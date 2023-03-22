26 comments

  3. ✝️ *God loves you. He offers you forgiveness of your sins.*

    ✝️ Repent and believe in the gospel

    *And as it is appointed for men to die once, but after this the judgment, so Christ was offered once to bear the sins of many. To those who eagerly wait for Him He will appear a second time, apart from sin, for salvation.*
    Hebrews 9:27‭-‬28 NKJV

    ✝️ The gospel of Jesus Christ

    *For I delivered to you first of all that which I also received: that Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, and that He was buried, and that He rose again the third day according to the Scriptures,*
    I Corinthians 15:3‭-‬4 nkjv ✝️

    Reply

  4. It’s so empowering people of color finally have a voice. During the previous administration we didn’t have a voice. She is so brave and courageous

    Reply

  5. I go to Indie theaters. They show things that are actually interesting, they have food, and a bar, and legroom.
    I will NOT go back to big theaters, and that has nothing to do with COVID.
    It has to do with paying twice as much to be a sardine in a can and shown flavorless tripe.
    Hollywood just doesn’t have the writing, directors, or actors to make it worth suffering a MegaTheater.

    Reply

  6. They’re too expensive for folks like me. If it is something I really care to see, I will wait for it to become available on disc, then get it used from Half Priced Books. Very rarely will I buy it new.

    Reply

  11. this is not laziness, this form of comfort is called decadence. decadence has accompanied the end of every great world power. from the persians to the greeks to the romans to the present day, when a society is at its end, you always see the same thing.

    Reply

  12. After the decision to pay back all money on deposits over $250,000 SVB, the money in the FDIC ran out. The Ministry of Finance had to add 25 billion and about 200 billion more in the form of a loan from the Fed. If someone else wants to take money from their bank, then they will not be given out to him. Get your money out of the banks ASAP!!!

    Reply

  13. I know for me, it’s the lack of quality movies. Most of what Hollywood puts out is garbage, most of which I wouldn’t even pirate, let alone pay to see.

    Reply

  15. You fool itll be the death of the thespian art…
    Should hit up a small local play sometime they can be pretty fun.

    Reply

  18. Because it costs too much money and its usually some political stuff normal people aren effin interested in . That why. They go the the water park instead and spend half the money and actually have some fun.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.