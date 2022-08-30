Recent Post
- ‘The timing is suspect’: US Secret Service assistant director retires
- How the Ukraine counteroffensive affects the war
- Haberman: This is what GOP is learning about abortion rights during midterms
- “Dangerous”: Former GOP congressman on Lindsey Graham’s “riot” warning
- ‘A moon race’: Neil deGrasse Tyson answers your Artemis I questions
70 comments
What is wrong with these elected politicians?!? They are so vile and not deserving of their position.
@casey bartlett quick !!to the batmobile
lol
@Ed Holohan some must be shown. May the odds be ever in your favor.
@lol ok ,as long as you let me drive!
Graham is like a super villain who was born with super human powers. Graham’s very unique super power happens to be his uncanny inability to feel shame.
They say his superpower is a power bottom.
Yet his cape and underwear have Batman logos on them.
Justice shouldn’t be dictated by the threat of violence or riots, not even by those who have completly lost their minds in congress. Our country isn’t a dictatorship.
@Belly Dancer Em Same process as used on all political prisoners by illegitimate regimes throughout history. Hold them until they confess.
@Belly Dancer Em your lost,better wake up
The lead FBI special agent who opened the investigation into Trump that led to the raid of Mar-a-Lago was seen being escorted from the bureau’s headquarters following allegations of political bias.
Former Washington Field Office Special Agent in Charge Tim Thibault was seen being escorted from the building on Friday, according to reports.
“Mr. Thibault was seen exiting the bureau’s elevator last Friday escorted by two or three ‘headquarters-looking types,’” the Washington Times reported.
Senate Judiciary Committee ranking member Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said last month FBI whistleblowers began coming forward with damning allegations that, if true, meant the bureau was “institutionally corrupted to their very core.”
Among these allegations, the whistleblowers claimed that Thibault hid the fact he used evidence derived from a “left-aligned organization” from FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland to get their approval to open the investigation into Trump which led to the Mar-a-Lago raid on Aug. 8.
Grassley confirmed that Thibault had been removed from his post at the Washington Field Office and reassigned to an unspecified position prior to the Mar-a-Lago raid.
He also pointed out that Thibault had helped shut down criminal inquiries into Hunter Biden.
“We have evidence that there was a special agent in charge by the name of Thibault that the FBI should have known had political bias, because you could see it in his social media writings that he did over a long period of time,” Grassley explained. “And he’s the one that opened an investigation of Trump based upon fuzzy liberal reporting, and maybe even a little bit of fuzzy information from one left-wing nonprofit.”
“The same person, when there was credible information of criminality on Hunter Biden, he shut that investigation down and classified it more or less as disinformation,” he added.
This may explain why the DOJ initially refused to release the underlying affidavit justifying the raid, because its probable cause arguments could be underpinned by biased evidence.
That would be similar to what happened with Carter Page’s FISA affidavit for a surveillance warrant amid the Russia Collusion hoax; it was based on bad news reports.
The DOJ produced a heavily redacted version of the affidavit last week upon Judge Bruce Reinhart’s order, but the portions that were not redacted failed to shed much light on the department’s rationale to raid the Mar-a-Lago compound.
Former assistant director of intelligence for the FBI Kevin Brock claimed the affidavit failed to reach the probable cause threshold, and suggested the redactions may have even been used to cover the DOJ’s tracks.
First, the affidavit confirmed that the FBI’s investigation was triggered in January 2022 at the request of the National Archives, which wanted certain documents, especially classified documents, that it considered to be presidential records to be turned over to it by Trump. Second, from what I have seen, I don’t believe the affidavit articulates how a federal law was or is being broken. For those who hold out hope that the affidavit’s redacted sections fill that gap, there is almost no chance that they do.
…
The redacted sections are considerable. Redaction is supposed to be utilized only to protect sensitive methods and techniques — in other words, how the government came by its information that it doesn’t want to publicly divulge so it can keep using those tactics or protect providers of information. A good and prudent example would be the use of confidential human and/or technical sources. A bad example would be citing press reports, a la the Carter Page Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act affidavit.
A federal judge on Saturday announced the appointment of a special master to determine what documents seize by the FBI are protected by attorney-client privilege and executive privilege.
@Valerie Dee Beaute What about Trump on January 6th!! You hypocrite
I don’t think anyone will riot for Lindsey Graham.
Ms Lindsey
“Threats of violence should never stop the pursuit of justice.” Yes!
The lead FBI special agent who opened the investigation into Trump that led to the raid of Mar-a-Lago was seen being escorted from the bureau’s headquarters following allegations of political bias.
Former Washington Field Office Special Agent in Charge Tim Thibault was seen being escorted from the building on Friday, according to reports.
“Mr. Thibault was seen exiting the bureau’s elevator last Friday escorted by two or three ‘headquarters-looking types,’” the Washington Times reported.
Senate Judiciary Committee ranking member Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said last month FBI whistleblowers began coming forward with damning allegations that, if true, meant the bureau was “institutionally corrupted to their very core.”
Among these allegations, the whistleblowers claimed that Thibault hid the fact he used evidence derived from a “left-aligned organization” from FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland to get their approval to open the investigation into Trump which led to the Mar-a-Lago raid on Aug. 8.
Grassley confirmed that Thibault had been removed from his post at the Washington Field Office and reassigned to an unspecified position prior to the Mar-a-Lago raid.
He also pointed out that Thibault had helped shut down criminal inquiries into Hunter Biden.
“We have evidence that there was a special agent in charge by the name of Thibault that the FBI should have known had political bias, because you could see it in his social media writings that he did over a long period of time,” Grassley explained. “And he’s the one that opened an investigation of Trump based upon fuzzy liberal reporting, and maybe even a little bit of fuzzy information from one left-wing nonprofit.”
“The same person, when there was credible information of criminality on Hunter Biden, he shut that investigation down and classified it more or less as disinformation,” he added.
This may explain why the DOJ initially refused to release the underlying affidavit justifying the raid, because its probable cause arguments could be underpinned by biased evidence.
That would be similar to what happened with Carter Page’s FISA affidavit for a surveillance warrant amid the Russia Collusion hoax; it was based on bad news reports.
The DOJ produced a heavily redacted version of the affidavit last week upon Judge Bruce Reinhart’s order, but the portions that were not redacted failed to shed much light on the department’s rationale to raid the Mar-a-Lago compound.
Former assistant director of intelligence for the FBI Kevin Brock claimed the affidavit failed to reach the probable cause threshold, and suggested the redactions may have even been used to cover the DOJ’s tracks.
First, the affidavit confirmed that the FBI’s investigation was triggered in January 2022 at the request of the National Archives, which wanted certain documents, especially classified documents, that it considered to be presidential records to be turned over to it by Trump. Second, from what I have seen, I don’t believe the affidavit articulates how a federal law was or is being broken. For those who hold out hope that the affidavit’s redacted sections fill that gap, there is almost no chance that they do.
…
The redacted sections are considerable. Redaction is supposed to be utilized only to protect sensitive methods and techniques — in other words, how the government came by its information that it doesn’t want to publicly divulge so it can keep using those tactics or protect providers of information. A good and prudent example would be the use of confidential human and/or technical sources. A bad example would be citing press reports, a la the Carter Page Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act affidavit.
A federal judge on Saturday announced the appointment of a special master to determine what documents seize by the FBI are protected by attorney-client privilege and executive privilege.
Graham’s words are a blend of inciting conflict, a threat, and a prediction all in one. People in politics who think that inciting violence is acceptable is just disgusting! People rely on them and their decisions and instead, they misuse their power and accept the lies of a criminal to further themselves.
Trump set the deadline for our troops to be out of there!
@Tina Dumaguing see above response
@R M I must have missed it. They’ll get over it.
@Karen Maples ur insane… wow
Of course Graham is stoking violence!
That’s a “stand back and stand by” whistle 💯
@Melda Christmas that’s what I thought Foreigner
And coward Miss Lyndsey will be first to run and hide guaranteed
Last fight https://youtu.be/pq9yyaZ25YI
@Kst Kst bot.
If his call is so “perfect” and within the jurisdiction of his duties as a legislator… WHY IS HE FIGHTING SO HARD TO DUCK A SUBPOENA?
1 Music by Artemis@Nite Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VgaFEZCHz_k
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
A second riot is exactly what happens when the Instigator of the first riot is not held accountable.
exactly
@Duane Morris ‘The former president will be prosecuted’ – Andrew Weissmann
“Trump Will Be Indicted” – Neal Katyal
There are moments in history that measure ones character. We are at one of those moments now. If there is evidence to indict, move forward with it. It may raise hell but, in the history of the world it’ll be a blip. Our job is not just to make our lives better, it is to make our next generation’s lives better. Standing up when things are difficult, was, is and always will be essential to ensuring the next generation has a path.
The lead FBI special agent who opened the investigation into Trump that led to the raid of Mar-a-Lago was seen being escorted from the bureau’s headquarters following allegations of political bias.
Former Washington Field Office Special Agent in Charge Tim Thibault was seen being escorted from the building on Friday, according to reports.
“Mr. Thibault was seen exiting the bureau’s elevator last Friday escorted by two or three ‘headquarters-looking types,’” the Washington Times reported.
Senate Judiciary Committee ranking member Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said last month FBI whistleblowers began coming forward with damning allegations that, if true, meant the bureau was “institutionally corrupted to their very core.”
Among these allegations, the whistleblowers claimed that Thibault hid the fact he used evidence derived from a “left-aligned organization” from FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland to get their approval to open the investigation into Trump which led to the Mar-a-Lago raid on Aug. 8.
Grassley confirmed that Thibault had been removed from his post at the Washington Field Office and reassigned to an unspecified position prior to the Mar-a-Lago raid.
He also pointed out that Thibault had helped shut down criminal inquiries into Hunter Biden.
“We have evidence that there was a special agent in charge by the name of Thibault that the FBI should have known had political bias, because you could see it in his social media writings that he did over a long period of time,” Grassley explained. “And he’s the one that opened an investigation of Trump based upon fuzzy liberal reporting, and maybe even a little bit of fuzzy information from one left-wing nonprofit.”
“The same person, when there was credible information of criminality on Hunter Biden, he shut that investigation down and classified it more or less as disinformation,” he added.
This may explain why the DOJ initially refused to release the underlying affidavit justifying the raid, because its probable cause arguments could be underpinned by biased evidence.
That would be similar to what happened with Carter Page’s FISA affidavit for a surveillance warrant amid the Russia Collusion hoax; it was based on bad news reports.
The DOJ produced a heavily redacted version of the affidavit last week upon Judge Bruce Reinhart’s order, but the portions that were not redacted failed to shed much light on the department’s rationale to raid the Mar-a-Lago compound.
Former assistant director of intelligence for the FBI Kevin Brock claimed the affidavit failed to reach the probable cause threshold, and suggested the redactions may have even been used to cover the DOJ’s tracks.
First, the affidavit confirmed that the FBI’s investigation was triggered in January 2022 at the request of the National Archives, which wanted certain documents, especially classified documents, that it considered to be presidential records to be turned over to it by Trump. Second, from what I have seen, I don’t believe the affidavit articulates how a federal law was or is being broken. For those who hold out hope that the affidavit’s redacted sections fill that gap, there is almost no chance that they do.
…
The redacted sections are considerable. Redaction is supposed to be utilized only to protect sensitive methods and techniques — in other words, how the government came by its information that it doesn’t want to publicly divulge so it can keep using those tactics or protect providers of information. A good and prudent example would be the use of confidential human and/or technical sources. A bad example would be citing press reports, a la the Carter Page Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act affidavit.
A federal judge on Saturday announced the appointment of a special master to determine what documents seize by the FBI are protected by attorney-client privilege and executive privilege.
Yep they’ll all basically be gone by mid-century.
@Eric Norgren You FBI Norseman ???
Youre so right about that. My toilet backed up this morning and I didnt think of calling the plumber. Then I saw that plunger and the darn thing flushed! But I was thinking why the wife couldnt do this herself since it was 2:15AM.
Love how the Republican party cries when you call them out and tell the truth..then resort to violence and gerrymandering to get their way..if this is not heading toward authoritarianism then the right is not intelligent enough to know what that is…
@Random story yes your right
GM the video video chat video link link for 🙃😘😋🤪😜
And they have the nerve to clutch their pearls when the President named the ways they are behaving! Like Walsh said, President Biden didn’t go far enough!!
Cudos to Joe Walsh for stepping up. It’s time to tell the truth, ya’ll!
1 R. Crosby Lyles Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VgaFEZCHz_k
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Get it back on Monday to get back to the 😂😊😌😜😜
Last fight https://youtu.be/pq9yyaZ25YI
Not a single person on this planet would riot for Lindsey Graham 😂😂😂😂😂
AND I it ever happens…. Lindsey would be the first one to go.
A future mate might…
Chip 🍟 on the phone with your dad and dad 🙃😍😙
Don’t underestimate, he’s talking on behalf of Trump
Last fight https://youtu.be/pq9yyaZ25YI
Amazing that Lady Lindsay seems to have a lot to say…pushing out threats, but is running like Hell to avoid a court ordered subpoena! What’s that about?
@$hiek Yobooty I’m 👌 get a
Chicken Little
Threats of violence only emphasize the urgency for swift justice.
1 Willow Wisp Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VgaFEZCHz_k
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
urgency
Just think of how many situations there have been when violence was threatened if a decision was made that certain people didn’t agree with? And what kind of country would we be living in if we let fear influence our decisions?
1 Felix Madison Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VgaFEZCHz_k
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Regardless of the threats, he needs to be held accountable! This country will never be the same if he is not
1 Crazyisbeautiful42 A Little Bit of Crazy Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VgaFEZCHz_k
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
@Kristy Campbell no one cares what u think troll/bot!❤️🇺🇲
Last fight https://youtu.be/pq9yyaZ25YI
That was the GOP issuing another “Stand back and stand by” call for action.
1 David Renwick Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VgaFEZCHz_k
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
The threats of violence should never stop the pursuit of justice, AND it should put those making threats behind bars IMMEDIATELY.
1 Commenter Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VgaFEZCHz_k
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
BMI good 👍 love love you mail mail 🤣🙂🥰😚🤪
Last fight https://youtu.be/pq9yyaZ25YI
“Mark my word, if and when these preachers get control of the party it’s going to be a terrible damn problem.
Frankly these people frighten me, politics and governing demand compromise but these Christians believe that they are acting in the name of God so they can’t compromise.
I know, i’ve tried. ” Barry Goldwater (R)
1 Aaron Kuntze Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VgaFEZCHz_k
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer