaking to the press from the police department was asked if the intruder/murderer entered through the unlocked slider door, he implied yes. So, the victims and other occupants were very trusting of the outside world. It’s also been said that the two roomies down stairs heard noises that night upper level and they hunkered down and locked their bedroom doors. They probably assumed it was party people. I would never live in a house like that one. The poor dog probably desensitized to so many people coming in all hours.
Gabbi petito was found because people helped. Oh and the one who killed her was not a suspect at all and he got away with it.
Serial killer
@Jacquelyn Skye Your analysis is pretty sound. It is the only one that makes sense except that the roommates know more than they are letting on.
Well, some of us have experience in investigations and criminal law. Some of the comments are very good.
Targeted doesn’t automatically mean they know them. A stalker who was watching and planning was targeting an attack. I think it’s worse that yall are even considering.
How do you know what others are even considering?
@MK Self gee idk maybe because of the hundreds of comments of people sharing their theories about what happened?
Without a sexual assult, you have to rule out a stalker. People have to be really dumb to think a guy stalks a pretty blond with zero sexual motive 😂. It’s someone they know.
This was my thought exactly. A serial killer would absolutely study, stalk, and target specific victims. He hasn’t just decided on a whim to walk into a random house and murder whoever is in there. He’s been watching their routine for a while I think, and that’s what they mean by targeted… I would think there is a risk to the wider community
@CyGuy absolutely not. Research piquerism
Sometimes police will publicly rule out a person but they are actually very suspicious of them. They are needing to work them in some way to draw the truth out of them. I recall the Susan Smith case in South Carolina who murdered her two sons rolling the car into the lake. The police acted for all the world like her story of carjacking was legit and a manhunt was on, but they actually strongly suspected her from the start.
@Xmaslightsallyear Why couldn’t it have been bigsnacks6485 on the first floor. 😭
I think you’re reaching… what’s wrong… fucking Paul…??… daddy didn’t love you….?!.. your fucking name is fucking Paul.!.. stop trying to be black….!….🦊
Sometimes… I have a white name… and I hate white people….🦊
@Tom DeWitt now they’re screaming about Trump 24/7 again they’re ratings might go back up to 4 percent 😆😆😆
@Tom DeWitt lol, even my 87 year old neighbor finally said I can’t watch that crap (CNN) anymore.
Small university towns downplay crimes so that the students and parents don’t panic. That is what they have tried to do but failed because common sense tells everyone they are still in danger until the person is arrested. College is big business for small towns.
College is Big Business for Larger towns too. And i agree about the downplay.
They downplay crimes because its always a possibility that a professor was a perpetrator, and if the DOJ shuts down that cesspool of a university then the biggest employer of the town is gone.
@Salutationsyes I went to school in Philly and the police were useless even though part of the city PD because they listened to the university. Having said that, I do not think it’s cause to pull a student out of school. Cause to change behavior especially in a small town, yes.
Also, so innocent college students are not so innocent when they are away from home.
@NorceCodine how is a criminal professor going to jail leading to a shut down of a whole school? Im interested in your line of reasoning; also why do you think it is a profesor?
Did they catch the guy that skinned the dog? If not then how do they know it’s not related because he didn’t kill the dog there he’s moved on to people prayers for the families
I think it’s related also because a lot of killers start with animals
THIS IS A MYTH. NEVER HAPPENED.
The dog wasn’t skinned – it died unfortunately and was partly eaten by animals – this is a rumor spreading because of the murders. Highly doubtful the dog was “murdered” and this is related.
No dog was skinned. You’ve been reported for misinformation.
I have reported you for misinformation. Do not spread rumors that are not true. This has been debunked on the news.
If they’re not related with the skined pet dog, you’ve got a second serious problem a big problem 🤔 🙄
The information doesn’t make sense so I’m not making any judgments. When they catch the person, and I sure hope they do, there are just some things that are curious. I also realize they may have put more together than they are telling and they have to make sure they can make a case.
I just can’t figure out how there can be two people in the house that didn’t get stabbed but didn’t hear anything? He must have been strong and fast. Someone should have made some noise as they were stabbed to death. Of course that would depend on where they were stabbed. No conspiracy theories, just wondering. Not making any judgements about what happened.
Great breakdown from the ex-FBI consultant. It’s just really disheartening when the Cops & Mayors seem more concerned about the image of their community than solving the crime.
It’s just so obvious that they’ve made so many mistakes along the way, & I don’t watch cop shows, but I have watched how crimes get solved by proficient Detectives in real life. This agency isn’t holding back anything, they’ve simply got nothing & are grasping for straws.
Like, do they have the suspects DNA since the coroner said there were defensive wounds? Did they even do proper crime scene forensics?
They didn’t even search the area behind the house until days later. Or ask for video feed. *My local law enforcement allows residents to sign up to let them know you have security camera’s to cut down on the time it takes to get that if something happens for instance. That’s proactive.*
Feels like small town cops wanting to act like they have the skills of competent law enforcement, but lacking proper training.
Other then their initial communication to the public which is different then the actual working of the crime scene, what exactly were the “obvious mistakes” you claim they made?
I’ve listened to different former F.B.I. and law enforcement officials all give different takes and one who as more information came out change his views.
It’s tiresome to see people think this is like some slick police procedural TV show where it’ll all be quickly solved. Even McCabe made assumptions about how fast people were cleared, he has no idea how thoroughly the local and state police were in clearing people.
There is a random brutal personal nature to these murders that says things about whoever did this. (Personal not meaning they necessarily knew the victims but intimate in they came into the victims personal space.)
They would never go public with having DNA this early. They know a whole lot that they aren’t telling us, it hasn’t even been a week and a half. This stuff takes time.
This comment sounds brilliant until OP started a paragraph with unnecessary LIKE which make he/she sounds prepubescent
Yupp..
You can’t just start a huge panic, they haven’t caught the killer and in the time till then and now you can’t have the public in a frenzy.
Prayers for the victim
Its 2022 and we keep hearing about local small police departments botching the crime scene and crucial moments of a murder case. It’s unacceptable and people need to be held accountable for their incompetence.
Its not 1915 nor 1950. At this point small PD need to get their sh*t together. A small police department should be trained to properly secure the crime scene and dial the FBI’s phone number.
We witnessed the delphi murders get botched. And we see it happen in all the true crime shows. It’s unacceptable and someone needs to correct this.
The bloody crime scene that police called sloppy meant the murderer(s) left clues and evidence behind.
If it were 1915 or 1950, they would have somebody in jail by now with a signed confession. The guy probably didn’t do it, but hey at least it would make guys like you happy.
Agreed. Call in the FBI asap or county investigators.
We had a couple murders on our small islands and unless the murder confess it will not be investigated well at all. They might not even rule it homicide when there’s no way the wounds were self inflicted.
Have you seen the crime scene? You know for a fact they “botched” the crime scene? You somehow know what evidence they have or don’t? 🤦♂️
@Aaron Gomez right…wtf? Delphi case was never “botched” either. Jesus.
These victims are all so young that I can assume that this PD office (hasn’t had a murder in a decade) is probably buried in these kids cyber lives and can’t make heads or tails of the newer slang terms and emoji use. For all we know some killer in the making was following the girl with the tiktok of her dog, and just found the door open. We all just do NOT know how much data they are going through and I actually agree that our society is expecting it to be a neat tidy 60 minute wrap up to wet an appetite for “true crime drama” instead of grounding themselves in the reality of the work these cops may be undertaking. I have a teenager, whose phone & social media are reviewed by me and I am telling you it’s a LOT just once a week, I can only imagine ALL the texts & DM’s, pix/videos/etc these cops are going through for 4 victims. It’s a lot, just on that front, we need to chill and let them work. We need this done right, not done sloppy
Or maybe you are justifying an inexperienced , poorly trained police force. And it’s w h e t
Bravo.
The killer or killers must be caught and sentenced to death! Demand lie detector tests for the 2 room mates!
You do know lie detector tests don’t work right?
Maybe one of the cops kid? There is no way they can say no threat to the community, that they pretty much know what kind of weapon was used, but they don’t have the weapon, no camera footage from the neighborhood, no neighbors talking to media, they just now roped off the back of the house? Also, how can they rule out so many people so quick when they supposedly don’t know who did it?
I say a white kid from a very high profile family did this. the cops are trying to cover it up
Can’t dismiss the poor dog that was skinned. Serial killers often start with animals before moving on to killing people. Poor pup.
What skinned dog?
My bad I rewatched it I apologize
Exactly, but police are saying that for sure the cases aren’t connected? I don’t know how they can say that…
Dog ok
How does someone covered with blood walk out and get rid of clothes, leave no bloody footprints ? Accomplice picked him up? No one has addressed how the killer got out of the house and away with no signs of blood.
@C M I suspect it’s someone or some people who live in the house did it. They may also have outside help.
@C M there’s a lot of info regarding this case that law enforcement simply cannot release. For all we know they have narrowed it down and found the suspect but need to keep quiet to gather evidence. As for the roommates, it wouldn’t be shocking if they had slept in til noon. Drinking will make you sleep HARD and it’s very easy to sleep in through stuff
We have a ton of sherlock wannabees with zero ezperience or knowledge trying to figure it out.. very ineffective just sit back and watch this is somethjng unimaginable.. they also need to fill up that town with cameras
That’s why the two roommates called friends first instead of 911
Bro I’m telling you, it’s those 2 that survived or some random psychopath. Speculation but its my feeling.
I am so sorry for your losses. The death of a child , is like the death of an entire universe.
You’re going to die in jail
You’re going to die in jail
Agreed.
The only logical thing is that they knew the suspect . Someone that they really trust . So take a deep look at family and closest friends .
A future serial killer perhaps. Hello, U-Haul?
My heart goes out to the parents and siblings. I hope the cuprits are caught soon.