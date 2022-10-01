Skip to content
Tagged with Chad Myers
, charleston
, cnn
, florida
, Happening Now
, hurricane damage
, Hurricane Force Wind
, hurricane ian
, hurricane ian landfall
, inside politics
, John King
, latest News
, Miguel Marquez
, Randi Kaye
, South Carolina
, Storm Damage
, Storm surge
42 comments
Stay safe! Don’t take risks please.
🤡 🌐
Mind your own business buddy!!!
Bruh why couldn’t it just hit like Ohio
Whar?
the boats were not PUSHED onto dry land
the water level was 12 feet higher, the boats floated to where they are now, and the water receded.
@Steven Smith that’s only possible because the world is flat.
@The Great CornPop-Holio no it’s not flat. Are you being sarcastic?
@Steven Smith don’t feed the trolls. Let them rot in their mommy’s basement.
@Nunna Beeznes you’re right. I can’t explain logic reasonably to unreasonable people.
Good luck over there my dudes.
Deadliest hurricane in US History
Great Galveston Hurricane 1900 4 8000-12000
Okeechobee Hurricane 1928 4 2500-3000
Cheniere Caminada 1893 4 2000
Hurricane Katrina 2005 3 1200
Wow…Mother Nature’s Fury.
I wish Floridians well.
Absolute Disaster!
Stay safe everyone over there.. God stay with you.🙏.
The bloke in the background must pray a lot 😂
This is the second comment I have made about CNN and I was listening to this new millennial person talk about different people like you know that have left CNN or have been fired you have great people on CNN really you do and I don’t know whether this is the new millennial or the whatever has happened with Donald Trump taking over and keep the people that you have they are really wonderful this is my opinion I observe so many things I’m a US merchant Marine and I listen and please think about what you’re doing dismantling this particular station thank you
Hunker down and stay safe if you are in the path. Get out if there is still time.
1 Cyclone Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AMO9A7yB1bQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Wednesday morning, people in SW Florida were stuck for HOURS, in the equivalent of an EF3 tornado, but was 40 MILES WIDE!!
I hope life gets back to normal for them soon
I know tornados like the back of my hand. And when u mention the width I can feel the scale u mention! Tragic.
@Melting Pot Gotta love weather manipulation!
I’m Irish born with American family. To see the division in America today, it hurts.
@The Great CornPop-Holio
Send money to Trump and lots of it. He definitely needs it more than you do.
Agreed. Sadly, people are more concerned about politics than their fellow Americans. Sad times.
brandon cares about global warming!😂This is God’s reward!
Why are news reporters always standing outside in the weather to make the report?
Dramatic effects
Hurricane Ian ripped Florida a new DeSantis.
1 David Williams Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AMO9A7yB1bQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Wish there was this much coverage when the hurricane was over Puerto Rico
Fellow American citizens got paper towels and criticizm about infrastructure 5 yrs ago. That Republican for profit private utility company was supposed to have upgraded power grid to quicker recovery. Didn’t happen. Hopefully getting better recovery efforts from others this time.
These guys need to get a piece of camera gear called a “Rain Deflector”. Seriously!
That is the eastern edge of Battery Park on East Bay St.
I’m a Charlestonian living/working super far away, and it’s been really scary watching this storm creeping towards the Lowcountry.
Prayers to everyone in Chucktown, and also Florida/PR 🙏 ❤️
I am in Columbia SC and isn’t bad here at all (not even storm condition’s honestly) but Charleston is very flood prone even with mild rainfall. The path has also shifted east so it wasn’t as bad as anticipated
Hope Myrtle Beach folks o.k. Doged bullet many decades. Shoreline & estuaries overdeveloped with few regulations due to big business & political short term profits. Hopefully no loss of life in the long term consequences.
@Mohamed Trevino Putin drafting you too. New trolls work for much less money.
Hypothetical question here and a mathematical question also.
When 100 percent of the people are driving electric cars and repair trucks and a cat 4 hurricane hits that knocks out power to 2.5 million businesses and homes, How many people will not be driving?
Remember an electrical charging station is considered a business that has no power.
And how long might it take to charge a water logged repair man’s truck to fix power lines?
1 Jon M Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AMO9A7yB1bQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
If 100 percent of people were driving electric cars, many of them already wouldn’t be driving. California is finding that out now at 40%. The prospect of the government being you sole source of power for your transportation is terrifying IMHO
Yeah good point.
Wait…
It takes electricity to run gas pumps too doesn’t it a hole
CNN: Third Landfall!! Hurricane! Beware! All could die
Reality: it rained some