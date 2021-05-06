Online Platform for Jamaican Gov’t Accountability | TVJ News – May 5 2021

Empowering Jamaicans to hold governments accountable; that's part of the aim of a new online platform from civil society organization, Jamaica Accountability Meter Portal, JAMP. JAMP and other similar groups presented and spoke on accountability issues in a webinar entitled 'Linking good governance to national development'.
What’s up for Male abuse system in this country that nuff a we. A suffer from cause single mother that had to work while leaving children to abusive stepchildren
Not one politician have being convicted and sent to prison since Jamaica got independence. What is the chance of that happening now?? Am not holding my breath. Jamaica 🇯🇲 politicians = No accountability!!!
Corruption politicians Dem
Good but make sure that government dnt manipulate them to do their bidding…
Even the biggest country and states are corrupted with crimes.
We need to hold Andrew holness responsible for the pandemic… from Jamaica has it first case….that woman who came from England… the PM joke about it … look where it got us now
Omg we will over come the devil one at a time
A step in the right direction..but with the money they have..they could probably just buy out anyone because we know say a so thing go…police,lawyers,judges can be bought…funny those same one become politicians after their careers and the cycle continues..
