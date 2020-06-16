‘Horrified’: New Mexico Governor Reacts To Shooting At Albuquerque Statue Protest | All In | MSNBC

TOPICS:
June 16, 2020

 

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico: “I fear that we have some folks in our law enforcement entities who I think have promoted, potentially, the efforts of these militia. And we intend to independently investigate that and determine exactly what’s going on.” Aired on 6/16/2020.
59 Comments on "‘Horrified’: New Mexico Governor Reacts To Shooting At Albuquerque Statue Protest | All In | MSNBC"

  1. Ro G | June 16, 2020 at 9:49 PM | Reply

    Militia = losers who don’t have the balls to join the military and cosplay Call of Duty in their buddy’s garage on the weekends.

  2. dungeonfrek | June 16, 2020 at 9:49 PM | Reply

    Forst.
    D’oh!

  3. theWZZA | June 16, 2020 at 9:53 PM | Reply

    America, land of free, home of the brave, is being tested right now. Let’s see how good we really are.

    • 100cv cv | June 16, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

      I would put ALL of these “protesters” in the same category as; Justin Bieber fan, Kardashian fan, twerking thots, NFL Halftime vagina shaking, and 50 Shades of Grey fan.

    • Oscar Molina | June 16, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

      Too many humans are Horrible by default. I have zero faith in humanity

    • Justin H | June 16, 2020 at 10:54 PM | Reply

      @Phil Immerfall unfortunately.

    • Reinhard | June 16, 2020 at 11:04 PM | Reply

      “Only three countries in the world currently have a constitutional right to own a gun: the US, Mexico, and Guatemala. The US is the only country with a right to keep and bear arms with no constitutional restrictions.” (Business Insider, 2019)

    • bill | June 16, 2020 at 11:05 PM | Reply

      Statue is gone , crazy antifa civil guard in jail with the shooter , this is what everyone was talking about armed vigilante groups running around shooting people

  4. David J | June 16, 2020 at 9:55 PM | Reply

    Why is there even a statue of a Spanish Conquistador on American soil anyway?!?!
    And how is it that the police didn’t shoot any of the illegitimate militia members, especially since they were actually armed to the teeth? They don’t seem to have a problem with shooting unarmed people. They could have at least held one of the armed militia members down and kneeled on his neck for 8 minutes. That’s what happened to George Floyd, and he wasn’t even armed, and no one had even been shot.

    • Frail Comic | June 16, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

      Because its part of new Mexico history. Also why does Washington have statues of British people huh because of history do some research on our state and then you’ll have some idea of what that statue means.

    • Phil Immerfall | June 16, 2020 at 10:37 PM | Reply

      @Frail Comicfail. also, lame and dumb.

    • Charles Payne | June 16, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

      David J the police cower in fear and abandon their precincts in response to rioters. They do, however, bring overwhelming force to bear against peaceful protestors.

    • Justin H | June 16, 2020 at 10:56 PM | Reply

      How is it police didn’t stop the rioters from vandalizing the statue but suddenly shows up when counter-demonstrators fire shots in self defense?

    • rutabagasteu | June 16, 2020 at 11:04 PM | Reply

      Because people are stupid.

  5. New Blue 2 | June 16, 2020 at 9:56 PM | Reply

    These armed “Militia” are basically the re-inventions of the Klu Klux Klan without the white hoodies!

    • 414pancake | June 16, 2020 at 11:04 PM | Reply

      @CShield Use “Fantastic” on the next one. 😉

    • Neon Hombré | June 16, 2020 at 11:07 PM | Reply

      CShield you said you weren’t reading his comments but responded to each one.

    • New Blue 2 | June 16, 2020 at 11:08 PM | Reply

      Steve Harris Actually if you really looked at the 2nd Amendment and the federalist papers, the 2nd Amendment was mostly constructed so that States could form militias such as the Slave Patrols in the Southern States (Yes, one Founder, Patrick Henry, even indicated that Southern States needed the 2nd Amendment to Patrol the slaves)
      Basically, 2nd Amendment never meant for the formation of Domestic Terrorist, like the KKK and these Right-wing Militias…

    • Steve Harris | June 16, 2020 at 11:09 PM | Reply

      @CShield still not true. So basically, you’re wrong. I know it hurts to be wrong, but you’ll get over it

    • Archie B | June 16, 2020 at 11:10 PM | Reply

      @Steve Harris NO THEY ARE NOT! THAT IS FALSE. Stop with your bs. No need for any type of fake soldiers. They are TERRORIST with their own addenda. Your one of these IDIOTS that like to spead fear. Gtfoh.

  6. Kewpie Doll | June 16, 2020 at 10:08 PM | Reply

    A person can be arrested whenever they commit a crime in the presence of a police officer. However, the above is a direct contradiction to the bill of rights and the presumption of being innocent until proven guilty. 
    5th amendment of the bill of rights…. “No person shall be held to answer for a capital or otherwise infamous crime “unless on a presentment or indictment of a grand jury”. Since when are the police the judge and jury? Further reading….”nor be deprived of life, liberty, or property without due process of law;”
    Being arrested before due process of the law contradicts the bill of rights and the presumption of innocence until proven guilty by a grand jury. Many people have been arrested (loss of liberty) before due process was given, and then later proved to be innocent. Their civil rights have been violated and no police officer is ever held accountable.
    WE are either innocent “until proven guilty” or we are not. And according to the bill of rights, the only people that can declare a person guilty are a jury and a judge. The police officer has become a de facto judge and jury, rendering the presumption of innocence until proven guilty in practice null and void.
    The police, in their de facto judge and jury capacity, will judge you on the spot. If they find you guilty in their own mind, they will take your liberty away from you and then turn you over to a grand jury, who will then judge you a second time for the same crime. That is called double jeopardy, which is also a violation of your rights.
    You will never fix this without burning the whole country to the ground. The injustice has gone on for too long and generations of people have grown accustom to being punished before proven guilty by a jury of their peers.

    • Mimsy Borogove | June 16, 2020 at 10:23 PM | Reply

      Kewpie Doll:
      Your remedy is to burn the whole country down to the ground? You need some kind of medical intervention. And you have absolutely no idea what double jeopardy means.

    • Kewpie Doll | June 16, 2020 at 10:56 PM | Reply

      @Mimsy Borogove I wasn’t really offering a remedy. It was a statement pointing out the hopelessness and affliction of circular logic. Read the rest of the paragraph. In summary, I am simply stating that the blind cannot lead the blind.

  7. Tom Jamison | June 16, 2020 at 10:14 PM | Reply

    Trump encourages them. Klowns.

  8. julio70585 | June 16, 2020 at 10:15 PM | Reply

    The fbi has abdicated its responsibility to protect the United States against domestic enemies, only because the extremists are white.

    • John Watt | June 16, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      The creation of a new “intelligence organization”, Homeland Security, over-rode all other agencies.
      That was used to push the American empire within and without The United States.

    • BlackMuddyRiver | June 16, 2020 at 10:59 PM | Reply

      The Department of Homeland security is supposed to do that but all they do is lock illegal immigrants in cages and that is Border Patrols job. Then the GOP in several States pass open carry laws and allow Domestic terrorist to ram around with M-16 military grade armour and the Local Police just look the other way.

  9. Debate Me! | June 16, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

    IF you gonna play a video like this with sounds, WHY talk over it? Might as well mute it. Is this amateur hour??

  10. Kor Kalba | June 16, 2020 at 10:19 PM | Reply

    Should be doing that here in America!

  11. David Gearardo | June 16, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

    Hit him with a skateboard and attacked in a group, what was he supposed to do? It looks like he tried to retreat to me, was the skateboard not a weapon? Gimme a break, this is exactly why people hate the media.

  12. New1 X | June 16, 2020 at 10:36 PM | Reply

    You can’t do nothing!!! Second Amendment Right!!! Good Luck!!!

    • New1 X | June 16, 2020 at 10:47 PM | Reply

      @Phil Immerfall lol keep dreaming bucko!!

    • John | June 16, 2020 at 10:56 PM | Reply

      @Phil Immerfall That’s a bolshevik pipe dream bud. 2A is here to stay though.

    • Steve Harris | June 16, 2020 at 10:58 PM | Reply

      @Phil Immerfall the 5 billion guns and 90 trillion rounds of ammunition in America say that ain’t happening so 🤷‍♂️

    • rutabagasteu | June 16, 2020 at 11:02 PM | Reply

      Keep using guns in a stupid manner, and the Second Amendment can be shut down.

      I doubt you know what it actually says anyway. A well regulated militia is the National Guard. Not private citizens.

    • BlackMuddyRiver | June 16, 2020 at 11:10 PM | Reply

      You idiots don’t even understand the 2nd amendment it says a well REGULATED Militia . These stupid open carry laws didn’t exist 10 years ago.The State might pass it but the next State Congress can undo it.

  13. keef davis | June 16, 2020 at 10:40 PM | Reply

    5:40 6:05

  14. Manuel Ham | June 16, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

    O beautiful for spacious skies,
    For amber waves of grain,
    For purple mountain majesties
    Above the fruited plain!
    America! America!
    God shed His grace on thee…

  15. Leonessa Elitneg | June 16, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

    If people were surrounding him and beating him like the video seems to show, I don’t have a problem with what he did.

  16. michael dileo | June 16, 2020 at 10:56 PM | Reply

    Stand with India!
    Dismantle China!

  17. stillbreathing37 | June 16, 2020 at 11:00 PM | Reply

    This is just the beginning America.

  18. Justice Boofer | June 16, 2020 at 11:06 PM | Reply

    While the Chiricaua Apaches were trading hostages into slavery in Mexico.

  19. doggiesarus | June 16, 2020 at 11:07 PM | Reply

    So that’s where everyone went Monday Night.

  20. Sleep_Paralysis_King | June 16, 2020 at 11:08 PM | Reply

    that Gov. is a joke. The shooter was clearly being assaulted as he was trying to walk away. This is as clean of a shoot as you can get

