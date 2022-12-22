Hillary Clinton reacts to Zelensky’s speech December 22, 2022 101 comments Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
I’m curious how he got to the US. Does anyone know if we flew him out, or gave protection to his flight out of Ukraine? I was just thinking about it because I figured if Putin got wind of his departure that he would’ve tried to take Zelensky out. I’m glad he made it here safely though!
@Janna Dark
Дякую вам за досконале розуміння ситуації, що нині склалася в Україні та навкруги неї.
Дуже дякую усьому цивілізованому світу за розуміння і допомогу українському суспільству.
І нехай реформування мислення у головах всього світу проходе якісно и з мінімумом жертв.
З Різдвом Христовим!
@One Little Lamb my preference would have been, that your momma had swallowed you instead!
@SickCommode-O Dragon 🐉 I was in Baghdad, we never levelled it at any time. Go back to your “World of Warcraft” now!
@Annie Hopkins one of whom secured his people, the average person, the highest living standards the world has ever seen. One of whom is fighting to give his people that chance.
Think it’s obvious he was never in Ukraine LMAO
“Peace is a journey of a thousand miles and it must be taken one step at a time.” – Lyndon B. Johnson
They could have peace if Biden didn’t want war.
@Duncan Booth lol. Yeah Vietnam got trashed,plus Cambodia and Laid,more bombs were dropped then the world war 2
So you wished Nixon would not have pulled the US out of Vietnam? Johnson the war escalator of sending the youth to war, would be so proud!!
Peace by bombings hundreds of thousands of innocent Vietnamese to death, and sending American boys to their deaths in a war no one needed. If that’s not peace, I don’t know what is
jfk did not want any troops in nam, but lbj had financial interests in the war machine.
Churchilian what a great leader the Ukraine’s people are incredible.
Chamberlain-Ian moar liek.
From comedian to billionaire. It pays to front one of the most corrupt countries on Earth.
This guy is nothing compared to Churchill
@Ease54 I see the retrumplicans are still at it . Talk about corruption
@Aftershock 14 Get your aftershock treated.
Glory to all the Ukrainian heroes! The world is watching and we are waiting to celebrate your victory. 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦
@Troy Breedlove They are winning it with American help, but when Billions after billions will stop war end. This Ukraine will bankrupt Usa. Billions after billions going to Ukraine from American tax pocket, so social security will disappear for glory of Ukraine. It’s need be stop already supply and support this war, that it’s will end.
@kay armstrong Plus, I think Putin will not stop the war even if there are no soldiers left, I think it will not end without the threat of nuclear war, which is even worse.
Lmao they will not beat a nuclear power without taking all of humanity with them
@Adam Bealthe best comment I ever seen 👏🇺🇦
@Rik Michaels he doesn’t know Putin, he will take the whole world with him so continue to support Ukraine non-stop with billions and for the sake of Ukraine the threat to everyone in the nuclear world is to die. God forbid.
And to think, we could’ve had this wonderful statesman, impeccable Representative of American values in the White House, what an embarrassment our country is
@Thomas Lium Russia attack Ukraine because Russia’s garden gnome dictator is totally corrupt. Most people assumed “mighty” Russia would quickly conquer Ukraine. Instead, with support from all civilized people, Ukraine *HUMILIATED* Russia in front of the world. The Kremin garden gnome was revealed to be the ruler of a backward, broke and feeble nation.
That is the reality.
@Benmore Peak Whats your response to Zelensky being exposed in the pandora papers? Are you going to ignore their coruption as th US loaning 100s of billions to a corrupt state? is that not concerning to you?
@Thomas Lium What’s your response to the revelations about Putin? No response? Denial? Cope weeping?
Zelensky stayed and fought the Russians and Ukraine is winning. That’s what matters right now, Natasha.
xD
Shes a corporatist warhawk, stop simping
@Ellron Americans don’t believe that, comrade.
“I don’t need a ride, I need ammunition!” Epic leadership.
He got billions of dollars instead. Darn
@banjax80 That is a blatant lie. Zelensky and his wife are doing a great job and this is what pisses you, Putin lovers, so much. Zelensky is an example of virtue while Putin has none, and so do people that suck him off in the comment section. Running your mouth and throwing around false defamatory accusations at Zelensky and his wife only shows how low you are willing to fall to achieve your delusional goals.
@TheFoyer13
Unlike the Kremlin, we don’t steal from the people to the scale of being able to build a $1.4Billion mansion on the Black Sea coast.
Corruption in Ukraine was there BECAUSE of the kremlin’s old soviet influence. Zelensky is riding his country of thieves and liars.
@Alexander Brown he works for putinVladdy not Krushev. Needs de stalinization! Everyone hates America but they want to be like them. Everyone loves Moscow but no one wants to live there. Wonder why.
@Sloopy Doopy No are you working for Q anon? unless you have specific evidence, Putin attacked Ukraine after they had many free elections that Putin could not fix since 2000.
“We need to keep the pressure on Putin.” Yes, Ma’am! 100% correct.
@Natosha Marzucco🌹 Putin has felt pressure since the beginning. Why do you think he’s runs his mouth about nukes. In the beginning he had thoughts that taking Ukraine was possible but after being kicked out of Kiev. He knew then it was over. He just carries stress better that’s all.
Blind puppets smh
Do you even know when this war started? Zelenski is garbage Russia is the hero saving Ukraine from its civil war and a nato proxy war Hint Russia did not start this war and begged to avoid it! Crimea was not taken by Russia Crimea voted and gave themselves to Russia.this war has been going on since 2014 so how exactly did Russia start it? This type of media is to feed the minds of the 70 percent of the population not statistically considered intelligent!!!!!!!
@Natosha Marzucco🌹 Your propaganda is not welcome here comrade.
Hey Putin! Leave Ukraine alone LOL
Just look at this short man who was almost unknown until a few years ago and entered the US Congress wearing a green shirt and pants without a formal uniform and stunned the world.
Vlod requires the sacrifice of U.S children. Willing to change Biden’s diapers to get er done. Hillary obviously willing to do anything to forget bills elite raging paedophilia. Is Bush Jr still painting still life; Bring out your dead. Sacrifices must be made.
He’s a patsy
What has how tall he is got to do with anything..? 🤷♂️😂
@Jim Smithson 🇷🇺💩🤡🧚♀️
@Sylvia …a compliment beyond measure!… agree 110%!!! 💪💙💛
President Zelensky speech was heart warming, and am praying the war ends soon and that he win the war for freedom and peace..
@24james Feel free to leave America any time.
@Nextacy thats a really well informed comment,,and im sure if the situation was reversed you wouldnt be a hypocrite,,
@24james FU
@Nextacy its a republican!!!the real figure is less than 5 billion ,,but dont let that stop you believing chumps the richest man in the world,,
@Rodney Sparks thats a great argument,,so thoughtful,,like me calling you fwit,,
My god, listening to an intelligent, articulate person talking about world dynamics in a way that is just far beyond anything we ever did hear or could have heard from Trump. ..🥺
@Liberals haveitallbackwards like your YouTube handle says liberals have it all backwards and those that vote for them are completely clueless. Idiocracy at its best. I’m sad for the future of America.
ya sure. trump doesnt dress in strapped leather & high heels…
@Paddington Did you read it?
@John B — Yes…Trump would have been talking about himself.
@John B — yep. Like the fact that Trump had fewer popular votes in 2016 and 2020 and lost the EC in 2020. F*ck those feelings!
And to think that Iran’s morality police were so very concerned about what layers, materials and manner of dress women there were wearing. But apparently have no problem with supplying drone carrying bombs that kill innnocent men, women and children. I have to wonder what kind of morality the people of Iran actually subscribe to.
Do you care? I don’t know what Russia promised Iran there in exchange for their supplies. Maybe even the implementation of a uranium enrichment project, although I do not think that it is beneficial for Russia to help Iran in this area so as not to destabilize the region of the Middle East. They monopolize the Iranian oil market quite well and implement many projects through investments. It’s just their interests that they can take advantage of, you shouldn’t think about it too much.
@Will Tell All Putin “We have 12 types of KGB executions that we can deny later. Watch out for that windows my friend
Its always the boses leading the carnage. Its a brave person to blame your average citizen.
any leader that diminishes women has no right to exist, women by choice give birth. and by choice they can take that away.
@Turtle religion is a sham, people have been saying exactly what youre saying for millenia. “The world will end soon.” How soon? Within the next 20,000 years? 10,000? 5,000? It never seems to happen.
Zelensky is 1 in a million. An inspiration for the whole world.
You’re part of the problem
These fools should start using their own money and their own families since they like war so much😤
More like one in 8 billion.
@Phil Greco You don’t even know what the problem is.
@Pepper Fjeld Who’s family is over there? Shut up!
Good to see him smile. There’s not been much of that lately. The mans aged a decade in the last year.
@TheFoyer13 — Yes…just like Ronald Reagan.
Yes his Azov grin is great see
@Safia Jafali — so was Ronald Reagan.
@Def Creator 👍
@The Foyer13 and @Safia Jafali –
Correction- Zelenskyy WAS an actor, and now he’s President..
He’s Not acting now! 🇺🇦 Slava 🇺🇦
this guy’s courage is boundless, what a strength against such evil empire. so much respect!
Vlod requires the sacrifice of U.S children. Willing to change Biden’s diapers to get er done. Hillary obviously willing to do anything to forget bills elite raging paedophilia. Is Bush Jr still painting still life; Bring out your dead. Sacrifices must be made.
The entire Ukrainian population is courageous, they are all enduring the impossible.
Slava Ukraini!
He stayed in Kyiv in the beginning of the war when everyone was convinced that Russia would take Kyiv. Legend.
How certain are you that’s true?
Stalin stayed in Moscow when the Germans were ready to break through the last defense.
@Crypto Dump bot
@MrJoke bot
@BOCtunes What? A bot? I just wrote the real event that happened.
24 hours before this he was in Bakhmut, the war front line… God keep him strong!
God should give him money and missiles instead of the tax payers of the U.S.
He’s a clown
How sure are you he was?
@Sheep of The Shepherd7392 i don’t think Americans know what Yugoslavia is. 😁
@Sheep of The Shepherd7392 Please Don’t be dumb 🙄
Santa’s sending some patriot batteries-that’s my Xmas wish.
Your wish is for massive destruction and death.
How nice
With flying reindeer painted on each missile.
Give them A10s as well.
Zelenskyy is a hero 🇺🇦🇺🇸 Greatest leader of our time. A true inspiration. I’d fight to the ends of the earth for him if he were my leader. Great man
🤣
Yes, it felt historic and inspiring!
Happy jule tidings from Sweden, and look forward to stand with US and Nato in support of a free west… Slava Ukraini