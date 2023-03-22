Recent Post
- ‘I’m kind of lazy.’ Why We Aren’t Going Back to the Movies
- Ronan Farrow on his reporting behind the possible Trump indictment
- Listen to attorneys’ differing accounts of Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski accident
- See how Russians and Chinese residents are reacting differently to a Putin and Xi alliance
- “It’s disgusting” tourist complains as Paris garbage pile-up continues
26 comments
all the poop?
We figured out the movies are garbage
✝️ *God loves you. He offers you forgiveness of your sins.*
✝️ Repent and believe in the gospel
*And as it is appointed for men to die once, but after this the judgment, so Christ was offered once to bear the sins of many. To those who eagerly wait for Him He will appear a second time, apart from sin, for salvation.*
Hebrews 9:27-28 NKJV
✝️ The gospel of Jesus Christ
*For I delivered to you first of all that which I also received: that Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, and that He was buried, and that He rose again the third day according to the Scriptures,*
I Corinthians 15:3-4 nkjv ✝️
You’re too old to believe in magic.
It’s so empowering people of color finally have a voice. During the previous administration we didn’t have a voice. She is so brave and courageous
I just threw up a little
AI bot. Just look at the comment history.
I go to Indie theaters. They show things that are actually interesting, they have food, and a bar, and legroom.
I will NOT go back to big theaters, and that has nothing to do with COVID.
It has to do with paying twice as much to be a sardine in a can and shown flavorless tripe.
Hollywood just doesn’t have the writing, directors, or actors to make it worth suffering a MegaTheater.
They’re too expensive for folks like me. If it is something I really care to see, I will wait for it to become available on disc, then get it used from Half Priced Books. Very rarely will I buy it new.
Welcome to JOE BIDEN’S AMERICA.
Who did CNN pay to give this report another 5 likes?
A reality check might suggest that real life is full of actors and the internet makes them stars.
Wow, CNN has a new show featuring a black woman. So stunning and brave.
Should ask ppl how many streaming services they subscribe to? Are they worth it?
this is not laziness, this form of comfort is called decadence. decadence has accompanied the end of every great world power. from the persians to the greeks to the romans to the present day, when a society is at its end, you always see the same thing.
After the decision to pay back all money on deposits over $250,000 SVB, the money in the FDIC ran out. The Ministry of Finance had to add 25 billion and about 200 billion more in the form of a loan from the Fed. If someone else wants to take money from their bank, then they will not be given out to him. Get your money out of the banks ASAP!!!
WTF does that have to do with going to the movies?
@Dean Fiora because you wont have any money left to pay for the movie ticket if you dont
United States 🇺🇸
*＋𝟭𝟵𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰𝟬𝟬𝟲𝟴𝟲*
Unites States👍👎
I know for me, it’s the lack of quality movies. Most of what Hollywood puts out is garbage, most of which I wouldn’t even pirate, let alone pay to see.
You go theatre, me watches garbage on the couch.
You fool itll be the death of the thespian art…
Should hit up a small local play sometime they can be pretty fun.
kinda? nar 100% you are crazy
Hello from Hong Kong. We all love watching CNN.
Try FOX news instead.
Because it costs too much money and its usually some political stuff normal people aren effin interested in . That why. They go the the water park instead and spend half the money and actually have some fun.