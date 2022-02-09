Recent Post
Jake you say this so well! Thank you for always bringing out the truth and facts.
Clark Kitchen – He’s not bad, but let’s not get carried away. CNN is the McDonalds of news.
@J Groovy I like CNN but they keep forgetting my extra fries.
Money talks
“Money IS speech”
– John Roberts Court
Cut their tongues out and nationalise their wealth. Take their speech from them completely. They start signing? Chop those arms off at the shoulder.
Damn that’s how you know you’re the global superpower. When you get to dictate the content every other country on the planet is allowed to produce.
@mpalfadel2008 businesses by design cannot be ethical. They are beholden to their shareholders and are legally expected to do what is best for the bottom-line of said shareholders.
Battlefield 4 cough cough
China will not lead the world as no Nation especially US and Russia will do what China tells them.
All of a sudden socialist lovers are defending China based on Capitalism… you couldn’t make this up.
The movie the China syndrome made in the 70s staring Michael Douglas and Jane Fonda. Good movie
“See An End” still trying to cover for their boss.
Here’s why? Without watching is the answer that there are 1.5 billion of them and they buy movie tickets. Just a wild guess.
The best business strategy is having your customers paying you to insult them!
Sorry not sorry about your obvious brain damage. You don’t sound stupid and paranoid, at all.
@Ellis D. Trails the guy is telling the truth, the USA big-mega propaganda machine it’s everywhere, but China is now the new global leader along with the Russians, and the USA propaganda machine is the only thing we have now against Russia or China because China already has better weapons and higher technology than us USA according to the Pentagon, the British, the independent military agencies and the Chinese intelligence agency as well !
Whatever you say, Chinese shill-boy.
Can u insult donald trump in person?
@name1.1 name 2.1 and donald trump too. Loving it
Amazing that this is a five minute video. There is a one word answer to why…MONEY.
@SCABCRAWLER Wow the irony of someone saying that others do propaganda on CNN lol.
@aZebroadcast Mmm, fascists calling other people fascists. Classic Goebbels move.
@Captain Win That was quite a definite statement; – – – what books are the USA banning?
It is Free market
Then go after filthy rich then
Where have you been? You’re about 20 years too late dude
You should have been reporting on this long ago
They do it out of fear of missing out on their market…. Ergo, capitalism.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m thrilled that CNN is reporting this. But they are over a year behind Glenn Beck and other conservative outlets. Late is better than the science we have heard so far. Perhaps Jake is hoping the new management will give him credit.
Jeff Zucker leaving maybe brought them to life ……🤣🤣
Biggest lesson is that economic clout is a powerful weapon. Anything that boosts economic clout including technological prowess is crucial. All countries wishing to remain independent must build up their intellectual capacity and value their best people and businesses.
Ohh! Do the one where Disney removes or minimizes black characters from their movie posters in china.
Mm-mMmh! *clears throat… mrgh… with that out of the way… let me say this clearly… @#$% China. 😐
What if you want to sell your films/games/… to the Saudi Arabia market? In what way to offend or insult your customers?
This is why I admire South Park’s band in China episode
All commenters : that’s horrific. Welp, time to buy more stuff from Wal-Mart.
Basically because of money if the film studio can’t show the movie in china they wont earn any big money back
Can you run a movie in INDIA in which a KASHMIRI flag is shown representing India instead of an Indian one, or in UK with a FALKLAND Flag instead of a British one. Same applies to Taiwan. Taiwan is an island of China. period
The people of the Falklands identify as British, and China refuse to let Taiwan have an independence vote without the threat of violence.
Stupid comparison.
Other countries edit movies before playing them in theaters
Hollywood should do the same? Version A (original) and Version B (edited for China)
Let the rest of the world watch the original as intended by the directors