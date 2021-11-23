Hushed Ruel Reid Settlement | School Staff Murdered in Jamaica | TVJ Midday Nov 23 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
21 comments
When will Jamaica come as one people, why they living like crab in a barrel, to much corruption and jealousy in Jamaica island.
It’s taxpayer money . I hope this money bring wrath to Reid . Calling on him to give that money to the poor house
And we as teachers cannot get a raise and we are working honestly
As usual, thanks for the news but, your editing skills need fine tuning.
Clearly Minister Fayval Williams is telling the press to go treasure hunting
I wasn’t going to reply but I had to…
Welcome to Jamaica home of Corruption
What the hell going on in Jamaica, can we listen to the news without hearing how they are murdering their residents. This is appalling.
Scandalous
Start the process to jail send him to kartel college teff
There should be no secret to that Payout/Settlement.
LOOKS SHADY. Just saying.
CANADA.
Saying that it’s a trust school what’s the importance of that? JC is a bursar school receiving funding from govt coffers. Consequently any information undertaken ought to be publicized. We wish to know.
So we are rewarding the thieves and punishing the honey .the teachers can’t get a raise.but Rule Reid get millions
Do you expect the j.l.P. to tell you the TRUTH?.
Sir James Mitchell, was born in Bequia. It is NOT “his hometown”. It is one of the islands that make up the Grenadines. Please get your journalists to fact check before broadcasting. Thank you.
In other words…the only reason we are hiding something is because clearly there is nothing to hide…lol
WHAT ABOUT THOSE PARTY PRISONER GOVERNMENT CANT USED THEM TO CKEAN UP THE COUNTRY ?
It is so sad how people do not have respect for human life anymore
So the rich thief and get a massive monetary reward and the poor takes to survive and get sent to prison but how can that be
We all know thieves run Jamaica
Ali Baba and the forty thieves
Ruel won the lottery and Jamaicans are currently relaxing at home whining to vibes kartel and spice…..hahaha give it to dem deh government!