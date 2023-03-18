Recent Post
‘in the dock’ means, On trial, especially in a criminal case.
@BALAKRISHNAN SANKARAN worse !
@Ryan Johnson The dock is the place where the defendant stays during the trial.
@BALAKRISHNAN SANKARAN no problem… we’ll still show video of him getting his teeth checked in a mumu .
@Robert Chmielecki Seems odd.. Can they fish?
America, as a democracy, should have set example by prosecuting Bush and Kissinger but America opposed any prosecution in ICC when it came to them. This is why justice is not norm in the world. Power defines the justice in the system.
@Omega0850 I’n with Vlad.
America is not a democracy it’s a constitutional republic come on guys
I do like Clarissa’s rate of speech. It gives time for full meaning to be absorbed.
Then you would hate Ben Shapiro!😅
I agree I can’t stand someone trying to communicate important issues and end up sounding like an auctioneer
Mad vlad, shirtless, behind bars. Delightful.
In your dreams
It could happen
Keep dreaming
@J H 😂😂😂
❤ thanks God
What would be hilarious is if the Brits arrested Puton before America arrested djt.
Serious question. Does TDS make your butt hurt? 🤔
@M Hall Question for you. Can you still hear the stereo when trumps thighs cover your ears?
@Ryan Johnson 😂
@Ryan Johnson hahahaha good one
Putin must be both terrified and enraged, an international pariah. His travel options have been severely restricted and after the brutal conflict in Ukraine, and when Russia as a nation needs to be again accepted by the Western democracies, Putin will have to be handed over to stand trial. For Serbia to be accepted by the European Union, Milosevic and his fellow war criminals had to be forfeited by Serbia to the Hague for crimes against humanity. It was a vital precondition.
This has been said many times, that Russia is a pariah state. The reality is that Russia will never be a pariah state, it’s the largest nation on earth and it has good relations with a substantial portion of nations of the world, including the most important one, China. It’s one of a few nations in the UN Security Council, and it has other important international offices. It’s laughable that you would compare this to the example of Serbia.
If anything, this court decision will only discredit the ICC as a biased and partial institution that refused to investigate war crimes committed by the US due to threats by the US government.
This court decision will only embolden Russia more in their conquest of Ukraine and make a peaceful resolution less likely.
Any state that would attempt to enforce this arrest warrant would be declaring war on Russia. So any state that wishes to maintain peace with Russia is forced to ignore this warrant.
Very important,he can’t do any trip !
This is not a UN court, its jurisdiction does not apply to countries that have not ratified the Rome Statute, that is, to Russia, Ukraine, China, India, the United States. Turkey, etc.
You remember Gaddafi execution? Happened after his speech about moving away from the US dollar and turning Africa into a paradise. Imagine Africa turning into a paradise place?
I just love how things go… Looking forward for other crime to be held counterble……. Hope finding the truth means what have been done in the east and others
@bheki sibiyano one in donetsk was slaughtered, every one spoke whatever they wanted until Russia sent in agitators. Stop believing this Russia Today crap. And when we talk about Russia, we need to focus on their role. This isnt about the US and it also doesnt excuse Russia’s actions
@George Amesfort Stop lieing to yourself
This is progress
It will be interesting to see how the current situation develops
I agree
Those behind endless civil wars in Africa should also be arrested
Mahatma Gandhi once said “All through history, there have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time they can seem invincible, but in the end they always fall, always.” ❤️ 🇺🇸 🇮🇳 🇺🇦 ❤️
@SL Wide the next guy was given a peace prize, after which he sent troops into Afghanistan, as a result, the Taliban came to power, which was not the case before the US war. It turns out that the Taliban is freedom and democracy worthy of the Noble Peace Prize 😅
People care about children the most, that’s why they made this the first prosecution.
So what about the Iraqi children killed by USA and UK hmmm?😢😢
@Bubson Champion they are non white 😢
America could be a subject also of ICC otherwise this practice could be seen as partisan justice
Ok, now that powerful court will probably send people to arrest the accused and judge him, because otherwise this whole organization becomes funnier than a circus.
We want to see M7 , Kagame and the rest in ICC.
Спасибо!❤️
Justice and truth will find a way.