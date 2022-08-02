50 comments

  1. WOW! HUGE blow….this dude was huge…….I researched him for quite some time in my younger years. He is featured as a major player in the documentary I still remember. “The Power of Nightmares. WOW.

  2. The agreement reached in 2018 clearly states the Taliban commanders would not support terrorism. They will accept the situation.

  5. Al thought that he was safe in terror land. Now, he’s in the land of no return and the world’s a better place.

  6. Someone wanted the reward!!! Sounds like a spy Taliban member to me!!! The home belongs to a high Taliban official. So… others are saying.

  11. “Kill the head of the snake and the body follows.” In this situation the body grows a new head. So it is fair to say it is not a snake, but a Planarian worm.

  12. we are so glad that our justice department
    are showing the world that it just don’t pay to be a terrorist threat
    against the constitution of the united states of america

  15. By looking at the economy and realizing it’s time for a distraction…OH! I mean…national security. Yeah.

  18. can the USA do the same in Ukraine I guess not
    “And We wished to do a favour to those who were weak (and oppressed) in the land, and to make them rulers and to make them the inheritors”

    God Almighty has spoken the truth

