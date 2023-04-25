31 comments

    1. Yes, the interview of the owners said they are living in an apartment now, but still pay on a mortgage for the $800k sliding house.

    2. @Drew Thank God they were at least out of the house— but all the paperwork with no clear ending— with payments — The ironic part might be that they paid more for their “view” .

    1. To shape subdivision with flat front yards & walkout basement, many tons of backfill are trucked in then plied up with bulldozer, but the dirt piled on top of old creek bed won’t remain stable, the underground water still uses the creek and dirt on top dissolve, foundation cracks & house topples down

    1. To be frank, and I don’t say that with malice, I am more amazed why people insist in building houses in wood rather than bricks

  6. I saw it on Facebook but thought it was one of those fake videos and it was like a back drop to something or a video game

    1. Ofcourse dont blame the republican elected officials who allowed the building to be put up there.

  10. This happens every few years in those neighborhoods. When I was a kid I wondered why people would buy those houses. Now I wonder why a kid knew better than adults with money.

  11. Dumbest place to build a home. I have a house that is on a mildly sloping hill and have been having trouble with the slab shifting just a few inches per decade. A little over a foot since 1962. Getting it leveled is not cheap. But building right on a cliff, STUPID!

    1. If you think this is scary, we have this dam called Jordanelle. If failed the safety test but they built it anyway. If it ever breaks, a bunch of water goes down to Provo and destroys a bunch of stuff.

  17. I can understand why they couldn’t have moved those buildings because it’s been done before and if they knew that was happening why didn’t they do something that was a hell of a lot of money thrown away into the garbage 🗑️

  18. Although I am sorry for the people that lost their homes this way you got to admit if you’re going to build your house on the edge of a Clift like that then you taking a chance of losing your home this way and the same goes for people that build their home so close to the water and don’t put it up on stilts when you live very close to the water your chances of getting flooded increase dramatically and if you don’t have decent flood insurance you’re screwed!

  19. God is bringing judgment against america. For not letting his people go. He’s not going to ask again.LET MY PEOPLE GO!

