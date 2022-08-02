Recent Post
- ‘Kill them all’: Injured Ukrainian soldier wants to get back to battle
- How Biden and his team decided to kill al Qaeda leader al-Zawahiri
- ‘Justice has been delivered’: Biden says US killed al Qaeda leader
- ‘This is a big win’: Republican reacts to death of al Qaeda leader
- US kills al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in drone strike
50 comments
WOW! HUGE blow….this dude was huge…….I researched him for quite some time in my younger years. He is featured as a major player in the documentary I still remember. “The Power of Nightmares. WOW.
@Greg Parker God Bless our PATRIOT PRESIDENT BIDEN!!!!
@Risky Opinions God Bless our patriot President Biden!!!!!!!
Where is fox with this wonderful news?
Younger now!
The agreement reached in 2018 clearly states the Taliban commanders would not support terrorism. They will accept the situation.
It was nice to talk to you.😀
But it also states that America has no right to bomb Afghanistan
What did you expect? Trump and Pompeo negotiated the deal with the Taliban.
BTC is the future of crypto and the questions traders ask themselves now if this is right time to invest? before jumping into conclusion i think you should take a look at things first. for the past few days the price of BTC has been fluctuating which means the market is currently unstable and you cant tell if it is going bearish or bullish. while others still continue to trade without the fear of making lose, others are being patient. it all depends on th upe pattern with which you trade and also the source of your signals. i would say trading has been going smoothly for me, i started with 2.5 BTC and i have accumulated over 11.6 BTC in just three weeks, with the trading strategy given by expert trader Patriciax7
She’s is legit and I still trade with her, since I am going to retire in my early 40s. having an expert broker like Patriciax7 managing my investments is heartwarming, Because I don’t have to worry about a thing, I just sit down and earn profits every weekend!
Of course, I don’t like sharing this online because of the unpleasant comments in returns. Due to the numbers of unprofessional expert online. So it will be hard to believe. She’s my pro too
SCAMS
If crypto is doing great then Biden is doing good with the economy
Congratultion!!! Amin!!!
1 anonymous 1 Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Al thought that he was safe in terror land. Now, he’s in the land of no return and the world’s a better place.
@NBA1 haha boi why you mad that’s the life he wanted to live
who is he ? do u even know he even existed ?
@Limitless Range well he certainly doesn’t exist anymore
Someone wanted the reward!!! Sounds like a spy Taliban member to me!!! The home belongs to a high Taliban official. So… others are saying.
1 Kathleen Austin Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RZoC16seQAc
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Every dog has his day. Al Zaq finally got his day!
And now the next one will grow
POOPTIN SHOULD BE NEXT
He seemed like a very nice guy, I saw him at the charity donation the other day
Who?
@ronak Yeah.Who???.🤔
Hopefully you are not talking about Zawahri! They all seem nice on TV.
He looks the same age as he did in 2001. .🤔
Hasn’t aged a day
1 midwestcharm Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RZoC16seQAc
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
You’re kidding right? He looked like he died five years ago.
My only regret is that he never knew what hit him.
“Kill the head of the snake and the body follows.” In this situation the body grows a new head. So it is fair to say it is not a snake, but a Planarian worm.
We have plenty of Hellfire missiles for them all…
Man thats cold well biden needs to join him
@Rodney Warr I know right
Hail hydra
we are so glad that our justice department
are showing the world that it just don’t pay to be a terrorist threat
against the constitution of the united states of america
Biden needed this one his ratings has taken a huge hit recently
Are they sure they got the right target – last time it was an innocent family.
1 Tobias Birmingham Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RZoC16seQAc
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
By looking at the economy and realizing it’s time for a distraction…OH! I mean…national security. Yeah.
Awesome Job Joe! 👍🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽🙌🏽👍🏽
Karma has a very long memory… and she never forgets.
1 Steven Rohrich Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RZoC16seQAc
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
can the USA do the same in Ukraine I guess not
“And We wished to do a favour to those who were weak (and oppressed) in the land, and to make them rulers and to make them the inheritors”
God Almighty has spoken the truth
1 Limitless Range Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RZoC16seQAc
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Ma’am, you mean Zaweery.
OMG
1 gottabighit1 Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RZoC16seQAc
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer