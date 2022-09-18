Hear what Trump says will happen if he’s indicted

Skip to content
This would have never went this far if people had dealt with Trump months ago. In the history of the United States we have Never had a president to stir up strife, division, and hatred on this level. He does it because no one has held him accountable. Stop 🛑 this now! Enough is enough. Will someone please do your job and stop rewarding Trumps bad behavior!!!
None of the 4 possible criminal offences outlined in the warrant have anything to do with classification of documents stolen. It’s that they were stolen.
@H all hiding, all, being sought. its like raking leaves while wind is blowing, will take some time. but EVERY traitor will be caught, and punished.
Girl aint nobody going to jail for you again.
“I don’t know what was on the presidents mind…”?!
Seriously – when are people going to stop pretending (?) to be surprised by what Trump says and does?
This is right out of the Trump playbook 🤦🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️
I completely agree, we all know he just makes up convenient lies. Its infuriating that he gets even a modicum of good faith from anyone with a pulse.
They are very much threats. We have to stand up to bullies.
@Paul Duffy Haha “His thoughts” that’s a good one😂🤣
@Major Anthony Nelson “Let me just say, I think the driver on this from the beginning was loads of classified information sitting in Mar-a-Lago. People say this [raid] was unprecedented — well, it’s also unprecedented for a president to take all this classified information and put them in a country club, okay,”
“And how long is the government going to try to get that back? They jawboned for a year, they were deceived on the voluntary actions taken, they went and got a subpoena, they were deceived on that they feel, and the facts are starting to show that they were being jerked around. so how long, you know, how long do they wait?”
-Bill f**king Barr
Like on the 6th.he saying there will be trouble again. Assult and death. With out saying it!!!
When are we allowed to consider his public appearances as a message or a threat?
Is someone preventing you from doing so?
When CNN and MSNBC stop running 24/7 coverage on him. Maybe you should ask them to stop?
This guy always overestimate his hold on Americans. He thinks uneducated people just like to go to jail.
Well, apparently they do…..🤔 But do they also want to die for him?
@Tele Bubba That’s the question!…
This kind of rhetoric sounds like a conditional call to arms… and will probably get more of his followers jailed or killed. And they don’t realize he could care less about them
@muuuuuud he pardoned them dummy the turncoats got turned
@Truth Warrior Let’s hope so.but that’s what he meant by that .
I had a bad feeling for Jan.and the same I have again.
@Tree Man they didn’t tear down any monuments
Dumb dem
Most Americans are waiting with bated breath for him to be brought down. LOCK HIM (and his cronies) UP
You don’t get out much do you… 😂
The media can seriously invoke hate.
This is a Direct Threat ,and he needs to be in Jail.
@edmer68
Tell me one thing President Trump is guilty of then please..
@Ernest Johnson U gotta wonder why he’s not?
he was better than Joe
@Mike Smith ok
Trump sounds more and more like his hero Putin!
@Charles Tyler Yes. . .or Spanky–his look-alike and behavioral model.
He’s right, people won’t stand for it. They would stand, cheer and applaud the DOJ for doing it’s job.
@Jeremy your roommates name is hilliary
@Harold Moore 6 years of that are you
Sounds like a threat and incitement to me. He has done it before. Take him seriously, he has no limits and no guardrails. Indict him, lock him up, and arrest anyone that acts on his threats.
Well.. I’m a person of the United States and I would not only “stand for it”, I’d jump my happy a$$ around and crack a beer. Hell… I might even do a little dance! 😂💙🇺🇸
+1
He definitely does think more of himself that the Majority of Americans. Which is, oh why he lost the election.
@Brian Johnston 🤢🤮
@Justhor Yes there is, like I said about the pollwatchers and the boxes of votes being sat to the side..
Exactly that’s what he’s doing, and he needs to get it in his head he’s not the president he’s a regular joe
Hello Lucy 🌷
handcuffs often change perspective
The week long parties, dancing in the streets, the sheer delight will slow work, close highways….America is to be Reborn praise the Lord
The period of Grace and Mercy has expired, now it’s in Gods hand. He’s going to suffer consequences of one’s own words. Duly noted and filed
As a European I can only say that when as a nation you give in to these kinds of threats you don’t deserve to be viewed as a land of law and order. Don’t expect respect from us if you don’t hold this conman accountable. Good luck in preparing for a few idiots who think they owe the conman their loyalty.
Keep drinking Your kool-aid
Spot on Sir totally agree
@Rust on Wheels Raygun was freaking horrible
Donnie loves to insinuate threats but stops short of having the balls to actually make them. That’s how he gets away with things. And that’s why he’s a coward.
