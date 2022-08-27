Recent Post
55 comments
Guess what Trump? “Lock her up” came back on you in a big way. You’re guaranteed to get locked up now. 😂😂😂
lock up a few DOJ and FBI who sat around for a year and a half while classified docs were floating around somewhere……….
@S S Bot or not, it was a true statement.
What would he need nuclear info for when he thought the US should use a nuke to stop a hurricane and later uses a sharpie to edit the path the hurricane was on…
For the memoirs he’s writing at night???
He said that right when the C o v I d pandemic was starting to hit Europe? He was aiding Russia with something I’m sure.
@Bubba Gumps haha…part 2 of his picture book…
” We can’t have someone in the Oval Office who doesn’t understand the meaning of the word Confidential or classified” DJ Trump
@T. R. Campbell I knew you would be on here trying defend your father.
Donnie don’t understand anything at all, and he arrogantly won’t obey rules or listen to his lawyers. He is totally self-destructive.
TRUMP SURE IS MAKING IT HARD FOR THE TROLLS THESE DAYS 😅😅😂🤣
Yet another Trump fail.
Whether the documents were declassified or now, why would anyone take office property home after their assignment has finished? Trump never read anything while in the office so why did he take it? To give to his BFFs Putin and Rocket Man? He is not dumb. Was Moscow Mitch and Leningrad Lindsey involved? May Moscow Mitch’s wife wants to give to the Chinese?
Trump declassifies documents like Michael Scott declares bankruptcy.
“In my administration, I’m going to enforce all laws concerning the protection of classified information.”
– Donald Trump
@Nick Nomski It’s annoying. I agree.
FBI needs to subpoena the copier at Mar-a-Lago. When I worked at Homeland Security, all of the copiers were programmed to erase each image as it was produced. If this is not done, some tech-savvy person can recover the last ten or so images.
That sounds a bit ancient technology.
Consider, he might have digitally scanned the document and sent the files into the Cloud or just emailed them from an email address he set up to another email address nobody knows about.
An email address the FBI know nothing about.
And then emailed from the unknown email address to the Kremlin … “Eyes Only” Putin.V
How difficult could it be?
And no American would want that kind of document but the Russian want it..
Surely not only could he not have declassified a document without including the program involved, but a blanket declassifcation not coordinated with proponents of the documents is ludicrous.
@Dogs Rule “There’s no question that the president has broad authority to declassify almost anything at any time without any process…” said Stephen I. Vladeck, professor at the University of Texas School of Law – May 2017 Politifact
Get informed, then comment
@Jason Stiller watch Steven Vladeck, Washington Journal 15 August 2022, CSPAN and update your knowledge.
KINDA HARD TO DECLASSIFY 26 BOXES OF CLASSIFIED ETCETERA DOCUMENTS AND THE ONLY PERSON KNOWING ANYTHING ABOUT IT IS TRUMP😅🤣😂🤣
Documents related to Nukes CANNOT be unilaterally declassified by POTUS.
@Dash for Cash There are two specific laws that were signed by Congress that limit POTUS from declassification of documents related to nuclear weapons.
Nuke the hurricanes?
@Mister Vo and the Saudis
Sentence him to life in the coal mine that he promised to bring back to the coal miners LOL
That would be taking a job from a loyal American.
@Michael Bray He could be the water boy.
He can not just “declassify” a document!! It depends on what is in the document!! JEEZE!!! Lock this bum up!!! There’s no doubt he’s a criminal on many levels. Get rid of him!!
I was angry when they gave him the chance to return everything back in January. Now, find out that the National Archives have been asking for this material back since he left office
Even back in January he only gave half of it back and pretended to not have the rest. Of course the FBI had to raid Mar-A-Lego to get the rest
How many second chances are they going to give this guy. He should have been arrested the second they found the first page that he hadn’t returned back in January when he was told in no uncertain terms that he had to give it all back
@MikeUSD1 what are the checks and balances?? or are you memeing what your favorite tv personality says?
@Trent Timoy exactly my thinking as well
I THOUGHT HE CLAIMED THAT THE FBI PLANTED THOSE DOCUMENTS😂😅🤣
“Law and Order” – Donald Jessica Trump
Do we even know if he’s sold some to Russia, Saudi Arabia?. Fellow Americans, pls uphold the law and deal with him irrespective of who is or was. Let the law take it course.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Trump was planning to sell those documents in the future to the highest bidder.
Absolutely. That is how he thinks.
De-classifying documents arbitrarily just to avoid being prosecuted does not make those documents less dangerous.
What I’m waiting to hear is who else was involved with getting so much removed and transported 1000 miles south of Washington. The sheer volume indicates that multiple people must have not only know about, but directly assisted with the removal from intensely secure facilities. AND, they knew specifically what he intended to take. To top it off, the truly alarming thought is whom Trump has already shared this information with during these past 18 months; there simply is no other reason for this to occur other than to disseminate it to others.
Project Veritas maybe?
@CNN: It may be interesting to learn if the retrieved documents (1) seemed to have been retained on purpose and for potential future use of the information they contain or (2) simply retained due to sloppy “business practice” and without any additional motive(s).
