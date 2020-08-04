“I hear senators making $175,000 a year complaining that these ‘lazy workers are getting so much money.’” says Sen. Sherrod Brown. “People haven’t sunk into poverty in significant numbers at all during this pandemic because of the $600 a week.” Aired on 8/3/2020.

‘Inexplicable’: Sen. Brown On GOP Leaving Town As Unemployment Benefits Expire | All In | MSNBC