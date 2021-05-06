INDECOM Raises Concerns About Police Stop & Search in Jamaica | TVJ News – May 5 2021

The Independent Commission of Investigations INDECOM, has again highlighted the need for the use of body-worn cameras by police in a report table in the house of representatives on Wednesday. The commission recommended that some of the videos been circulated of clashes between citizens and the police be used as teaching tools so that these incidents become less frequent.

