28 comments
Yeah, you can probably buy copies from the 45th president.
I hear joe is selling them out of his garage at a discounted price.
@John Eustrom No empty folders in Joe’s garage. And all promptly returned once they were discovered.
@Mike B except for the documents Joe Potato had shipped to Boston after learning his home would be searched.
Why are you interviewing this guy?
Holden was busy with a life. Barr, still working on reputation recovery and a book to sell.
He accomplished captain obvious and apparently so champion in seconds lol😊
Ironically enough, Snowden contributed to this leak – by making our secrets overt
I remember being called in by my Captain and told I had been investigated by the FBI and that I was receiving a security clearance. And a new posting.
I was a deeply proud 19 year old.
I hope this traitor never walks free again.
I always knew you were suspect.
Don’t rehabilitate Barr. He covered up the Mueller Report
EVIL FLINTSTONE BARR 😂
Epstien didn’t do suicide, everyone knows
You know what I’d love? I’d love for my government to get out of the media business. Life would be so much better in America without government-controlled media.
This is pretty obvious to everyone, but thanks for the profound insights Bill.
I hope that was meant sarcastically!
@Teri Bennett Indeed it was
@Kevin 🙋♀️
Why would you give Barr the time of day.
The technology to lock these things down has been around since 2001. Microsoft’s RMS (used to be IRM) was rolled out in 2001 and has matured ever since. Regardless of politics, successive governments have sacrificed deploying effective technology because they’re waiting for a perfect solution (which of course is the enemy of good). Will it change? No. I’ve been in too many meetings where they make up weak excuses to avoid technology and they love to hide behind “plausible deniability”, when it comes to the crunch. No one can point the finger and claim the moral high-ground. They’re all just as useless as each other.
Only wish is he leaked Muiller V1 and 2 ,instead. ❤ GOD Bless Everyone
He was an IT guy. He used computer skills. He took an oath and broke it
That kid won’t get out of prison until he’s 60-70 years old. He ruined his entire life just to show off.
What’s scary is we don’t know who those friends he showed is
I understand this is a serious breach of security…. but why should I give a sh!t about anything Bill Barr has to say about anything?
The fact that this dude who played as lapdog for TFG and broke the law for him is insane .. yet here we are him talking 🤣
Please stop allowing opportunists like Barr to rehab his image.
It is equally easy for crooks to get a job as an AG.
It’s pretty basic: 1) need to know basis; 2) compartmentalization and firewalls; 3) integrity and ethics training and testing continuously; 4) leadership that must also be held to account for subordinates.