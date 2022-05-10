Recent Post
I am so sorry that this could happen
@natosha marzucco said kgb troll natasha
@b nmi please find a better arguement,and keep watching gossip news.
@natosha marzucco ahaha no thanks, i dont watch russian news
@natosha marzucco Better than RT rubbish u watched
@Einhander 😜Bite me🌹❤️👍
They are wildly know for these atrocities. Many places are but them more than any other.
So much pain,orcs will pay for every ucranian tear..SlavaUkraina!!
“The world is in more peril from those who tolerate evil or encourage evil than from those who actually commit it.” -Dr. Albert Einstein, March 30 1953
“Evil prevails when good men fail to act “-Winston Churchill
I’m so sorry to hear what happened not only to this Ukrainian woman but others in her country that were raped by these Russian soldiers! It’s horrible! I hope and pray that these Russian soldiers as well as Putin will pay for these acts of crimes against these innocent people. God Bless the people of Ukraine. ❤️🇺🇦
How could you accuse her?? She may have prevented from further atrocities falling upon the community. She is a victim like all the rest.
It’s a sick mindset, instead of community members being noble and protecting her. There may be overall shame involved by some people for the entire incident and they may not know how to handle the stain or the overall violation of their peace, or blaming women as a the cause of bringing in Russian’s ‘on the prowl’ for sexual assault victims. God help this tough woman and all the rape victims as she says, “God see’s all.”
it is the soviet way
Glory to Ukraine and justice for it’s people .
This is simply tragic that the ppl in these women’s community are not doing EVERYTHING to support and console these victims. They need to be moved out of that dreadful place and taken somewhere safe to receive counselling.
@ISubToTheBest sorry I replied to the wrong message. Apologies.
One Left But the other stayed to fight .
no, all ukrainian people need to culturally adapt to various kinds of widespread trauma. moving them all away is nonsense. an obvious step is a well-written presidential address specifically about the rapes and how ukrainians should handle them. it would help a lot to break the taboo and to explain the rapes as an attack by russia and reducing individual and societal harm from the rapes as a patriotic act of resistance against russia.
It is best they can live in their home and receive help either in person from a nearby therapist, or through internet via distance.
O boy…I knew this was going to happen. Imagine undisciplined conscripts /soldiers, physically and mentally stress out , and probably intoxicated. This is just the beginning.
Russian government ordered them to do it
rape is used as a weapon BECAUSE it causes shame and social tensions. ukraine’s government should figure out how they want to handle it and have zelensky deliver a speech specifically about how victims and others should handle these experiences to minimize the individual and societal damage the russians intend to cause. a good speech about this could help a lot to break the taboo and combat whatever misguided disgust people feel by reframing individual and social recovery from rape as a patriotic act of defense against russia. it would play great with western audiences, too. though a bit overused, it could make sense to tie it into WW2 history since the axis forces also raped A LOT in ukraine.
Russian government ordered them to do it
Good idea reduce the shame and direct the crime and shame back to Russians.
I so heartened to see the word “survivor” because, as any rape survivor will tell you – in her own time and in her own way – rape is survivable. Never be the other description. 🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️💕
changing the place is a wise movement ! The time itself and the location have a tremendous impact on depressive cases. I was in depression for full 2 years and i can SAY that changing the place(the environment) was the smartest move i made in my life
I find that to be a rather nonsensical and dishonest word game. it would make more sense to address counterproductive implications of victimhood.
Very heartbreaking.That act is the most coward thing a soldier can do.
It is a cowardly act . No woman deserves that .
The fact that the neighbors would bully their neighbors for getting raped blows my mind.
I cannot believe it either and Turn against those that wouldn’t do nothing to save these women.
You don’t know your own neighbors then. They will think anything to try to make life “normal” and dodge having to stand up for themselves or their neighbors. Cowards most of them. Its easier, and safer, to blame the victims.
it is comon in war. if you lost your son to the russians and see the enemey @ your nighbour you can get the wrong idea.
God help innocent peoples 🙏🙏 so sad to hear there story 😭🙏🙏🙏
Yes it is sad and disappointing .
Why would people in her neighborhood be bullying her for what the soldiers did to her? Could someone please explain, because I genuinely do not understand.
christianity. sex is shameful. etc. etc.
@Homeless Guy bingo.
I don’t wish any nations have this experience, because what Putin’s soldiers have done to these Ukrainian women is absolutely wrong and despicable. Now the ordinary poor Russian people will carry this burden of Putin’s atrocities for life.
Who cares
GOD SEE’S ALL AND HEARS EVERYTHING EVEN BEFORE IT IS SPOKEN. THEY WILL NOT EXCAPE GOD’S LAWS AND JUDGMENT, AMEN.
Amen🙏🏻!
My punishment for any rapist is to remove their dingle. They live to tell the tale.
I understand how that woman feels. Every time someone is raped I feel the pain of the times I was raped. Every time. If I even the hear the word itself it affects me.
I’m so sorry you went through that… I’m praying for you
I too am very sorry All I can say is I hope one day to catch one of those bastards red-handed on his way through the door