“I love the poorly educated “
— Trump
They took err jerbs!
He in turn is loved by the ignorant.
He certainly loves himself and no one else
Maria and Rudy for AA 2023.
I had to think about what AA was for a minute….. then I got it. And yes. Just yes.
Rudy said that when he’s dead and buried his epitaph will say “He Lied For Trump.” But don’t worry. I’m sure first it will say “Hello, my name is Rudy.”
You forgot Judge Jennen
fox deserves all of this and so much more!!!!
@Colin Head not, it is updated and it is designed to change. Its age has nothing to do with anything here. PLus his point is irrelevant. Malice, Slander, Libel, and Lying have never been legal acts…English law holds them that way from well before the US.
@Dale Hartley Totally agree Dale, I just didn’t have the patience, thought I would give him the same word salad dribble, that he supplied.
Cheers.
Who are the people who can listen to Burtoromo?
Grating
Get them!!
I would be embarrassed and angry at Fox if I had ever believed them.
Long Lost Footage Shows Rudy Giuliani Dressed In Drag with Donald Trump & Trump tried to motorboat Rudy.💃
@Make Racists Afraid Again
Who asked your opinion??
@Faith & Freedom more people then those that asked you 😉
We are one step closer for fox news going off air for good 🥳
This drives me nuts. Not the story, but the follow-up reporter’s poor phrasing. Things don’t “center around.” They “center on” or “revolve around,” but they don’t “center around.” Brian Todd is obviously a professional and very good at what he does. It’s just this particularly awkward turn-of-phrase I hear so often that drives me nuts! There, I feel better now 🙂
If you don’t know it, look up the definition of ‘epicentre’ and tell me its repeated misuse by journalists is not excruciating.
The special master can uncover everything even as the trial is underway. Even if it cannot be used in the trial for being too late, it can be used for JNOV.
OMG he was lying way back then. Rudy seems to believe anything you tell him and everything he hears.
I hope they force Fox news to close down forever.
Shame! We can’t let these liars operate with impunity. Government as well.
SO important that FOX and its hosts that participated in the Big Lie promotion be held accountable. America needs to ensure that blatant abuse of the First Amendment will not be tolerated, especially by those in high profile positions. If the country is fortunate, we’ll see these people suffer appropriate consequences. ❤ GOD Bless Everyone
Even as a non-American, there’s no way I could sit on the jury. Couldn’t keep the smile of my face when these people fall.
I second that. In fact I’d be a terrible jury and they’d probably throw me out because I’d be screaming “GUILTY!” even before the whole proceeding is done with 😂
❤ Don 👍. Maria’s voice is excruciating 😮
If I were on the jury, Dominion would get another 10 billion in punitive damages, beyond the 1.6 billion in real damages.
U don’t need a special counsel to tell us what we already know of course they intentionally hid evidence 😂😂
Here’s hoping Dominion gets the whole 1.6 billion
Theyll get double it