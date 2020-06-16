Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico: “I fear that we have some folks in our law enforcement entities who I think have promoted, potentially, the efforts of these militia. And we intend to independently investigate that and determine exactly what’s going on.” Aired on 6/16/2020.

‘Horrified’: New Mexico Governor Reacts To Shooting At Albuquerque Statue Protest | All In | MSNBC