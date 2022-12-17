Recent Post
- Hear how Musk responded to journalists before he hung up mid-question
- Haberman: Trump insiders say he sees 2024 campaign as a shield
- Jan. 6 committee member outlines what will be in executive summary
- Russian tactics are latest example of worrying global trend, says fmr. UK foreign secretary
- Impatient dog drives off without owner
48 comments
Good luck explaining that to your insurance 😂
At least she has video proof🤣🤣
Exactly, Lol 😂😂
I know!!😂😂
💐Peace Be With You💐
We invite you to the Religion of Islam, as you may find peace.
💎ISLAAM💎 is the latest revelation from The Almighty Allah (God) for all the humankinds worldwide.
If you die as a non-Muslim, according to Holy Qur’an there’d be an eternal punishment in the hell fire for other religions will be invalid and it’ll have consequences, since 1400 years, The Rules Apply.
Suggestion: Do some research about all the Religions, and then choose the Religion that makes most sense🕊
Welcome To ISLAAM 💚💐
NEVER give your dog the keys.
Modern cars no longer have keys. As long as she was near the car and the doggo had his paw on the brake, it was gonna start anyway.
Likely, it was a stick shift vehicle.
💐Peace Be With You💐
We invite you to the Religion of Islam, as you may find peace.
💎ISLAAM💎 is the latest revelation from The Almighty Allah (God) for all the humankinds worldwide.
If you die as a non-Muslim, according to Holy Qur’an there’d be an eternal punishment in the hell fire for other religions will be invalid and it’ll have consequences, since 1400 years, The Rules Apply.
Suggestion: Do some research about all the Religions, and then choose the Religion that makes most sense🕊
Welcome To ISLAAM 💚💐
💐Peace Be With You💐
We invite you to the Religion of Islam, as you may find peace.
💎ISLAAM💎 is the latest revelation from The Almighty Allah (God) for all the humankinds worldwide.
If you die as a non-Muslim, according to Holy Qur’an there’d be an eternal punishment in the hell fire for other religions will be invalid and it’ll have consequences, since 1400 years, The Rules Apply.
Suggestion: Do some research about all the Religions, and then choose the Religion that makes most sense🕊
Welcome To ISLAAM 💚💐
I love how the dog looks at its owner, like: “I did good?!”
He sure did, he taught his owner a very valuable lesson! 😎
😂😂😂
That is because he is good doggo.
💐Peace Be With You💐
We invite you to the Religion of Islam, as you may find peace.
💎ISLAAM💎 is the latest revelation from The Almighty Allah (God) for all the humankinds worldwide.
If you die as a non-Muslim, according to Holy Qur’an there’d be an eternal punishment in the hell fire for other religions will be invalid and it’ll have consequences, since 1400 years, The Rules Apply.
Suggestion: Do some research about all the Religions, and then choose the Religion that makes most sense🕊
Welcome To ISLAAM 💚💐
You are quite right.
If any dog can do it, a border collie can. They are ridiculous smart!
Not mine. I love her but she is as thick as a brick.
💐Peace Be With You💐
We invite you to the Religion of Islam, as you may find peace.
💎ISLAAM💎 is the latest revelation from The Almighty Allah (God) for all the humankinds worldwide.
If you die as a non-Muslim, according to Holy Qur’an there’d be an eternal punishment in the hell fire for other religions will be invalid and it’ll have consequences, since 1400 years, The Rules Apply.
Suggestion: Do some research about all the Religions, and then choose the Religion that makes most sense🕊
Welcome To ISLAAM 💚💐
Just need the Dogomatic transmission shifter upgrade and any Jack Russell could do it too. The only problem is when the dog sees a squirrel or a rabbit and decides to chase it with the Ford.
@SEEK THE TRUTH! No religions make sense – islam included – SEEK THE TRUTH is way of saying.. naw but spew lies
That dog is pawsome 🐾😎
💐Peace Be With You💐
We invite you to the Religion of Islam, as you may find peace.
💎ISLAAM💎 is the latest revelation from The Almighty Allah (God) for all the humankinds worldwide.
If you die as a non-Muslim, according to Holy Qur’an there’d be an eternal punishment in the hell fire for other religions will be invalid and it’ll have consequences, since 1400 years, The Rules Apply.
Suggestion: Do some research about all the Religions, and then choose the Religion that makes most sense🕊
Welcome To ISLAAM 💚💐
@SEEK THE TRUTH!I’m not Muslim but putting diamonds and misspelling Islam is haram.. that’s why Muslims don’t wear gold crescent moon necklaces like Catholics do with gold crosses because that would be haram.
A story we needed to hear 😁
Dogs are so smart and so loving and eager to please no matter what the consequences may be and I don’t think we give dogs or cats for that matter enough credit! I love stories like this!!
💐Peace Be With You💐
We invite you to the Religion of Islam, as you may find peace.
💎ISLAAM💎 is the latest revelation from The Almighty Allah (God) for all the humankinds worldwide.
If you die as a non-Muslim, according to Holy Qur’an there’d be an eternal punishment in the hell fire for other religions will be invalid and it’ll have consequences, since 1400 years, The Rules Apply.
Suggestion: Do some research about all the Religions, and then choose the Religion that makes most sense🕊
Welcome To ISLAAM 💚💐
@SEEK THE TRUTH! thank you and may God bless you as well and give you peace. I am not however interested and becoming a Muslim or studying Islam. I do not believe in religion nor attach any labels as such to myself. I am rather spiritual consider myself Christian.. and I believe in God and accept Jesus Christ as my savior. I do not like labels of any particular religion because all religions are tainted with man-made rules and prefer to instead simply follow God’s rules as so written in the Bible.
For real 😂❤😅
Finally a real story.
😲
Ultimately, what matters is that no one was hurt, neither human nor canine drivers. Material things can be fixed or replaced.
💐Peace Be With You💐
We invite you to the Religion of Islam, as you may find peace.
💎ISLAAM💎 is the latest revelation from The Almighty Allah (God) for all the humankinds worldwide.
If you die as a non-Muslim, according to Holy Qur’an there’d be an eternal punishment in the hell fire for other religions will be invalid and it’ll have consequences, since 1400 years, The Rules Apply.
Suggestion: Do some research about all the Religions, and then choose the Religion that makes most sense🕊
Welcome To ISLAAM 💚💐
OMG !! I wish it was filmed from all angles. Tricky 🐶 🐕 ❤
💐Peace Be With You💐
We invite you to the Religion of Islam, as you may find peace.
💎ISLAAM💎 is the latest revelation from The Almighty Allah (God) for all the humankinds worldwide.
If you die as a non-Muslim, according to Holy Qur’an there’d be an eternal punishment in the hell fire for other religions will be invalid and it’ll have consequences, since 1400 years, The Rules Apply.
Suggestion: Do some research about all the Religions, and then choose the Religion that makes most sense🕊
Welcome To ISLAAM 💚💐
Never leave dogs or children unrestrained and unattended in a vehicle. So sorry for the owners of all the cars damaged. Insurance rates are sure to increase for this lady. Happy there were no injuries. Sad that we all, including me, found this so funny.
If she used her ebrake this wouldn’t happen
💐Peace Be With You💐
We invite you to the Religion of Islam, as you may find peace.
💎ISLAAM💎 is the latest revelation from The Almighty Allah (God) for all the humankinds worldwide.
If you die as a non-Muslim, according to Holy Qur’an there’d be an eternal punishment in the hell fire for other religions will be invalid and it’ll have consequences, since 1400 years, The Rules Apply.
Suggestion: Do some research about all the Religions, and then choose the Religion that makes most sense🕊
Welcome To ISLAAM 💚💐
@Peter Trimboliwas think the same thing!
Dogs should always be restrained in a car. They can cause accidents which can kill. Also in case of even a small bump can be seriously injured and/or injure others in the car by being thrown forward.
Thank you for bringing up the safety part of this!!! 👍🐕 I always belt in my baby before doing anything else!!! There are many dog harnesses or seats that allow them to see out and keeps everyone safe!!!! ☺️🐶💕
That’s what happens when you leave a car in gear (reverse) and leave the handbrake off… Dog jumps into drivers seat knocking the gear stick into neutral and off they go. Love how the dog looks at its hooman like “quick get in” 😁
Our dog knocked the emergency brake off while visiting a freind at the top of a hill. We saw it go by the window . My Dad ran after it but it going too fast it crashed through Our family doctors dinning room . Dog wasn’t hurt My Dad had cut fingers from holding onto the bumper tryingstop it . The doctor was in shock but still fixed up his hands.
He was glancing from side to side like, oh crap!
I was smiling until “sh*t” popped up. Then I burst out laughing. Gotta save this one to watch when I’m having a crappy day.
It’d be even funnier if it turns out the dog saw a cat and decided to drive over to chase it.
How did I know this would be a border collie. They’re so smart.
Glad the dog is ok.
I had a black lab/shepherd cross, wicked smart. I was a trucker he was my navigator, if I ever missed a turn on my route, he’d look at me, put his paw on the wheel and bark. He even went shopping on his own, usually for a slice of pizza and a chocolate milk…Id pay his tab at the end of the week.