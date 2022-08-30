Recent Post
68 comments
If you voted against Trump in 2020, you better get out there and vote against the 2022 midterm candidates who support him! Trump may not be on the ballot but Trumpism will be.
🇺🇸 *VOTE BLUE IN ’22!* 🇺🇸
@Huffdaddy .
Republicans will vote for every Republican Candidates in November election
It’s not just the abortion issue that exposed the cult for what they are. There’s a lot more than that going on.
The democrats c
@dozzer009 Ok tough guy,wanna arm wrestle? 💪
He invited
He incited
They rioted
Then he denied it
Even though he’d implied it
Now he MUST be indicted!
He who denied it supplied it
@Christian 153 keep lying to yourself and keep sending that crook money. He needs your 45 dollar donations
HEY DR. SEUSS, JOKE IS TIRED AND OLD, GET A NEW ACT
@Christian 153 He knew some of them had weapons but was ok with it, after all they weren’t gonna hurt HIM!!
Oh c’mon, we all know that Trump is still the POTUS in his mind and if you believe it, it’s true. So of course he’s still acting as his own best advisor, attorney, press secretary, etc. All hail the cheeto
Exactly. He took documents because he truly thinks he was elected for a lifetime position and that gives him the right to make decisions and use anything he wants to. He just doesn’t get that he is done and the majority of people don’t want him.
@deebee The last I heard they’ve added 10 more boxes to the first 15, then the search and seizure 21. Regardless, 36, or possibly 46 BOXES of sensitive and classified information are not “keepsakes”. I reason those boxes represent shopping lists from foreign countries, filled by trump for vast sums of money. My guess, billions.
@deebee to be fair, all his buddies like vlad are elected for life, so why should he be any different.
It isn’t abortion rights, it’s medical freedom and privacy for everyone, not just men. If I’m wrong, why isn’t there legislation to castrate rapists and mandate vasectomies for men until a wife signs off on having kids, that would actually stop the unnecessary abortions as opposed to reproductive health care for women.
The purpose of banning abortions is to increase the birth rate, an equivalent in any case would be to ban vasectomies.
@Isaac Vazquez Everyone dies and if there is no replacements just turn the lights off and shut the door behind you.
Murder is not privacy
@kay armstrong That won’t help a single woman who has an ectopic pregnancy.
CNN, you are being much too kind to assume they even know to learn.
@Rawr. Are you one of those people that can’t read? I literally stated my point in the second sentence of my comment.
Rawr- So Evangelical Orthodox Christians and Jews who vote should learn about how to live and who to vote for from the Liberal Media???
@GoofProofMocha Kind of a no-shitter, mocha. But what was your point of bringing up that point? I don’t care for FOX nor CNN and I don’t belong to either party. I watch all news channels and criticize all. This is not a competition of which channel is more popular because to me, that’s irrelevant. To _you,_ supporting a more popular channel is what is important to you which I find odd. But what I find most comical is that you got upset because of what I said about the GOP, which is clearly the side your on. Clearly I was right – learning is not one of your greatest qualities. What does the popularity of a news station have to do with how the GOP are lacking in intelligence? A real genius, aren’t you?
Don’t tread on me, but I’ll tread all over you! Share Your feelings about Republicans in the upcoming mid-terms. I’m looking forward to filling the little ovals for whatever names are opposite ANY of them. After the Trump experience (if there ever WILL be an “after”), they’ve lost my trust, and vote, forever.
I was a lifelong nonpartisan voter, but I agree. With incredibly rare exceptions, nearly every member of the Republican Party has either condoned through silence and non action, enabled, or actively participated in the systematic suppression and elimination of civil rights, including that of body autonomy. They’ve destroyed their own brand, and any credibility and pretense of working for America and Americans’ best interests.
For those Americans who are still not feeling personally affected by Republican decision making (you foreign bots don’t count), the GOP has set its sights upon Social Security.
Delmonico Farquhar- Here is what you will soon understand..Seven times will pass by for you until you acknowledge that the Most High is sovereign over all kingdoms on earth and gives them to anyone he wishes. The command to leave the stump of the tree with its roots means that your kingdom will be restored to you when you acknowledge that Heaven rules.
Daniel:4
I’m not sure why donnie is asking for a special master, particularly after waiting two whole weeks, as the DOJ already put a filtration team in place to do the same job. Garland is way ahead of him!
Call it a delay tactic. The longer he can put off the trial, the closer it is the midterms and the louder the GOP voices will be about the trial in relation to the elections,
Muddy the water by any means possible, that’s why.
Delay, delay, delay
It’s a delaying tactic, of course.
Trump declassifies documents like Michael Scott declares bankruptcy.
@James James Wrong analogy—the correct one would be CNN declaring Avenetti a presidential candidate
More like himself declaring bankruptcy.
@James James Good one. Bringing up something from 4 years ago that didn’t even happen. Racists are witty.
How many Trump supporters does it take to change a light bulb? None.
Trump tells them it’s been changed and they all stand around in the dark and cheer.
@kay armstrong Jeez. It was a joke.
lol
🔥🔥🔥🏆🔥🔥🔥
I’m a man majority of time I do not vote the midterms but this year I’m voting to make change just because Roe v Wade
Vote blue 💙💙💙💙💙💙
Bravo
I’m not generally grammar police, but I also read you comment as “I’m a man majority of time.” Punctuation may help you get your point across in the way you intend.
They made this decision without providing the resources that other countries have. An American woman in Italy had a c section for free and the government is sending her money to take care of her child. Does anybody see anything wrong with this?
Coming to your home address tomorrow mail mail 🙃🙃😚🤪😎
Nice to see Kacie again. Thanks CNN!
I really admire Maggie, she is one bright person and does one amazing job in investigative reporting.
Davis O- Besides Maggie’s Obsession of Trump what else does she investigate???
They went into the general election in 2020 for the first time ever with no policy platform, just an🍊man; “eggs in one basket.”
They still have no policy!
The reason Trump’s defense is going so slow is that he has to wait until someone on Fox “News” tells him what he should do.
Facts!
@cynthia Lyman Trump talked to Hannity daily while in the WH.
BMI I just love ❤️ you and I miss your
4:09 people are saying Dork Donald is a basket case. 😂
Kacie had a good point at the end. The majority of Americans do support some limits on abortion. But the Republican party takes it too far and now they are paying the price.
@Jenna XoXoX Abortion Mills are not in the business of talking woman out of having abortions.
Roe and Casey had limits on abortion that were 100% in line with most Americans’ values.
Any woman that loses their uterus because they were denied an abortion needs to sue every member that voted for the law!
@lilly pad You make pregnancy sound just so easy. The only thing that I can compare it to is, A guy during a war, gets hit in the gut by a cannon ball. He lives, maybe, but the recuperation takes a long time and he will be left with the scars and any bodily damage for the rest of his life. Also, of course, he won’t get anymore promotions at work, if he isn’t just fired. But hey, at least, someone can adopt the cannonball so, we’re all good.
@lilly pad I think they should.
And who defends the killed baby’s?
Gee… it is almost as if he believes himself to be ABOVE the law. What he needs now is a rude awakening, with a heavy dose of reality and a striped jumpsuit. 💙
Preferably not orange. Don’t want him clashing. 🍊🤡
Legislators banning a needed medical procedure should be prosecuted for practicing medicine without a licenses.
Does that idea work for politicians manding medical procedures?
THIS RIGHT HERE! 👆
Amen. Most of them are also practicing religion without a license or training either.
@Maria Powers religion is a way to control. if you need affirmation from a politicians in regards to your personal religion then that is a large problem with politics. An individuals religious beliefs have no place in american politics. America isn’t a christian country. its a FREE country!