  2. Hoping for the best for the Ukrainian people and its Ukrainian Army,,, GLORY be to Ukraine…
    🇺🇦💙💛🇺🇦💙💛🇺🇦💙💛🇺🇦💙💛

  4. I give thanks to those reporters and camera crews for their guts and determination in bringing the news to us, thank guys and gals, please stay safe☺👍

  5. The wounded soldier said it all. Asked how is the moral, he gasp, paused and admited: ” it is hard”. BeforE that he said the the battle of bahmut wads hell.

    2. It’s not game over till they say its over the guy was a 47 year old man who fort for his country most soldiers are between the ages of 18 – 24 and there is a good reason for that ‘AGE”.

    2. @Bitchslapper316  I’m not a bot. I’m an American and Slava Ukraine. Glory to the Heroes! Have fun with our tax dollars absolutely wrecking your empire.

  7. It looks like the front is not moving but there are furious battles on the frontline, one kilometre of clearing trenches around the road to Bakhmut was on TVP world: military mind

  8. The USA & NATO must support Ukraine 100%. With every weapon system that is needed including long range missiles, tanks & attack jets. If the Russians are not stopped in the Ukraine the fighting will spread across Europe like in WW2. Shalom🎯🎯🎯

    1. let’s not forget – Lithuania, Poland, Latvia, Estonia, Slovakia, Czechia, Romania did support Ukraine from day one not only morally but supplying what they could – tanks, “patriots”, KRAB, ammunition and taking refuges in mass. At the same time some other country politicians would predict that Ukraine will fail in 2-3 days and is not worth to get unfriendly towards Russia. Who remember the help from Germany in first days of war – 5000 helmets – not even army type – and rotten ex DDR grenade launchers?

    2. @Lubanski Gornik You are so correct. My country – USA – could & needs to do more. Shalom

  11. Erin, thank you very much for bringing us the superb analysis of General Hertling! He’s been extremely accurate in analyzing the NON capabilities of the russian terrorist army from the very first days of the war. His analysis is top notch! 🇺🇦✌️

  12. What stood out to me, is how incredibly important tree cover is. Dry ground, and big leaves, seem crucial to military action. Maybe in the future, green spaces can be planned with defence in mind here in the west.

    1. Every advantage and disadvantage of the environment applies equally to both sides. The difference is in training and equipment.

  14. I’ve lived to see the fall of The Soviet Union and now the fall of Russia….. ❤ GOD Bless Everyone

  18. Saying again, we all VERY MUCH appreciate all journalists taking death risk to bring *LIVE up to life-or-death fighting battle scene to our living rooms around the world. One cannot ask much more that! UA

  19. Thaank you so much journalists in the field for your bravery and superb reporting – and to General for his clear analysis. JS

  20. “Life is not a problem to be solved, but a reality to be experienced.” – Soren Kierkegaard

