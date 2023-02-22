Recent Post
- Polish teachers, farmers, bankers are joining the military. Here’s why
- CNN reporter goes inside new Super Nintendo World theme park
- Arrest made in shooting death of Catholic bishop in Los Angeles
- Putin marks first anniversary of ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine
- How Much Screen Time is Too Much?
31 comments
I was on TikTok for atleast 5 minutes and the ridiculous conspiracy theories and wacky music videos nearly enraged me beyond comprehension. So these social media apps are ultimately here to slow us down.
2:46 reducing my “screentime” here not watching a poscast, that’s not even interesting, any longer. You’re helping more that you know Sanjay
I just got rid of my tic-tok about 3 weeks ago. I honestly never really cared for or watched it much anyway
if you enjoy tiktok then there is no problem using it but I don’t use tiktok I use youtube.
Making money is an action. Keeping money is behavior. Growing money is knowledge.
when you have a good skill, it is normal that you can go global and your name is recommended to so many people and from what i’ve heard about Mrs. Claudia Walter’s, her strategies must be really good.
Claudia Walter’s is the best she’s the only one I can leave my investment with and think less about it, she is my money maker. I just received €13,000 of my investment last month. I am very happy because she is leading me to financial freedom.
@Seth Predo Same i here, i will praise mrs Claudia Walter’s over and over again because she has great skills, i started with $2000 and after 2week i received a returns of $6,000 then i continue with her ever since she has been delivering.
@Fredrick Ben I just sent her a message now. With all the recommendations I’ve seen here, I’ll definitely give it a try.
I’m glad to see Mrs. Claudia Walter’s mentioned here, my spouse recommended her to Me after investing $4000 and she has really helped us financially in times of COVID-19 lockdown here in Australia🇦🇺
What is a Tik Tik? I keep hearing about people being diagnosed with too much of it.
Very interesting 🧐 indeed…
Screen Time. Do something else, try to read a book. You must stop.
Very interesting and insightful discussion. Some very obvious points.
Thank you for sharing this. 👍
Screen time = mediated reality. Most people spend most of their lives in mediated reality now. Go outside.
Here is the recommended clip that say it :https://youtu.be/YqB0LK2n5Es
Good work! I am sharing this with others. The comparison with Binge Eating Disorder vs addictions is inciteful and helpful to understanding the challenge. Your video has helped me. Thank you!
✍🏻❤️The truth is Making money is an action. Keeping money is behavior. Growing money is knowledge.
Please 🙏 how can I contact Mr. Austin Robert 🤲? I urgently need the management of it in my INVESTMENTS!
He’s active on *Telegram ⤵️⤵️*
@Austin47 👈🏻
I don’t have a telegrama, I will download one and reach out to him, thanks.
So excited to see Mr Austin Robert mentioned here, my spouse recommended him to Me after investing $9000 and he has really helped us financially in times of COVID -19 lockdown here in UK🇬🇧
To be honest,I don’t really care about my screen time.
I’m working on my job six out of seven days and on the computer on my day off, so I don’t really care about “too much screen time.”
I agree about the problem with it not being something you can just completely cut out because it’s beneficial or even necessary to some degree. I don’t have an issue with social-media, but I spend literally _all day_ on YouTube. For every channel I unsubscribe from, I subscribe to 2-3 more. When my Internet goes out and I can’t connect, I get filled with a tremendous amount of stress from worrying about what I’m missing and by the thought of the watch-later list growing and growing, but after a while, when I accept there’s nothing I can do, I feel a tremendous amount of relief, like a massive weight has been lifted from my shoulders. I’m suddenly free, I can do any of the million other things I need or want to do. … Until the Internet comes back. – Even worse, I generally limit myself to educational channels, so I can’t just cut it cold-turkey because it’s not bad, it’s “good”, it’s just there’s way too much of it. As with all problems in the world, it’s because of human overpopulation; if there weren’t sooo many people, it would be easier to watch only a handful of educational content and still have time for life. 😒
Good insight, The pattern is evident, go to a Dr’s office, sit on a bus, walk a few blocks in a crowd and observe… most people are looking at the phone, oblivious to the world around them. Go to a social gathering and people are actually holding on to their phones like a extension of themselves. You will be speaking with someone and they politely excuse themselves because they received a call, or message, my response… Walk away. Am I innocent? NO, did I overcome? YES. I simply said, I am not a Dr., Police Officer, Firefighter, Ambulance Service, Lawayer, so nobody’s life depends on me. That’s what 911 is for. I slowly detoxed from all Social Media Platforms, Games and kept YouTube because it’s light, and gives me world news in a flash. Look at for a less than 1/2 hour and I’m good! I believe that somehow as human beings we have the need to feel connected, however when I started to see friends ask me to hold the phone because they were receiving another call, I just hang up! I can only control me, what other’s do isn’t my concern.
I was the victim of a fishing scheme on YouTube a year ago. I’m still dealing with the mental and now physical complications that come with it. Its extremely complicated. I wish there was no such thing as social media but I wont lie and say I’m not still dealing with this dangerous addiction
This is the ultimate first world problem and the blame is ultimately on the individual for lack of self control. It’s not the app’s fault that people spend all night in it. People are responsible for their own behavior. Not defending the app because it’s absolute garbage, but this can be applied to video games, drugs, porn, whatever.
I don’t know how much screen time is too much, but I cant afford this 30 minute report to cut into my allotted time. There’s only 24 hours in a day. #barcasim
Here we go cnn telling us how to raise our kids again 😆