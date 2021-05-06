Online Platform for Jamaican Gov’t Accountability | TVJ News – May 5 2021

Empowering Jamaicans to hold governments accountable; that's part of the aim of a new online platform from civil society organization, Jamaica Accountability Meter Portal, JAMP. JAMP and other similar groups presented and spoke on accountability issues in a webinar entitled 'Linking good governance to national development'.

  1. jamaican Gaming | May 6, 2021 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    What’s up for Male abuse system in this country that nuff a we. A suffer from cause single mother that had to work while leaving children to abusive stepchildren

  2. Cooking with Chris CAMPBELL | May 6, 2021 at 2:52 PM | Reply

    Not one politician have being convicted and sent to prison since Jamaica got independence. What is the chance of that happening now?? Am not holding my breath. Jamaica 🇯🇲 politicians = No accountability!!!

  3. Kingsley King | May 6, 2021 at 3:30 PM | Reply

    Corruption politicians Dem

  4. xconvict records | May 6, 2021 at 4:35 PM | Reply

    Good but make sure that government dnt manipulate them to do their bidding…

  5. Mathew Owens | May 6, 2021 at 6:50 PM | Reply

    Even the biggest country and states are corrupted with crimes.

  6. Dameyan Kevyn | May 6, 2021 at 7:03 PM | Reply

    We need to hold Andrew holness responsible for the pandemic… from Jamaica has it first case….that woman who came from England… the PM joke about it … look where it got us now

  7. alan scott | May 6, 2021 at 8:24 PM | Reply

    Omg we will over come the devil one at a time

  8. melissa mowatt | May 6, 2021 at 8:59 PM | Reply

    A step in the right direction..but with the money they have..they could probably just buy out anyone because we know say a so thing go…police,lawyers,judges can be bought…funny those same one become politicians after their careers and the cycle continues..

