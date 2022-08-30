Recent Post
61 comments
Where is General Hannity when Putin needs him the most?
@terry varta And Trump
And General Paul
And General Tucker
Slava Ukraini!
Slob a zucchini
@Tex AJP made a Screenshot of that 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
@ 1:46 Looks like Russian troops are using the nuclear reactor as a shield.
As in “attack us and you might hit this too”.
Definitely
That vehicle more than likely an air defense vehicle to protect the plant.
You can’t ever underestimate someone who is fighting for their love, their land, homes and freedoms. Stay Strong Ukraine.💪🇺🇸♥🇺🇦☮💙💛
@karl harrison You are? There’s probably an app for that.
@ᛋᛁᛒᛅᛋᛏᛁᛅᚾ Yeah it is comically predictable.
Its not their land
@Nick Gorin Except it is, fake person who’s name is not Nick Gorin.
At the begin of February no one expected Ukraine to almost hold the lines after over 1 Month. Now It’s August and it is goin to be more. I am still impressed with Ukranians
@Kreem Wall your comment is useless. Ukraine is VERY APPRICIATEFUL to all the help we get from USA, without it, we wouldn’t make it. USA is making a HUGE impact on our success. But so does a lot of other countries, Great Britain, Germany, Turkey, Poland and A LOT A LOT more. BUT how fair is that such a huge powerful country is invading a country that is 25 times smaller then them and has nothing to fight with? And by the way i live in USA for 11 years now, and a LOT of people i know are very unhappy with all this help to Ukraine.
this is not the merit of Ukrainians. this is Putin’s mercy. Putin believes in the brotherhood of Ukrainians and Russians to the last, so he does not cause critical damage. But Zelensky uses Putin’s kindness, and Ukraine will pay for Zelensky’s stupidity.
Ukrainian Bot Alert!
Ukraine didn’t claim anything, it’s your channel claimed it 😁 Ukrainian officials call for silence to not to damage the operation
The Ukrainian president said s counter offensive was happening.
@Julius caesar did he say something about 4 villages being liberated? Nope
@redlinenorma1 Did you do your research to see if he did or didnt?
@Julius caesar I do keep track of what every official in Ukraine says, because lives of my relatives depend on it 🤷🏼♂️🤦🏼♂️
In-your-eye-putin SLAVA-UKRAINE!!!
Slob a zucchini??
The word of the day kids is “Sanguine”.
“We must be sanguine about this offensive.”
Every time you hear it SCREAM REAL LOUD!
The media coverage of the Ukraine war has almost totally fallen off the radar. I guess the public’s attention span is way too limited. As for me, please keep me up-to-date on what is happening in this war. This is not some inconsequential event that will eventually just blow over. My prayers and support are for the Ukrainians to repel these ruthless invaders out of their rightful country. I’ll stick with them all the way through of getting that accomplished.
My wish is totally the opposite. Ukraine must be taught a lesson for it’s actions over Donbass. They chose the west and choices have consequences..
Dah, comrade. Darling, I just really love your channel image. Is it by an impressionist? Maybe by Cassatt titled ‘le imbecile’? How much did you pay for it? Is it an NFT?
Dude I live in the US and media about Ukraine is everywhere, did you not just see what they did at the US open in NYC the other day??
Thank you, Melissa.
Go Ukraine!!! 👍
“All great historical entities appear two times: the first as tragedy, then as farce” – 😃
“Не надо грустить, господа офицеры,
Что мы потеряли – уже не вернуть…
Пусть нету отечества, нету уж веры,
И кровью отмечен нелёгкий наш путь.
Пусть мы неприятелем к Дону прижаты –
За нами осталась полоска земли…
Пылают станицы, посёлки и хаты,-
А что же ещё там поджечь не смогли?”
Поправка – за нами осталась полоска чужой, проданной с потрохами земли…. В этом то и вся трагичность
@Ernests Karlsons Цыплят по осени считают…
“Armed Forces of Ukraine are requesting that everyone go dark on posting any information, videos, photos, with regards to the Battle for Kherson. Operation Security is critical. Please spread this message across all social media channels.”
😆 i’m sure russians are caught unprepeared. I forgot how many times ukrainians tried to take kherson back.
@Snarkonymous who are you to determine what is or not my name..??must i leak boots to satisfy your ego..??ukraine stands no chance period,the only way out is through peaceful means and as time goes you will realize what am saying
He said we dnt need security guarantees Russia does 🤣🤣🤣 HE a legend..
Should be a full NATO fleet on Training just offshore.
“On Training”
Designing and building a nuclear reactor that requires external power to run safely is insane, just insane. I don’t harbor a blanket dislike of nuclear power, but I am absolutely opposed to building more reactors that don’t shut down passively. There are reactors with passive safety mechanisms. There is no excuse for not using them.
“There are reactors with passive safety mechanisms”
I’m curious to know which ones?
The uranium rod will continue to burn for years after shut down. Even if you have multiple on-site backup generators, they will eventually run out if not reconnected to the grid.
Russian nuclear reactor design is notoriously bad…
All nuclear reactors need an external source of power. If have to do a shutdown, you still have to circulate the water to cool the fuel rods, both the rods in the reactor core and the spent ones in storage, as well as keep all the monitoring and support systems running.
Ukraine taking the areas north the Dnieper River could cut off 25,000 Russian troops is hardly a minor offensive. I remember the military voices saying Kiev would fall in 3 days against the mighty Russian army. I do not put much stock in these strategists. Fighting for your country against a dictatorship brings out a ferocious determination which is not being understood by many except those Russians killed. Putin must leave. Period.
hmm…taking everything west of the Dnipro river, taking 25K prisoners ( including airborne troops), and all the equipment…sounds like a major victory to me, if they can pull it off. I aint no fancy pants general, though.
it doesnt affect much. becuase the russian main troops is in donbass. and it would be temporary gain, the russian will offciurse take them back. becuase they are engaging in war of attrition, it seems to benefit them more now. the only thing the ukraine is winning at this time is political rhetoric.
⚡️Statements from the Russian Defense Ministry: – On the direct instructions of Zelensky, Ukrainian troops attempted an offensive in the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions in three directions. As a result of the active defense of the Russian troop grouping, Ukrainian army units suffered heavy losses; – During the fighting, 26 Ukrainian tanks, 23 infantry fighting vehicles, 9 other armored fighting vehicles were destroyed, 2 Su-25 attack aircraft were shot down; – Losses of the enemy in manpower – more than 560 soldiers. Another attempt at offensive operations by Ukrainian troops failed miserably.
they already lost 560 men and equipments in their counter offensive,it will be a massacre for them,not even taking sides just speaking my mind
