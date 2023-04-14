28 comments

    3. ​@Mike B except for the documents Joe Potato had shipped to Boston after learning his home would be searched.

      Reply

    1. Holden was busy with a life. Barr, still working on reputation recovery and a book to sell.

      Reply

  5. I remember being called in by my Captain and told I had been investigated by the FBI and that I was receiving a security clearance. And a new posting.
    I was a deeply proud 19 year old.
    I hope this traitor never walks free again.

    Reply

  8. You know what I’d love? I’d love for my government to get out of the media business. Life would be so much better in America without government-controlled media.

    Reply

  11. The technology to lock these things down has been around since 2001. Microsoft’s RMS (used to be IRM) was rolled out in 2001 and has matured ever since. Regardless of politics, successive governments have sacrificed deploying effective technology because they’re waiting for a perfect solution (which of course is the enemy of good). Will it change? No. I’ve been in too many meetings where they make up weak excuses to avoid technology and they love to hide behind “plausible deniability”, when it comes to the crunch. No one can point the finger and claim the moral high-ground. They’re all just as useless as each other.

    Reply

  14. That kid won’t get out of prison until he’s 60-70 years old. He ruined his entire life just to show off.

    Reply

  16. I understand this is a serious breach of security…. but why should I give a sh!t about anything Bill Barr has to say about anything?

    Reply

  17. The fact that this dude who played as lapdog for TFG and broke the law for him is insane .. yet here we are him talking 🤣

    Reply

  20. It’s pretty basic: 1) need to know basis; 2) compartmentalization and firewalls; 3) integrity and ethics training and testing continuously; 4) leadership that must also be held to account for subordinates.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.