‘He’s Scared’: Schiff On McCarthy Reaction To Jan. 6 Panel’s Records Request

“McCarthy—he’s scared. And I think his boss is scared,” says Rep. Adam Schiff, discussing Kevin McCarthy threatening telecoms not to comply with Jan. 6 committee’s request for GOP phone records.
59 comments
Kevin McCarthy is a miracle of modern science given how he’s able to walk without a spine.
That’s nothing compared to how Biden can walk without a brain.
….well i guess Bidet doesn’t walk without a brain. He shuffles without a brain (and that’s only when he’s not stumbling & flailing).
Not so rare anymore, don’t forget Ted Cruz
your party is screwed and you know it!
Didn’t we hear that Donald Trump forced Apple to turn over records for Schiff, his family and other Democrats? Why didn’t Kevin issue this threat when Trump was doing it?
42
@Sniffy Walkaway Biden kind of reminds me of the fascists constantly bringing up B.L.M.
I’m thinking of changing my user name to “sharty trump pants”, what do you think?
@One
Too threatening people that why
@JANET EVERETT That’s what got me about a child. That’s dangerous
McCarthy is such a weak ‘man’
Quite embarrassing really……..
@Ben Keebler Coming from a voter of the party of endless failed investigations… which by the way is STILL going on. I’m talking to you when I say lesson up and self reflect.
Yes Hunter is the true reputable leader better than him
Democrat handling of boarder and Afghanistan withdrawal is the best and not humiliating to USA.
How about Shiff made up narrative about Trumps phone call to Ukraine. Wax that not a lie???
CNN NBC MSNBC are professional manipulators of narratives. Perfect fake news
The GOP is not worthy of the name “minority”
You should show McCarthy’s Fox interview when he was being vetted for Boehner’s job and his comments on the Benghazi investigations.
hopefully some news svc will show it!
WHY DONT YOU LOSER??
He really is stupid. What kind of people puts him in office?
@Gambler I’m gonna hazard a guess that it’s a gerrymandered group of even stupider people & they think he’s smart. They’re also totally ok with his brother in law lying about Native American ancestry to bilk the gummint for millions of their tax dollars because they’re economically anxious & that’s better than any actual Natives getting those contracts.
@mike brigs triggered. Keep crying little guy
He should be scared! We all know the kind of conversations McCarthy had with the cult leader. How low these politicians will debase themselves amazes me. Disgusting people. Not patriots at all.
I guess Kevin never heard of the a NSA. They do his stuff unwarranted all the time. Transparency and accountability is a scary thing to Republicans unless they are doing it to Democrats.
McCarthy has a problem with the committee openly and legally issuing subpoenas to phone companies to investigate a crime but he doesn’t have a problem with trump and Barr secretly collecting phone records of their “political enemies” and their families while slapping the phone companies with NDAs. It’s sickening listening to all the lies and hypocrisy from the gop.
@Michael Reid YOU MOTHER IS DATING A BLACK DRUG DEALER??? WHAT???
@Is Covidoveryet lol I like that
@mike brigs Oof
Your life is so sad. And gross. You’re gross.
How about arresting the cop who shot the only person who died in jan 6! He said he would have shot her whether she Ileana armed or not! Macho! You all need a brain!
When things were at their very worst:
2 Suns, Cross in the sky, 2 comets will collide = don`t be afraid – repent, accept Lord`s Hand of Mercy.
Scientists will say it was a global illusion.
Beware – Jesus will never walk in flesh again.
After WW3 – rise of the “ man of peace“ from the East = Antichrist – the most powerful, popular, charismatic and influential leader of all time. Many miracles will be attributed to him. He will imitate Jesus in every conceivable way.
Don`t trust „pope“ Francis = the False Prophet
– will seem to rise from the dead
– will unite all Christian Churches and all Religions as one.
One World Religion = the seat of the Antichrist.
Benedict XVI is the last true pope – will be accused of a crime of which he is totally innocent.
“Arab uprising will spark global unrest – Italy will trigger fall out”
“Many events, including ecological upheavals, wars, the schism in My Church on Earth, the dictatorships in each of your nations – bound as one, at its very core – will all take place at the same time.”
The Book of Truth
If they didn’t have anything to hide they wouldn’t fight this or threaten.
thats exactly what I keep saying with all the election audits if there is nothing to hide why fight it
@Sua_Sponte_11-87 Because the only reason the audits are happening are because we had an orange baby who’s a sore loser about the election. It’s a waste of taxpayer money and also creates insecurity to our elections process because now the software that is used in voting machines that some of these audits have publicly released can now be looked into for any cybersecurity vulnerabilities by bad actors to commit actual widespread election fraud. It’s all a power play at the expense of the American people.
@Sua_Sponte_11-87 The legal,appropriate audits were done .over and over..
Exactly. Blatantly transparent.
Get to the bottom of this and see how many GOP are guilty of wrong doing..Fasten your seat belts cuz this is going to GET GOOD!!
Yes sir
Obama , Clinton and Pelosi in Gitmo. Biden may get lucky and avoid the firing squad.
@Kold Water They aren’t GOP. What you said could’ve worked if he’d said ‘politicians’. I wish that level of ignorance wasn’t epidemic in half of America. You all vote together and make life worse for everyone. Yourselves included
Just imagine if the situation was reversed. The GOP would be like a pack of rabid dogs seeking information, no matter what. The Clinton impeachment comes to mind……….
It’s not a “new” generation of Republicans. They’ve ALWAYS been like this. They want a plutocracy & have been turning Americans against each other for YEARS & YEARS & YEARS, all the way back to Chuck Todd’s favourite guest Newt.
I think it started 60 years ago… and kicked off with the JFK assassination. Even Barry Goldwater… of all people, warned us of this…
@Gary Ray i totally agree and you put it in a nice and neat package in simple terms for everyone to read and understand. you should write an op-ed in one of the prominent newspapers. your last sentence is disturbing but is probably true!!
Longer than that… the GOP stands for racism, that’s the glue that holds them together. Gerrymandering is the device they use to hold power, that has to stop!!!
I listen to The Professional Left podcast & read both of their blogs. They have helped me improve my political vocabulary & communication skills for the better part of 7 years. I think many of you would also enjoy them.
TOO TRUE. But it actually goes back to the 1970s when the Kochs started their takeover. This is all the Kochs and their cohorts. The Federalist Society-kochs, Donor’s Choice-Kochs, literally ALL OF THEM ARE THE KOCHs.
Mc Carthy didn’t want this inquiry, Mc Carthy doesnt want the facts to be known.
NEITHER DO YOU LOSER.
Everyone knows what McCarthy is. Why is he still in government? Everyone hates this dude.
@Margaret Shull Scared of who?
This is why they’re making a song and dance about Afghanistan- whoever was in charge the results would have been the same.
The Republicans were asked to be part of an Independent Council.
Dems get all the phone records from all of them GQPer’s including Trump and his family and make it known to the American people ASAP!
The bubble that McCarthy lives in gets popped again by his biggest enemy, reality!
Of course he’s scared, he knows what he did and he doesn’t want it to become public.
If McCarthy and his GOP cohorts are innocent, you’d think they’d welcome these subpoenas into their phone records. Could there be something else going on here that we don’t know about?
When you’re talking about an insurrection, there should be no protection for records, privacy, or anything else. The GQP are deplorable.