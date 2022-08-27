Recent Post
66 comments
Why allow these people to lie on such a level that even a child would stop.
@Cryst C O says the one who graduated at a 3rd grade level. Surprised you can even tye
There’s no way to SPIN something when you’re CAUGHT WITH THE STOLEN EVIDENCE
he kept them to have something to hold for ransom
The reason for the redactions has been very well explained for the average adult intellect….those that are unhappy quite obviously lack the required intellect which should come as no surprise given all that has transpired and openly demonstrated
Theys Attakin are Grate X-President Y’all FREDUM ownlee he can save are Grate Nashun, y’all
They got what they wished for. Without giving the X targets. Let’s go DOJ!
Trump 2024!
I’ll translate the dogwhistling for those unaware what the mean. “I’m mad you won’t give us the names of who we need to threaten to help Trump.”
Exactly
Does he seriously think they would have nuclear stuff *unredacted*?
@James Stevens if you choose to have working class people pay your debt for you then absolutely.
@Darrmad choose? You have no idea what his situation is yet you tried to insult him with government assistance. Why not bash him as a millionaire?
Democrat or Republican, voting for a terrible human being is never a good idea. Sure, the candidate may or may not support your beliefs etc etc, but ARE they a decent human being? Seems like a logical starting point when selecting a president…
@Shawn Herrera joe was actually reasonable back then.
@valugax k
@kclayA111 if you have to ask, then you have a serious problem
Politicians shouldn’t use the word politicized when they are in the first place are politicians themselves. In my country politicians only use those words when they have no more answers to some questions, Mostly the corrupt ones
@Vicky P There is no way you can possibly be a living, breathing human. You refuse to see what is right in front of you. How does anyone become like this?
Same in the USA.
TUCK FRUMP
Man! I’m so tired of hearing about Trump. He should go to jail over. I don’t understand why he is not already in custody because I’m sure the FBI knew shortly after the search that laws where broken. They keep saying that no one is above the law but from where I’m sitting if a normal citizen did this they would be locked up.
@Saffron Wetter My comments get deleted all the time but thankfully I’m not American and don’t got to worry about angering the American system. I don’t think you’re being spied on, but you’re definitely being censored lol. We all are my friend, the days of freedom of speech are done.
@Saffron Wetter right comments get deleted, I think they get paused and played, just look at mine
@Ds0661 yup, look at mine if you can, I think they are paused and played when it’s convenient for the conversation
Being president is a job. When you leave a job, you need to return everything. It’s as simple as that.
@Biden is Garbage when? After the fbi planted them?🤣🤣🤣🤣
Agreed… including the red stapler 🙂
“…Damnit, how the hell can who is ratting me out and talking to the feds with this redacted document”… he he he
That’s rediculous it was not political!! He had documents he had no right to take them!!
@John Reidy 70 current days of decrease in gas prices longest streak in history.
@A len It was 2.9 million in 2016
@Jason Howard Wow ..…you also tried to make a comment about gas prices going down? Gas prices have possibly gone down…because we are in a recession and the economy has shrunk. *YOU* need to get serious. Snap out of that hyper partisanship.
Q: So when did the DOJ start treating removal of classified documents like a felony anyway?
A: When Former Pres Trump signed a 2018 law making it a felony.
@LB TT oh be quiet you think one day trump will be in “jail” 🤣
@James Alton The way criminal defense lawyers are turning down the opportunity to represent Trump in this matter, it is likely that he will end up with a public defender.
They wanted to see the affidavit so that they could use it to build up their defense. But, judging from the number of redactions, there are a lot of people ready to throw him under the bus!🤞🙏
@January Johnson 😂
When any politician opens their mouth, everything they say is “politicized’….
Did Trump lend them some magic markers?
EXACTLY,…….Thank You!!!
The fact he had them is enough. Giving back some of the stolen items really doesn’t make any difference. It’s a crime.
Lol
I saw somebody that used to prosecute espionage at the DOJ talk about that issue on the news.
If he had simply completely cooperated from the beginning, sent them all back, and they felt he did it out of stupidity – the ex DOJ official said it was unlikely there would be any prosecution. It would still be a crime – but probably would not be prosecuted.
But if the ex prez was not returning the ALL documents, trying to obstruct the archive from getting the documents back, trying to keep them even though he knows he’s not supposed to, there’s a chance of prosecution, according to the official who used to do these kinds of prosecutions.
Are we *really* surprised that DJT doesn’t respect, laws, policies or traditions. He’s never been held accountable for anything, why would we expect him to start now (rather 6 years ago like with the taxes)?
I’m confident that finally he will be finding himself accountable for roughly a half dozen crimes. Lock Him Up.
How the hell can an affidavit even be “overtly political”? Can’t we even form sentences without saying “political”, “far left” and “radical” anymore?
@Bryan Jackson you maybe on to something. If they came out and said it was all untrue then would not believe that to the end as well hmm????
Those are just his ways to fire up his pathetic base
“Ultra maga!”
The traitors go to words
Trump: “The FBI raided my house and planted
those classified documents!” Also Trump: “I
declassified those documents already!” Also
Trump: “I took those documents because they
are mine!”
How does the FBI plant classified documents in
Trump’s house that Trump had already
declassified, and that he had already put in his
house after taking them from the White Housed
Great.comment.!
@alex nifong well said
Great.comments
@SCOTT MILLER Are you Q?
I just finished reading the entire redacted Affidavit and while much of it is redacted there is enough to conclude, possibly prematurely, that the DOJ has a substantial volume of evidence that multiple crimes were committed. I look forward to the complete investigation of these crimes and the ultimate punishment of those who are guilty as is necessary to provide future criminal elements with deterrence towards acts such as those listed in the affidavit. Justice for crimes against the entire nation should come quickly and be terrible so as to make it clear to future generations that life and liberty are at full risk for perpetrators of such crimes.
🤣😅😂what ? 🤣😂😅
@SEBASTION HAWK anytime…FJB!
Are you referring to the whole 24 words or…?