Hear why ex-Russian politician said Putin was afraid on Victory Day

For over 9 months now I have been incessantly hearing on-line Russian tROLLs saying how it was imminent that Bakhmut Ukraine was about to fall and yet here we are 9 months later and Ukraine 🇺🇦 Forces are resisting fiercely!
The chair he is sitting on is impressive. It does not collapse even under the sheer weight of his balls. Please stay away from windows and also don’t drink tea given to you by another Russian.
Yes very true
While all you say (so well) is true it appears he is located not within Russia but in Poland 🇵🇱
Don’t drink tea unless you get it from a Brit,or a Southerner. We’re the experts on tea ! ☕
This guy is doing a lot more then it seems
Per his flag pin
He’s in Freedom of Russia (AKA the russian legion). Those guys are legend….they’re fighting against russia both openly in Ukraine and secretly in Russia. They even have a youtube channel
@dpelpal Stupidity does not exempt from responsibility.
I noticed that too!!! SLAVA UKRAINE!!!💙💛🇺🇦💙💛🌻💪🦋🙏🕊🙏🕊🙏
@хорошая жизнь Is it stupid to try to save your country from a megalomaniac?
Had to look up that flag, now I see what you are saying!
The sheer amount of approving and cheering comments by ordinary Russians under videos about the atrocities committed against civilians and prisoners of war in Ukraine were no less shocking to Ukrainians than the war itself.
We somehow got used to the war, but the realization of who we have been living next to all this time without even knowing it is still terrifying.
Those barbarians called themselves our brothers.
Imagine what they would do to you, who they call their enemies, if you let them.
Not supplying weapons to Ukraine under the pretext of achieving an early peace is like allowing a violator to violate his victim in order to end the violence as soon as possible.
*You are welcome to share this message if you agree.
Indeed, I agree. Russia is not very much different now then they were in 1939 when they along with the Nazi’s started ww2, The world however is very different, not everyone was asleep and NATO was born. I love hearing honor in a Russian It’s rare but It reminds me that Russia could be a truly great nation, not in power but in humanity.
He stole the gov money.Period.
@Samuel Smith learn more history from true authors,dude.
Part of the shortening of the parade was the fact that Putin’s speech was only 14 minutes as opposed to the usual 2 hours LOL
I can’t remember the last time I heard such an honest and insightful interview. Bravo, you brave man!
He seems to me both hopeful for his country and at the same time like he doesn’t give a f… who knows what about what his plans are. Like he has nothing to lose so he’s going for it. I hope him and his group succeed…that country deserves democracy. They need to knkw the road will be bumpy but worth it.
bot
He is either brave or stupid to say those things from a room that high up with all those windows. People that speak out against Putler seem to have a habit of falling out of windows
The lady kept on cutting him off tho
In other words, Ponomarev and Co. want democracy, not dictatorship.
What democracy? The same democracy and freedom you took to Iraq, Afghanistan Syria, Libya, Vietnam?
@Maku-Naima Tell me this. Who were the one’s who killed Muammar Gaddafi? His own countrymen dragged him out of his hiding spot, beat him, tortured him, dragged him dead body through Libya’s capital, and ultimately toppled his corrupt and brutal regime.
@Maku-Naima- The USA advocates democracy to the world, but has not perfected it ourselves. Something Putin enjoys pointing out.
I love to hear this, very very brave Russian, telling the truth about the inner workings of Putin‘s government. His connection with the opposition is encouraging. Putin needs to go away for good and anyone like him.
From beating Nazis to being naZis. Russia went the full circle.. Great respect to this man for speaking out… Sláva Ukrajině 🇺🇦 from a Czech mate 🇨🇿
Stalin’s regime was never better than Hitler’s.
Zelenski and Putin are both Nas zis
@Pacific Brass have any proof to back that claim against Zelensky?
this is a brave guy… hope god protects him
I’d take the FBI protection over god anyday. God really has a bad track record.
😂
Or some revolver
God can’t even protect children
He’s done! Next
from everything i’ve researched, ponomarev is now a ukrainian citizen, a resident of kiyv and is protected by ukrainian’s security services. for those of you worrying about his health, i trust the ukrainian military to keep him safe. they seem to know what they’re doing.
He’s considered an enemy by Russia since 2014, so he surely knows how to survive 😉
Extreme risk and death threats are face by people like him. Who expose those who lies. Telling the truth is this mans goal. Stay safe🙏
guess who fell from the window of a building
Thank you to everyone who helps and supports Ukraine.
Слава Україні!
🤣🤣
Great interview and insight👍…CHANGE is coming …thank you Ilya for your part in promoting change
Great to hear from bravest warriors thanks to YouTube for giving us a chance to hear about these things
Mr. Ponomarev, you are our hero!!!!!! 🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻Sending our huge respect to Mr. Ponomarev from your friend in East!!!
I celebrated May 9 by donating to Red Cross Ukraine and United24 to say thank you to the fighters for Ukraine and world freedom.
Wish this war never happened heart goes out to all Mothers that lost a loved one Now that Mothers day is close God bless All Mothers
This guy offered the best explanation for the reason behind the drone attack on the kremlins dome.
Respect to this guy. Russia has made a monumental mistake with this war and there are very few people on the planet that think they’re right, but this proves there are some good guys trying to bring positive change to that country. Tough when a dictator controls the police, courts, armed forces and the media. Let’s hope they succeed.