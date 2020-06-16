Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico: “I fear that we have some folks in our law enforcement entities who I think have promoted, potentially, the efforts of these militia. And we intend to independently investigate that and determine exactly what’s going on.” Aired on 6/16/2020.
‘Horrified’: New Mexico Governor Reacts To Shooting At Albuquerque Statue Protest | All In | MSNBC
Militia = losers who don’t have the balls to join the military and cosplay Call of Duty in their buddy’s garage on the weekends.
Oh God 😆😂😂I know
Nailed it. Did you see what a bloated slob he was. These clowns who show up in cammies wtf is that? Its like Halloween. They would have been laughed off of every base Ive ever seen.
😂
@Ro G any questions of when the right starts pulling down statutes of karl marx?
GI JOES
CHEAP PLASTIC FAKE SOLDIERS
Forst.
D’oh!
America, land of free, home of the brave, is being tested right now. Let’s see how good we really are.
I would put ALL of these “protesters” in the same category as; Justin Bieber fan, Kardashian fan, twerking thots, NFL Halftime vagina shaking, and 50 Shades of Grey fan.
Too many humans are Horrible by default. I have zero faith in humanity
@Phil Immerfall unfortunately.
“Only three countries in the world currently have a constitutional right to own a gun: the US, Mexico, and Guatemala. The US is the only country with a right to keep and bear arms with no constitutional restrictions.” (Business Insider, 2019)
Statue is gone , crazy antifa civil guard in jail with the shooter , this is what everyone was talking about armed vigilante groups running around shooting people
Why is there even a statue of a Spanish Conquistador on American soil anyway?!?!
And how is it that the police didn’t shoot any of the illegitimate militia members, especially since they were actually armed to the teeth? They don’t seem to have a problem with shooting unarmed people. They could have at least held one of the armed militia members down and kneeled on his neck for 8 minutes. That’s what happened to George Floyd, and he wasn’t even armed, and no one had even been shot.
Because its part of new Mexico history. Also why does Washington have statues of British people huh because of history do some research on our state and then you’ll have some idea of what that statue means.
@Frail Comicfail. also, lame and dumb.
David J the police cower in fear and abandon their precincts in response to rioters. They do, however, bring overwhelming force to bear against peaceful protestors.
How is it police didn’t stop the rioters from vandalizing the statue but suddenly shows up when counter-demonstrators fire shots in self defense?
Because people are stupid.
These armed “Militia” are basically the re-inventions of the Klu Klux Klan without the white hoodies!
@CShield Use “Fantastic” on the next one. 😉
CShield you said you weren’t reading his comments but responded to each one.
Steve Harris Actually if you really looked at the 2nd Amendment and the federalist papers, the 2nd Amendment was mostly constructed so that States could form militias such as the Slave Patrols in the Southern States (Yes, one Founder, Patrick Henry, even indicated that Southern States needed the 2nd Amendment to Patrol the slaves)
Basically, 2nd Amendment never meant for the formation of Domestic Terrorist, like the KKK and these Right-wing Militias…
@CShield still not true. So basically, you’re wrong. I know it hurts to be wrong, but you’ll get over it
@Steve Harris NO THEY ARE NOT! THAT IS FALSE. Stop with your bs. No need for any type of fake soldiers. They are TERRORIST with their own addenda. Your one of these IDIOTS that like to spead fear. Gtfoh.
A person can be arrested whenever they commit a crime in the presence of a police officer. However, the above is a direct contradiction to the bill of rights and the presumption of being innocent until proven guilty.
5th amendment of the bill of rights…. “No person shall be held to answer for a capital or otherwise infamous crime “unless on a presentment or indictment of a grand jury”. Since when are the police the judge and jury? Further reading….”nor be deprived of life, liberty, or property without due process of law;”
Being arrested before due process of the law contradicts the bill of rights and the presumption of innocence until proven guilty by a grand jury. Many people have been arrested (loss of liberty) before due process was given, and then later proved to be innocent. Their civil rights have been violated and no police officer is ever held accountable.
WE are either innocent “until proven guilty” or we are not. And according to the bill of rights, the only people that can declare a person guilty are a jury and a judge. The police officer has become a de facto judge and jury, rendering the presumption of innocence until proven guilty in practice null and void.
The police, in their de facto judge and jury capacity, will judge you on the spot. If they find you guilty in their own mind, they will take your liberty away from you and then turn you over to a grand jury, who will then judge you a second time for the same crime. That is called double jeopardy, which is also a violation of your rights.
You will never fix this without burning the whole country to the ground. The injustice has gone on for too long and generations of people have grown accustom to being punished before proven guilty by a jury of their peers.
Kewpie Doll:
Your remedy is to burn the whole country down to the ground? You need some kind of medical intervention. And you have absolutely no idea what double jeopardy means.
@Mimsy Borogove I wasn’t really offering a remedy. It was a statement pointing out the hopelessness and affliction of circular logic. Read the rest of the paragraph. In summary, I am simply stating that the blind cannot lead the blind.
Trump encourages them. Klowns.
YOU GET WHAT YOU FUCKINGDESERVE
The KKK that’s Democrats,,try to keep up.
@joe blow You talking about Kay Kay Kayleigh?
Tom Jamison: I never saw Klowns before. Good one. I’m typing Kay Kay Kayleigh.
@joe blow Both political parties are KKK..
The fbi has abdicated its responsibility to protect the United States against domestic enemies, only because the extremists are white.
The creation of a new “intelligence organization”, Homeland Security, over-rode all other agencies.
That was used to push the American empire within and without The United States.
The Department of Homeland security is supposed to do that but all they do is lock illegal immigrants in cages and that is Border Patrols job. Then the GOP in several States pass open carry laws and allow Domestic terrorist to ram around with M-16 military grade armour and the Local Police just look the other way.
IF you gonna play a video like this with sounds, WHY talk over it? Might as well mute it. Is this amateur hour??
They’re just liars at this point.
Should be doing that here in America!
Hit him with a skateboard and attacked in a group, what was he supposed to do? It looks like he tried to retreat to me, was the skateboard not a weapon? Gimme a break, this is exactly why people hate the media.
He was supposed to leave.
How about not antagonize or grab people so that it won’t escalate into such a horrible situation.
You can’t do nothing!!! Second Amendment Right!!! Good Luck!!!
@Phil Immerfall lol keep dreaming bucko!!
@Phil Immerfall That’s a bolshevik pipe dream bud. 2A is here to stay though.
@Phil Immerfall the 5 billion guns and 90 trillion rounds of ammunition in America say that ain’t happening so 🤷♂️
Keep using guns in a stupid manner, and the Second Amendment can be shut down.
I doubt you know what it actually says anyway. A well regulated militia is the National Guard. Not private citizens.
You idiots don’t even understand the 2nd amendment it says a well REGULATED Militia . These stupid open carry laws didn’t exist 10 years ago.The State might pass it but the next State Congress can undo it.
5:40 6:05
O beautiful for spacious skies,
For amber waves of grain,
For purple mountain majesties
Above the fruited plain!
America! America!
God shed His grace on thee…
If people were surrounding him and beating him like the video seems to show, I don’t have a problem with what he did.
Stand with India!
Dismantle China!
This is just the beginning America.
No, this is a long time coming
While the Chiricaua Apaches were trading hostages into slavery in Mexico.
Mexico abolished slavery before the US did.
So that’s where everyone went Monday Night.
that Gov. is a joke. The shooter was clearly being assaulted as he was trying to walk away. This is as clean of a shoot as you can get