66 comments

    1. In 2016 trump lost his own election by 5 million POPULAR votes. 2020 by 7 million votes. This is doable guys. GET OUT AND VOTE💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙BLUE💙💙

      Reply

    1. In 2016 trump lost his own election by 5 million POPULAR votes. 2020 by 7 million votes. This is doable guys. GET OUT AND VOTE💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙BLUE💙💙

      Reply

  3. The reason for the redactions has been very well explained for the average adult intellect….those that are unhappy quite obviously lack the required intellect which should come as no surprise given all that has transpired and openly demonstrated

    Reply

    2. In 2016 trump lost his own election by 5 million POPULAR votes. 2020 by 7 million votes. This is doable guys. GET OUT AND VOTE💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙BLUE💙💙

      Reply

  5. I’ll translate the dogwhistling for those unaware what the mean. “I’m mad you won’t give us the names of who we need to threaten to help Trump.”

    Reply

    2. @Darrmad choose? You have no idea what his situation is yet you tried to insult him with government assistance. Why not bash him as a millionaire?

      Reply

  7. Democrat or Republican, voting for a terrible human being is never a good idea. Sure, the candidate may or may not support your beliefs etc etc, but ARE they a decent human being? Seems like a logical starting point when selecting a president…

    Reply

  8. Politicians shouldn’t use the word politicized when they are in the first place are politicians themselves. In my country politicians only use those words when they have no more answers to some questions, Mostly the corrupt ones

    Reply

    1. @Vicky P There is no way you can possibly be a living, breathing human. You refuse to see what is right in front of you. How does anyone become like this?

      Reply

  9. Man! I’m so tired of hearing about Trump. He should go to jail over. I don’t understand why he is not already in custody because I’m sure the FBI knew shortly after the search that laws where broken. They keep saying that no one is above the law but from where I’m sitting if a normal citizen did this they would be locked up.

    Reply

    1. @Saffron Wetter My comments get deleted all the time but thankfully I’m not American and don’t got to worry about angering the American system. I don’t think you’re being spied on, but you’re definitely being censored lol. We all are my friend, the days of freedom of speech are done.

      Reply

    3. @Ds0661 yup, look at mine if you can, I think they are paused and played when it’s convenient for the conversation

      Reply

  10. Being president is a job. When you leave a job, you need to return everything. It’s as simple as that.

    Reply

  11. “…Damnit, how the hell can who is ratting me out and talking to the feds with this redacted document”… he he he

    Reply

    1. In 2016 trump lost his own election by 5 million POPULAR votes. 2020 by 7 million votes. This is doable guys. GET OUT AND VOTE💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙BLUE💙💙

      Reply

    4. @Jason Howard Wow ..…you also tried to make a comment about gas prices going down? Gas prices have possibly gone down…because we are in a recession and the economy has shrunk. *YOU* need to get serious. Snap out of that hyper partisanship.

      Reply

  13. Q: So when did the DOJ start treating removal of classified documents like a felony anyway?
    A: When Former Pres Trump signed a 2018 law making it a felony.

    Reply

    2. @James Alton The way criminal defense lawyers are turning down the opportunity to represent Trump in this matter, it is likely that he will end up with a public defender.

      Reply

  14. They wanted to see the affidavit so that they could use it to build up their defense. But, judging from the number of redactions, there are a lot of people ready to throw him under the bus!🤞🙏

    Reply

    2. In 2016 trump lost his own election by 5 million POPULAR votes. 2020 by 7 million votes. This is doable guys. GET OUT AND VOTE💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙BLUE💙💙

      Reply

  16. The fact he had them is enough. Giving back some of the stolen items really doesn’t make any difference. It’s a crime.

    Reply

    2. I saw somebody that used to prosecute espionage at the DOJ talk about that issue on the news.

      If he had simply completely cooperated from the beginning, sent them all back, and they felt he did it out of stupidity – the ex DOJ official said it was unlikely there would be any prosecution. It would still be a crime – but probably would not be prosecuted.

      But if the ex prez was not returning the ALL documents, trying to obstruct the archive from getting the documents back, trying to keep them even though he knows he’s not supposed to, there’s a chance of prosecution, according to the official who used to do these kinds of prosecutions.

      Reply

  17. Are we *really* surprised that DJT doesn’t respect, laws, policies or traditions. He’s never been held accountable for anything, why would we expect him to start now (rather 6 years ago like with the taxes)?

    Reply

    1. I’m confident that finally he will be finding himself accountable for roughly a half dozen crimes. Lock Him Up.

      Reply

  18. How the hell can an affidavit even be “overtly political”? Can’t we even form sentences without saying “political”, “far left” and “radical” anymore?

    Reply

    1. @Bryan Jackson you maybe on to something. If they came out and said it was all untrue then would not believe that to the end as well hmm????

      Reply

  19. Trump: “The FBI raided my house and planted
    those classified documents!” Also Trump: “I
    declassified those documents already!” Also
    Trump: “I took those documents because they
    are mine!”
    How does the FBI plant classified documents in
    Trump’s house that Trump had already
    declassified, and that he had already put in his
    house after taking them from the White Housed

    Reply

  20. I just finished reading the entire redacted Affidavit and while much of it is redacted there is enough to conclude, possibly prematurely, that the DOJ has a substantial volume of evidence that multiple crimes were committed. I look forward to the complete investigation of these crimes and the ultimate punishment of those who are guilty as is necessary to provide future criminal elements with deterrence towards acts such as those listed in the affidavit. Justice for crimes against the entire nation should come quickly and be terrible so as to make it clear to future generations that life and liberty are at full risk for perpetrators of such crimes.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.