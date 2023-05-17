Recent Post
41 comments
70% less robotic than Zuckerberg.
Chat GPT is less robotic than Zuck.
@win zyl FACTS
😂
80% more intelligent than you
Leave a digital imprint per pixel or some other AI imprint to notify you it’s fake and AI-generated. In this same vein, you can produce some type of trace for voice. You have to make it tracible to have some impact not all but some.
THIS!! Genius idea
In the case of videos, the government could simply force corporations related to social media to compare every video that’s uploaded on their platform to an official database. If for example a fake video showing the president of any country is uploaded, it would automatically be banned
It’s always nice when founders of their company aren’t sure where their technology is headed.
The thing is that most things related to AI are open source, so no company can control everything that will be done with it.
However, there is a solution to every problem.
Yea cus creating a revolutionary breakthrough in technology comes with a roadmap 💀😂
@P G except open ai doesn’t make chat gpt fully open source
@Cory Walker The advances in image generation in the open source space are massive.
The same is happening in each corner of the generative model space.
The technologies are developed whether or not Open AI publishes.
@Cory Walker According to a guy I know who’s working in the field it is pretty much open-source. However, what’s not open-source is the way Open AI managed to minimize the amount of computing power required for it to work, so it is basically the way they optimized the algorithms that’s currently kept “secret”
What he told me is that the lab he works for was also working on something exactly as Chat GPT, but when you ask it a question, it takes nearly 72 hours for a super-computer the get an answer… So it simply can’t be made public because no computer would be powerful enough to support it
Such a good dude, to actual ask the government for help regulating things. Bravo.
😂😂😂 Love your sarcasm….
@Banana man even if it wasn’t one?
That’s a good guy right there! Good on him for having a conscience
Lol😂😂😂😂 u must be a guy below 30 years old. Once you see the world you realise that people lie in front of crowds all the time!! Including my pastors. You want to know if someone is good? Stay with the person 24hours everyday for one year. He or she will show who they are
The lost republican whistle blower is chatgpt!!!!!😮😮
😮😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅
Put EMP’s near servers around the world. If push comes to shoves, Reset.
He knows that if he is smart, then the smart machine will be scary.
The damage has already been done but I appreciate his enthusiasm.
“We knew the world would not be the same. A few people laughed, a few people cried. Most people were silent” J. Robert Oppenheimer
It’s smart to initiate conversation like this first than to wait.
“You scientists spent so much time figuring out if you could that you never stopped to ask whether you should.”
@tlightning8383 These are exactly my same thoughts. There is this notion of non-ethical progress within the tech community that causes harm to lots of people. I know a few guys in the AI industry and they know the potential of harm from AI yet they don’t push for any ethical thought on the tech. We’re not using this technology wisely at all!
It might already be too late. OpenAI has already done serious damage to the world and it doesn’t look like they’re slowing down
It is EXTREMELY important that AI use is kept consistently and strictly in check at all times. Even ic you are for minimal government interference, the ways in which AI can go wrong are many and can be very damaging to every aspect to us as a society.
Believe it. Can be reprogrammed by who and for what. Nefarious purpose.
It is EXTREMELY important that “gain of function viruses” are kept under control!
Creates GPT. Releases it to the public. Warns public about it.
He knows if he hadn’t been the one releasing it, someone else would have created it soon. I say it’s better him since he’s trying to get in front of problems before they get big.
Perhaps he really is a good guy. Cynical me, also thinks that asking for regulation is a good strategic move to keep new competition in check.
I’ve been saying this about these clowns once they started warning people. Like bro you already made your money now you have a conscience lol???
It already has gone wrong. You let the genie out of the bottle and he’s not going to go back.
this guy knows something that we don’t
Mr. Government, please, destroy OpenAI competition, says Altman.
Your scientists were so preoccupied over where or not “they could”, they didn’t stop to think about whether “they should.”
Regulate AI with severe punishments when violated.
Punish who