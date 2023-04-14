Recent Post
- Hear what Michael Cohen thinks about Trump’s lawsuit against him
- Former AG Bill Barr on the case that he thinks poses Trump’s biggest threat
- Bill Barr says Pentagon leaker showed it’s ‘too easy’ to get access to docs
- Hear Giuliani’s exchange with Fox host ‘extremely relevant’ to Dominion case
- How Trump changed his legal strategy in deposition for NY civil fraud case
83 comments
For many years we enjoyed laughing at Trump and the GOP but it’s gotten to a point now where it’s just sad and pathetic.
@Dennis Caffey you’re not saying “sir, this is so wrong, sir, I know you’re innocent, sir, I feel so bad for you, sir, I love you, sir?”
Democrats accept that I’m a Wookie. My pronouns are wooooo and grrrrrr.
@Trans- solid Wookie Noooooo
Thank you to all the pro-Trump trolls for boosting traffic and the number of comments under CNN YouTube videos.
Helps a lot in YouTube algorithms.
@Robert Greeley What does that even mean, Robert?
You’re welcome, but we also win with YouTube having to turn off the thumbs down counter. You NPC trolls are slacking though with only 1.9k likes with 119k views 😂
Im a Wookie. My pronouns are wooooo and grrrrrr.
@Trans- solid Wookie good for you hun, have fun!
Trump’s new strategy and legal defense:
a note from his doctor:
Phone Spurs.
@Jerry Mcguire Is that some attempt at English humor from someone sitting in a troll farm in Beijing?
@Jerry Mcguire –Love your channel image; is it by an Impressionist? Is it by Monet, titled ‘White non-college educated male’? Or is it abstract, maybe Pollack’s ‘The Imbecile’? (snickers and sincerity )
Hey
@Leanne Vande Kew thank you! Now let’s hope my memory holds up. I don’t want to ruin it 🙏
😂😂😂
_He didn’t change his strategy, he was forced in a corner._ If he pled the fifth and declined to answer he’d be losing…. Because *he would be admitting the answers might incriminate him; with the evidence they probably have that’s enough to get a indictment,* so his only option was to try and talk his way out of it.
I imagine all they have to do is go through his twitter/truth central feed to prove his intent.
@Greg That was the previous deposition. The news doesn’t have the tape for the latest one.
@Lemon Flowers That only applies to criminal court. This is a law suit, not a trial. The jury may infer he’s guilty, if he pleads the fifth here.
@Lemon Flowers yes it can, in civil cases
He changed his strategy from pleading the 5th to perjury! Good plan.
lol
He thought he was talking to Tucker, that’s the only reason he answered anything
In UK law anyone who commits perjury in court, then the court has no option to sentence the defendant to imprisonment.
An example in the UK was Conservative MP Jonathan Aitken who served in the John Major government of 1992 – 1995. He was jailed for 18 months for perjury.
Does perjury in the US carry a prison sentence?.
Someone enlighten me on US law regarding perjury.
Defendant #45 is going to be spending a lot of time in Courtrooms in the coming years, avoiding perjury every time…
That was the wording I was looking for. Very good
Trump in 2016-“I don’t pay any taxes because I’m smart.”
NY jury in 2022-“We hereby find Trump Org. guilty on all 17 counts of tax fraud.”
😂😂😂😂😂
@Mark Brooks Lol……All we ever hear from this administration and CNN is, what about Trump.
@David One of Biden’s many famous quotes…..’America can be summed up in 2 words….made in America’.
@Alex Calibasi
The loopholes is you must be filthy rich.
Are you filthy rich ?
@Talking Butt Most Americans pay no taxes. These are not the rich either. The 1% pay the majority. Kind of wrecks your little false liberal talking point, doesn’t it?
@Carl Fisher when you get most of the money, you pay most of the tax.
Hold on, he actually answered them instead of just pleading the fifth? That is news.
Likely anytime he answered it was him blaming someone else.
@Jeff Anon he might think he’s not going to admit to anything, but once those lips start flapping, he can’t help himself.
@evon williams That video is from his first deposition. This time he said more than “same answer” over and over.
@Libby Ral and 7 HOURS of it!
The people in New York today screaming “New York hates you.” didn’t seem to be crying like Innsurection guy said.
And all the while New York is turning into a hell hole ..but lats get Trump
@peter wickham it’s been that way since the 70s.
@peter wickham Oh, that’s brilliant, the look over there defense. Did you think that up all by yourself? Because nobody has ever said that on the internet before. Dunce.
I’d bet good money his answers are all variations of “I don’t recall.”
Probably. I can’t picture him actually complying with real answers
Exactly
That or, “That Marla, my wife!”🤣
That was the first time. This time he was told refusing to answer could be held against him. So he blathered.
From the man who once boasted _”I have the world’s greatest memory. It’s one thing everyone agrees on.”_ On another occasion he pointed to his head and bragged _”One of the great memories of all time.”_ And of course who can forget how proud he is of _”Person, woman, man, camera, TV.”_
He’s new strategy will be complete memory loss lol
The good ol biden strategy
If he pleads insanity that would be believable.
This is ironically the opposite of “giving him the business.”
And let me guess. Many people were crying 😢 asking him questions fighting back the tears.
Big people, strong people, and they were… weeping… they said, ‘SIR, we love you so much, how could they do this to the greatest president of all time’ they said! As they cried, they all cried…
If Anything They Were Tears Of Joy
And everyone clapped. Lol
People are saying they never saw anything like it. It’s the most crying and the best crying anybody has ever seen even, even God was crying. Make crying great again.
Tears of laughter.
Correction…Just wrapped up not answering questions 😂😂😂😂
What? He didn’t take the 5th nearly 500 times. I am shocked.
Yeah, he said ‘I don’t remember’ 500 times
@Edward Giovannelli 😂🤣👍
I can’t believe we the tax payers are paying for his security. It is in the millions.
@Carl Fisher I’d honestly vote for Kanye before Trump
@Jeff Hampton
Ain’t gonna happen
@Jeff Hampton – You’re right!! President of Cellblock #8 in 2024!! Woooohoooo
I feel for those prosecutors that had to stand there and listen to Trump’s ramblings for 7 hours. I can’t tolerate hearing his voice for more than 10 seconds.
I’m guessing they are probably happy tonight. There’s no way Trump can talk that long without slipping up and further incriminating himself.
It’s a professional hazard. Hopefully they get training and/or medical help when needed. 😁
@Paloma – Your baby talks whenever YOU remember a word!? 🤷
Well good for you AND your baby!! Finally something for you to be proud of!!
Person, woman, man, camera, tv. Judge, jury, policeman, jumpsuit, prison.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
For what crime?
My pronouns are wooooo and grrrrrr.
I hope they release the video or at least the transcripts from this deposition.
600 pages of petty grievances and incomprehensible word salad. Yeah, I can’t wait
@Edward Giovannelli so tax fraud is a petty grievance now?
@Francis Hurley He hasn’t been charged with tax fraud though.
@Bitchslapper316 not criminally. But what do you think he gave a deposition for today? What do you think this case about? What is AG James suing him for?
Biden accepts that I’m a Wookie.
I have never observed Trump speaking for seven minutes with telling multiple lies. Seven hours of testimony exceeds his longest rally rant by a factor of at least three. I imagine his interrogators asked open ended questions and let the miscreant incriminate himself. Bravo for American justice.
@Christopher Williams there’s not enough room on the internet to answer that question.
Yay!
I once watched an entire speech of Trump’s on a challenge. I came away feeling omg that’s 2 hours of my life. I’ll never get back. In general, I don’t watch entire political speeches by anyone. They’re too long and boring. Trump is a different animal, though.
With him answering questions, anything he says can now be used against him in other investigations.