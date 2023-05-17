Recent Post
”Those who can make you believe absurdities, can make you commit atrocities.”
Voltaire
”2 legs bad. 4 legs good.”
George Orwell Animal Farm
“No legs, even better”
“Animals are all equal, but some are more equal than others”
”The PARTY told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their Final most essential COMMAND.”
George Orwell 1984
George Orwell should’ve titled his novel, “2024,” because I fear it might be spot on.
Gotta love those shoulders a woman has on this screen.
Awful interviewer. If your gonna question one of the most intelligent men in tech PREPARE!
”FASCISM will come to America wrapped in the 🇺🇲 FLAG carrying a ✝ CROSS.”
Sinclair Lewis
”FASCISM should more appropriately be called CORPORATISM because it is a merger of State and Corporate Power.”
Benito Mussolini not to be confused with Mango Mussolini Donald tRUMP
Mussolini also defined “fascism as being a left-wing collectivistic ideology in opposition to socialism, liberalism, democracy and individualism.” I also read somewhere that Mussolini didn’t like Hilter’s racist views. Mussolini’ Facism was more about being nationalistic….So yeah, I think Trump’s rhetoric is more in line with Mussolini’s “Make Rome Great Again” kind of fascism.
We can always just change society to exist outside of profit and humans can act as regulators… just sayen— community over individualism solves everything…
The Execs around the world just realized that they’re more economical to replace than the barista.
Then we might as well make coffee at home.
Getting coffee at your favorite hangout is part of one’s social environment.
Poetic Justice & Pyrrhic Victory: two in one.
Ya think? Geez! What a visionary.😅
AI is already so far past the red light -should be interesting how human government is going to catch up and try to stop the head on collisions.
Problem will not be with these public AI chats, which have guardrails on, but with someone who makes similar thing, trains it and uses it without any guardrails (such as some government agencies, evil billionaires, etc)
It’s already quite easy to bypass the “guardrails.”
@Brettany Renée Blatchley I don’t think so. If it was, it would be big news all over the internet and would be fixed by OpenAI very quickly.
Microsoft already built in a guard rail it’s the same one that made Windows famous “Ctrl Alt Del.”
The American way is to wait until it’s too late. Then politicians will argue about it on CNN and Fox
Perceisely, unless they seriously slow down, lawmaking cannot keep pace with progress. We will be in deep doo doo 💩
We knew this was going to happen.
Even small scale crimes like identity fraud would be a huge problem to combat if some used AI.
For example something a simple as using a deep fake voice to call a loved one and ask them to send small denominations of money… or perhaps asking a loved one for the pin to their debit card.
That’s already known without AI.
I was trying to understand the learning pattern of ChatGPT, I couldn’t beleive how simplistic (but functional) it is. I ended up feeding it information (not false ones though) and asking it to make sure it’s indexed, and it was!
p. s. You guys disappeared trying it. I didn’t tell you the learning pattern! lol
I see a completely different problem with ai. We’re all so dreadfully lonely and we want someone to understand us…
This is the movies we’ve all seen.
Real time.
#IRobot
5:45 Sara keeping it real, as always, with the question about citizen/consumer protections and data usage! Digital Rights Amendment now!
. “Life ought to be a struggle of desire toward adventures whose nobility will fertilize the soul.” – Rebecca West
. “The greatest mistake you can make in life is to be continually fearing you will make one.” – Elbert Hubbard
I must say …..after watching IRobot last night and seeing this I think I we are all in for some big changes