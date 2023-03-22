Recent Post
- ‘I’m kind of lazy.’ Why We Aren’t Going Back to the Movies
- Ronan Farrow on his reporting behind the possible Trump indictment
- Listen to attorneys’ differing accounts of Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski accident
- See how Russians and Chinese residents are reacting differently to a Putin and Xi alliance
- “It’s disgusting” tourist complains as Paris garbage pile-up continues
62 comments
Just arrest him already what’s with the holdup if this was anybody else 🤬
Ketchup!
@Eduardo Oliveira So are YOU..
@Eduardo Oliveira pka
Here this should help🧀Take a hit of Hunter’s special cheese😶🌫️👌🏻
More of Ronan Farrow please
Yeah that reason being Ronan’s mom Mia was (basically certainly) knocked up extramaritally by him (Sinatra) lol.
@PlaceboJesus Sinatra had had a vasectomy long before Ronan was born, but he does look like him.
Ronan is a mama’s boy that made one of his first articles a hit-piece on his side of a family battle.
Very poor choice to do a journalistic article were he had already taken sides.
Bad seed there somewhere (mama mia).
😂😂😂😂
He broke the Harvey Weinstein story. Harvey Weinstein is sentenced to go to jail. He has been a great help to getting justice for those women. He isn’t a host of an opinion political television show despite the fact the camera takes to him easily and his way of speaking is perfect for it. He doesn’t take a side. He just wants to investigate and report back his findings and stay unbiased as possible. He’s a good journalist. We need more like him.
How dare Trump think that the American people should back him for his infidelities. Just lock him up enough with this man wasting our lives with his crimes
@M Hall “infidelity” doesn’t always mean not keeping your Nat Enquirer chief in your pants – it can mean patriotism and decency, and a lot of other things.
“he sought only the strictest fidelity to justice”
If you’re a journalist, your reports should have fidelity to the facts
“I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
@M Hall aren’t you the good Samaritan. Are you a legend in your own mind? Have you changed that mind? TRIALS for tRUMP! Not LOCK tRUMP up? Oh that’s RIGHT, it’s ALWAYS the democrats fault. RIGHT LOL
G.o.p says tRUMPs such a good business guy. BUT……there’s this, that, and the other thing! WHY g.o.p. are you SO Afraid? GIVE U.S A BREAK!
@Porter Dor lol Trump will lose in 2024
Good to see Ronan!!! His writing is wonderful!!!
Both of Trump’s lawyers in this case, Bob Costello and Joe Tacopina, formerly represented Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels. Sounds like a huge ethics violation as well as Trump’s current legal issues.
bs they claim they did
I keep wondering that myself.
Make Accountability Great Again 👍
Brilliant!😊Let’s market that bight idea!🎶
I mean bright idea!🎶
If your Reading this I sow Prayer seeds of Mighty Rivers of Blessings, Favor, Prosperity, Success, Grace, Protection, Love, Joy, Happiness, Peace, Wisdom, Knowledge, Understanding and Good Health to You and your Kids Kids Forevermore.
777
I have the utmost respect for Ronan! Keep dropping them like flies!!
I just adore this kid. Wish he was on TV more.
Why he’s a weirdo 😂
@babadook hi I Q who make yours look like a toddlers lol. Jealous?
@Dee Jeff oh yea I’m jealous lol defending your boyfriend?
@babadookyou are almost guaranteed to be more of a weirdo than he is and nobody would want to interview you about anything. So there’s that.
Ronan Farrow is the real deal. An amazing reporter. We need more of him, and we need more like him.
What does this guy know … They can ask me if they want.
@GreatWhiteBuckwheat Just seat..otherwise you’ll get tired!
@Rabble Wolf it’s out already nothing was found.
@Eddie Armijo
I know.🤣
Trump : they are not coming after me. They are coming after you. I’m standing in your way.
Everyone : we are pretty sure they are coming after you.
you hang in there elmer, you’ll catch that wascally wabbit someday hahaha!! 🙄
Trump knows he is untouchable. He is laughing.
@Joey Harper Exactly like a mafia mobster…but at the end…we’ll be laughing at him and his kind…
Ronan is dynamite💣
A very intelligent guy✔️
And such a nice man.
Ronan Farrow is always spot on.
Ronan Farrow should have his own show. He’s always extremely well informed and articulate.
@Mark Brooks
Thank spellcheck…..
@babadook Do you know what a bidet is?
@Mr Jee do you know what a woman is?
Yes,show, just show, that’s what gonna be 😅😅😅😅😅
“Catch and Kill ” is kinda similar to companies buying up patents and then never manufacturing the products…
Classic example are the Patents associated with alternative energy….. bought up and buried by Shell and BP and Exxon etc etc etc These will stay buried until the last drop of oil is used
I admire Ronan Farrow very much. Very talented!
Eloquent, well researched and morally on point. Good job Ronan. Super interesting interview.
I FORGOT ABOUT THIS GUY…. FARROW…….DUDE IS REAL W/HIS REPORTING. I RESPECT HIM GREATLY!!!!!
I HOPE HE STAYS TRUE & TRUTHFUL!!!!!!!!
😂😂😂
The future is bright – with young people leading the way!
I love him.
Great reporting by Ronan Farrow. We’re all so tired of hearing about trump’s corruption 🙄 and him NOT getting prosecuted for anything. He’s never going away 😨😱
Yes I’m sooo tired of it. I get that it was juicy at one time but it’s getting old now .
Maybe because trump isn’t guilty of anything 🤔
Exactly. The Trump Show is my least favorite thing to binge watch. Let’s pray we get to the series finale already!
I’m so tired of trust fund democrats. hope your ready to meet God 😂
Ronan Farrow is an upstanding citizen. I hope to raise a son like him.
Not really
@Super Movie Time Bros he was in ivy league at age 12