70 comments
My major concern is that in the almost year and a half that trump has had these documents in his possession he has already “shared” them for profit.
@Sprocket Head could this be called stealing or spying ? Who is he working for ?, has he already handed all secret information out to them and what did he get afterwards?🤔
The fact that he violated the Espionage Act and still isn’t in prison is a shining testament to our 2-tier “justice” system.
“If a president does it, it’s not illegal.” -Richard Dixon
@Michael Whitted honey… you gotta take your meds and learn to read. You’re simply wrong. Sit down and be humble and maybe you’ll learn a thing or two 😘
@Dale Hartley Basically, the FBI took out a box of trash for Trump. News clippings, and the sorts. As always, we told y’all this was just another pathetic political with-hunt
I’m still amazed how one man could break so many laws and not see a jail cell yet? no one is above the law this includes Trump, my next question is when is he going to Jail!!!
@Talon Hayes “mishandling of classified documents” is a pretty big deal. And there were a lot of them. What the hell does “indicatove” mean? I never accused the guy of a crime, just pointing out he’s more than likely a troll. Your comment was bizarre.
@Talon Hayes Also, I didn’t say the guy was defending himself, I said he was defending Trump. So your comment really made no sense.
@Just one more thing… The Warrant issued on August 5th 2022 by the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida listed the following:
“The basis for the search under Fed. R. Criminal. P. 41(c) is:
– Evidence of a crime;
– – contraband, fruits of crime, or other items illegally possessed.
The search is related to a violation of:
– 18 U.S.C. § 793 (Willful retention of national defense information)
– 18 U.S.C. § 2071 (Concealment or removal of government records)
– 18 U.S.C. § 1519 (Obstruction of federal investigation)”
It is immaterial whether documents were Classified, or not. The actual wording of the warrant is this: ‘….physical documents and records constituting evidence, contraband, fruits of crime, or other items illegally possessed in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 793, 2071 , or 1519 ….’.
It is a Federal offense for ANY Presidential Record to be removed, retained or destroyed without lawful excuse. In essence, whether a stolen document was Classified goes to the egregiousness of the theft and mis-use, and will be reflected in penalty, should criminal charges be brought.
Enacted in 1978 following President Richard Nixon’s resignation, the Presidential Records Act established that Presidential records are the property of the U.S. government that must be preserved and not the President’s private property. The Act establishes that Presidential records automatically transfer into the legal custody of the Archivist as soon as the President leaves office.
Some of the classified documents that T**** brought with him from the White House to Mar-a-Lago contained markings for “HCS, FISA, ORCON, NOFORN, and SI,” according to the FBI affidavit.
“HCS” indicates that the material is about human sources, or spies, that often work with the CIA. “FISA” relates to court-ordered surveillance collecting foreign intelligence, including wiretaps. “ORCON” means the document is so sensitive that its originator must approve any request to share it. “NOFORN” means the material can’t be shared with any foreign entities, even allies, without permission. “SI,” short for Special Intelligence, relates to signals intercepts, which are typically handled by the National Security Agency.
A sitting President does have authority to directly declassify some types of document. Others, he does not. With respect to nuclear matters, Congress has enacted a law that assigns responsibility for declassification of nuclear RESTRICTED documents to two elements of Government (not the President (with one exception)). The sitting President does not have authority to declassify documents that have been classified as RESTRICTED under the Atomic Energy Act. In the event that the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission and the Department of Defense cannot agree on declassification, then the sitting President makes the determination – but only in that circumstance (the actual text of the law is: ‘In the case of Restricted Data which the Commission and the Department of Defense jointly determine to relate primarily to the military utilization of atomic weapons, the determination that such data may be published without constituting an unreasonable risk to the common defense and security shall be made by the Commission and the Department of Defense jointly, and if the Commission and the Department of Defense do not agree, the determination shall be made by the President’.). (see 42 USC § 2162: https://www.nrc.gov/docs/ML1536/ML15364A497.pdf#page98). Congress may have to revisit the issue of Presidential declassifications. Unsurprisingly, legislators previously had never envisaged a situation where a criminal/traitorous President would engage in espionage or retain RESTRICTED or TOP SECRET, SECRET or CONFIDENTIAL materials after vacating office. Even while still in office, an unscrupulous President could make such materials available to America’s enemies. T**** has lowered the bar to the point where it is now subterranean, and Congress, in light of this, will no doubt strengthen the law/s relating to protecting documents relating to national security. It is a measure of just how bereft of decency T**** is.
Five years is the least of his worries. Capital punishment is a legal penalty under the criminal justice system of the United States federal government. It can be imposed for treason, espionage, murder, large-scale drug trafficking, or attempted murder of a witness, juror, or court officer in certain cases. Life imprisonment for specific offenses remains an option. See: “§2274. Communication of Restricted Data: Whoever, lawfully or unlawfully, having possession of, access to, control over, or being entrusted with any document, writing, sketch, photograph, plan, model, instrument, appliance, note, or information involving or incorporating Restricted Data— (a) communicates, transmits, or discloses the same to any individual or person, or attempts or conspires to do any of the foregoing, with intent to injure the United States or with intent to secure an advantage to any foreign nation, upon conviction thereof, shall be punished by imprisonment for life, or by imprisonment for any term of years or a fine of not more than $100,000 or both; “.
Neither the President, members of Congress and the Senate or the 9 members of SCOTUS are required to obtain security clearance. Constitutionally, it’s inherent in the office they hold and the oath they’re required to take. For them to release unauthorized information is treason of the highest kind.
Former Presidents lose their access to Classified documents upon vacating office. Access (on a case-by-case basis) can be granted by a sitting President – but that is not the case here. Irrespective, if SCIF documents were involved (and it appears that they were), then T**** would have had to have visited a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility to view them in the presence of others. They would not be sitting in a golf resort. Merely holding Presidential Records or Classified documents is a Federal Offense, unless authorized to do so. For ex President T**** to have lawful possession of classified documents, he would need to have been granted that authority by President Biden. This was not done. In fact, President Biden declined to afford ex President T**** access to the Presidential Daily Briefings, as T**** was (rightfully, as it turns out) considered to be a national security risk.
It’s reassuring that the USA has such a competent Director of the FBI (appointed by T***). It is reassuring also that a United States Magistrate Judge (Bruce Reinhart) approved the warrant on the basis of probable cause, there being evidence of the likelihood of physical documents and records constituting evidence, contraband, fruits of crime, or other items illegally possessed in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 793, 2071 , or 1519, being located at Mar-a-Lago. It is also reassuring that following the (successful) FBI search, 11 sets of confidential documents were removed from Mar-a-Lago by FBI Agents. A U.S. magistrate judge is appointed by a majority vote of active district judges of the court. Finally, it is reassuring that some of these documents were (in the event) found to be so highly classified that they were beyond ‘TOP SECRET’.
It will be interesting to see if the FBI initiates criminal charges, and against whom.
Defending your “Dear Leader” day in and day out must be EXHAUSTING for you MAGAfans.
They must be in an Absolute Furore, or should that Feurer?
There NEEDS to be some kind of educational requirements for ALL political offices!!!
@John wilkes booth and you are delusional
@Giles Bowman you mean Republicans fool
It looks more of a bar code than an affidavit.
@Pepe the Frog my most vivid memory of the BLM protests was unidentified men bundling protesters into unmarked cars.
@PandemicOfTheUnvaccinated Oh, and I ignored all covid mandates/guidelines. I’m unvaxxed for covid.
@LJ AcresThen you woke up and remembered you voted for a demented puppet.😳
When trump came down that escalator I knew we were in for a sh!t show I just never realized it would be this insane.
@Corey Ham they should build a 200 ft gold statue of President Trump
Problem is the warrant was for unauthorized possession of Classified and Top Secret documents and they found…unauthorized possession of Classified and Top Secret documents.
@Ms.pugsley – this has NOTHING to do with Biden.
@Kevin Mezentsev really? how do u know? please behave yourself …
The Warrant actually included un-Classified documentation, as well as Classified documentation:
“All physical documents and records constituting evidence, contraband, fruits of crime, or
other items illegally possessed in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 793, 2071 , or 1519, including the
following:
a. Any physical documents with classification markings, along with any
containers/boxes (including any other contents) in which such documents are located, as
well as any other containers/boxes that are collectively stored or found together with the
aforementioned documents and containers/boxes;
b. Information, including communications in any form, regarding the
retrieval, storage, or transmission of national defense information or classified material;
c. Any government and/or Presidential Records created between January
20, 2017, and January 20, 2021; or
d. Any evidence of the knowing alteration, destruction, or concealment of
any government and/or Presidential Records, or of any documents with classification
markings.”
For those of you scoring at home, 18 USC § 1519 is obstructing a federal investigation, and 18 USC § 793 is the Espionage Act.
You can read the full warrant here: https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/read-the-warrant-behind-fbi-search-of-trumps-mar-a-lago
Happy reading.
I am relieved that it is heavily redacted.
You don’t want to disclose the contents of top secret documents, and you don’t want the “Mob Boss” to seek vengeance on people he considers “Rats” by setting his “Rabid Dogs”.
@JaysSavvy I didn’t mispell anything and yes you gave me the page number that DOES NOT SAY WHAT YOU CLAIM IT DOES at all. Trump is screwed big time.
@Jen lol
Black squares…and that’s all. I’m quite appalled that news organizations would try to derail an ongoing investigation just out of curiosity.
I know Trump asked for it, but I don’t think he actually expected any of it to really come out (or else he wouldn’t have been so gung-ho about it).
But you are so right – morbid curiosity would see this ended before it gets anywhere, then play the blame game after, all because they try to use “curiosity” as something of a “public right”. Ugh! They do KNOW what’s going on, don’t they?
@MadHatterDJ Right, I remember that now. It WAS they who asked first. The media just wanted to make headlines and damn the consequences. There seems to be a lot of that going around.
@Cait
1) Merrick Garland offered to release the warrant and items listed on the warrant during his press release after the raid- he said he would do it if Trump wants.
2) Trump called his bluff, going a step further, asking for the affidavit to be released as well.
3) Garland and Co. backpedaled for days before saying they couldn’t because it would jeopardize an ongoing potentially criminal investigation.
4) Judge pressed saying it needs to be released and appropriate portions redacted as necessary.
5) The excuse became it would be too time consuming, and after that, it wouldn’t be worth it because there wouldn’t be anything of substance if they redacted everything they felt needed to be redacted.
This stinks of a dog and pony show, just like the Jan 6 Committee…FBI and National Archive were all aware of what files Trump had, and if they were of any significant importance, they would have been all over that a year and a half ago. 6 years of witch-hunts and zero indictments. No criminal charges. It’s pretty clear at this point, with how many elites want him under the jail or just wish he was dead, there is no real substance to this at all.
Trump may not be perfect, and he may very well be breaking some sort of law, somewhere…but if he is, and it were anything of importance, you better believe they would have ended this by now.
It is unbelievable how badly DJT and his lawyers have behaved over the last year. A major aspect of this “lawyer competency issue” is that DJT has a fascist-like habit of removing disloyal experts from his inner circle and replacing them with “yes men” which inevitably lowers the overall level of competency around him. At this point, it’s like watching the Three Stooges pretending to be lawyers. DJT’s personality creates a pattern of increasingly self-destructive behaviors, something we have seen countless times throughout history in Far Right leaders. It NEVER ends well.
@Rustin Cole_W In your mind.
It’s crazy that you think both 45 is a criminal mastermind, capable of manipulating the highest levels of government and law enforcement… but also an incompetent’s grifter incapable of basic daily functions.
Is the dissonance between your opinions of him the cause for your extreme bias?
@JaysSavvyWe all have areas of strength and weakness. DJT’s area of expertise stems from decades of legal system manipulation- I doubt anyone has better expertise. However, since he has focused all his energy on manipulation and defrauding MAGA’s, etc., he has almost no skills as an administrator, manager, or simply being human. That extreme dissonance is unsustainable, of course, and will certainly result in jail time.
We still don’t know what he told or sold the Russians during that closed door meeting that no record was made of.
You ask Biden the same question?
How bout its none your goddam business
@Larry5200 is that lawyer not in jail and didnt Daniels needed to pay a big sum of money?
“If my father is not re-elected many of us will be going to prison.”–Don tRump, Jr., 2020
Do you have the link to this?
“My butts been wiped!” ~ Joe Biden
Isn’t it funny how anything or anyone that bucks against Tangarine Palpatine is automatically a political attack?
What’s really funny is the gigantic red tsunami coming this November… You will be able to fill Lake Meade with liberal tears!
Are you saying NOTHING is a political attack? Perhaps you’re suggesting he has NEVER been politically attacked?
Why don’t you explain what WOULD constitute a political attack against the Former and Future Republican Presidential Nominee?
@MR simpleesarcastik this is grown up stuff, you wouldn’t understand.
And of course they didn’t list national security concerns as a reason for the raid interesting ! Anybody who had anything associated with that raid should be fired immediately from the DOJ ! Total prosecutorial misconduct !
ONE MORE TIME—- This was not a raid it took weeks to submit a complete list of documents they were seeking to be returned. It was submitted to a Federal judge who’s job it was to determine if the Documents sought rose to Federal security levels. They did, he signed, managers and security at Mara Lago were notified and given the date and time the FBI would be there. A Raid is like what they did at your house.
That is incorrect.
The very first item listed is ‘national defense information’.
The Warrant issued on August 5th 2022 by the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida listed the following:
“The basis for the search under Fed. R. Criminal. P. 41(c) is:
– Evidence of a crime;
– – contraband, fruits of crime, or other items illegally possessed.
The search is related to a violation of:
– 18 U.S.C. § 793 (Willful retention of national defense information)
– 18 U.S.C. § 2071 (Concealment or removal of government records)
– 18 U.S.C. § 1519 (Obstruction of federal investigation)”
“In my administration, I’m going to enforce all laws concerning the protection of classified information.”
– Donald Trump
@Ryan Wallace actually the president can..
@Gustave DeLior we shall wait & see facts, not biased opinions
@Blue Skies Forever it was smart of you to walk that back 😁
It has been my experience that when someone makes the choice to assume what the opposition’s arguments are and argue against them rather that analyze the document in hand, they are trying to distract from what the documents actually says.
It’s a heavily redacted affidavit. They literally told you, we can release it but you won’t understand much…
@EDUARDO dude what does that even mean? Why are you YELLING ON THE INTERNET AT STRANGERS
This is an intelligent insight. Very true.
@ace ventura You responded to him.
CNN you guys are still doing “news” huh? 🤣
The comments here make scared for the country, these people are allowed to VOTE !!!
I’ll give him this:
He puts Jim Jones, David Koresh and Marshall Applewhite to shame !!!
I call them the “Donald J. Koresh Branch Covitiot cult”
@Mike Jones i feel bad for laughing…this is insane …
Y’all know this guy is guilty as all hell and y’all continue to drag it on DO YOUR JOB RESPONSIBLY
