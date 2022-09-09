How Queen Elizabeth II changed the British monarchy forever September 9, 2022 41 comments Tagged with British monarchy, cnn, England, Happening Now, latest News, Obituary, queen death, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Elizabeth II, royal family Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
RIP QUEEN ELIZABETH
What an incredible life she led.
Her first Prime Minister was Winston Churchill!
Wow, legendary ❤️ queen Elizebeth : nevrr be replace
And Churchill was born in 1874. Shows u how long the queen was in reign lol
While I don’t agreed with the monarchy, QE2 served her people admirably. Hence why she’s beloved. Rest in peace, good queen 💜👸🇬🇧💕🇺🇸🌹
Hey bro long story short can you just dumb it down to as what the monarch did
We were privileged as British Citizens to have dwelled under the Greatest Elizabethan Age. May She rest in peace. Thank you Ma’am!
You are under those people? Okay. Whatever.
What a tribute! Thanks CNN!
RIP Queen Elizabeth the second. 🌹💔My deepest condolences to the royal family. 🌹🕊🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹
My condolences to the United Kingdom and the people of the United Kingdom. Rest in peace Her Majesty the Queen…🙏
なーむー🙏🥺
I’ve always respected her. She loved her country, the people, and her job. And she did it all very well. She’ll be missed.
She went from announcements on the radio, to tv broadcasts, to social media…. Nobody will ever do that again.
Thank you for your kind words. 🇬🇧❤
As a Brit, I do admit I do not follow alot about the goings on with the Royal Family and all its members, but this really gave me goosebumps hearing this on the radio and it followed moments later by the Prime Ministers speech. To think the most famous lady on the planet has died is a sobering thought. RIP
Even though I don’t live in the UK, I feel like we’ve all lost something that we can relate to. A Mom or a grandmother! Rest in peace 👸
Well my aunt died at 97 yesterday…she almost outlived the queen, very close
Great simple clip of the Queen … humble human who was grounded but strong, her character didn’t supercede ” The People ” because she viewed as same. Most important, stayed away from politics.
My condolences to her family, friends and her country. R.I.P. Regina.
So sad💐💐 Rest In Peace Queen Elizabeth
Rest in peace our majesty: Queen: Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor
God save the King.
The passing of the Queen – I must say I will miss seeing all those colorful outfits with the matching hats, gloves and purses. She was definitely a “Class Act with Style”!!!!
Grand mother to a nation.
She was truly loved by everyone….🌹
In some cultures it is a shame to speak ill of a dead person (especially among Arabs) even if he is very bad, now he is unable to defend himself, Queen Elizabeth tried with all her might to reform the world, mention the laws of the pharaohs (I made no one crying because of me) Rest in peace, Queen Elizabeth
Bless her heart. Such a beautiful soul
“She had a great role in the emergence of reality TV”. That’s a great quote. Hail the Queen. Hail your Majesty.
Princess Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022 at the Balmoral Palace in Scotland, England. Queen Elizabeth II was born on April 21, 2022. In 1926, he reigned for 70 years, at the age of 96, the longest reigning monarch in the world to this day. King Alfred The Great, who first built the British Empire from 871 to 988 AD. Queen Elizabeth married her cousin Prince Philip in 1947 and they lived together until her death last year. They have four children, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Edward.
As a 14-year-old girl, World War II began in 1940 and threatened the security of Britain and the world. Queen Elizabeth took to the BBC to send a message to all British children. “God will take care of us and give us success and peace. When peace comes, remember that it is for all of us who survive as children today and we have a duty to make the world a better place.” A better and happier place for tomorrow. ” After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the eldest son, Prince Charles, became King of the United Kingdom and was named King Charles III. Australia, Zew Zealand and Canada, which were formerly occupied by the British Empire.
REST in PEACE HER MAJESTY !!!
I am a British citizen, when I was small in the 50’s my parents had a plate with Queen’s picture on the wall, I always thought it was my mum and wondered where her crown was (as I wanted to play with it). We did not have television at home until 1956, that is when I realised my mum was not the Queen. (What a shock). We loved the Queen, she has been true and loyal to the end. God Bless the Queen,, God save King Charles III. ❤❤❤❤
