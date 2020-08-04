“I hear senators making $175,000 a year complaining that these ‘lazy workers are getting so much money.’” says Sen. Sherrod Brown. “People haven’t sunk into poverty in significant numbers at all during this pandemic because of the $600 a week.” Aired on 8/3/2020.
‘Inexplicable’: Sen. Brown On GOP Leaving Town As Unemployment Benefits Expire | All In | MSNBC
The politicians were so deeply concerned with this crisis, they decided a short vacation was more urgent.
@YouRuse is A leftist org this is what trump has done for prison reform. Stopped assistance to police departments that voluntarily wanted reform, Eliminated restrictions preventing police departments from obtaining military equipment, Eliminated DOJ community policing program grants in proposed executive budget, Eliminated community-based violence prevention programs, Condemned public criticism of police by threatening that protestors “might find themselves without the protection they need”, Attacked prosecutors who are pursuing criminal justice reform in their communitites, Rescinded federal guidance meant to stem the flow of the school to prison pipeline, Proposed to eliminate a DOJ office dedicated to help communities reduce racial conflict, Ordered federal prosecutors to pursue the harshest punishments possible, Attempted to resume use of the federal death penalty and encouraged expansion of the death penalty in drug cases, Attempted to force federal job candidates to disclose participation in diversion programs, Threatened federal prosecutions for marijuana in states where it is legal, Attempted to force federal job candidates to disclose participation in diversion programs, Waged the same failed war on drugs from the 80s, Expanded the federal use of civil asset forfeiture, Suspended the national forensic science commission, Failed to report on deaths in police custody as required by Congress, Disbanded the DOJ Science Advisory Board that provided evidence-based rigor to DOJ policies, Rescinded DOJ guidance that warned courts against excessive fees and fines.
@YouRuse is A leftist org Thank you for that update entitled one!
Here’s a thought: Congress stop funding all federal political appointees.
Easy fix States should just break away blue State’s go there way red state’s goes theirs. A white house sits empty.
Trump approval back to 51% and supporters 70% more enthusiastic than Biden’s
By Paul Bedard
August 3, 2020 – 12:20 PM
For a very long time presidents were not paid! They were considered public servants. Should still be that way
This is America. Overrated and OVER hype 😂😂😂😂😂
@YouRuse is A leftist org Its entertaining to watch a country full of nut jobs slowly descend into chaos. Get over it, pretty much the only thing to do these days is watch America slowly decay.
@YouRuse is A leftist org Not much going on in my shithole country, true. Just the same stupidity as the US just not on the same level. I’d prefer to see America as a world leader once again. Not the shambles you’ve been since Trump.
@YouRuse is A leftist org what borders on stupidity, Canada and Mexico lol
HOW MUCH EXTRA MONEY DOES $600 a week provide over there normal paycheck in the US? OVER 25 million unemployed in the US
BASED ON NY TIMES
In 14 states its below there normal pay by as much as 10%
In 15 states it’s over 10% of there normal pay
The remainder of states at or slightly above normal wage … maybe $10 a day
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/04/23/business/economy/unemployment-benefits-stimulus-coronavirus.html
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/06/30/this-is-what-unemployment-benefits-will-pay-without-extra-600-a-week.html
They sure don’t mind collecting OUR money, tho
Income tax should be abolished. It was supposed to be a temporary, war-time measure.
WE ARE PAYING TAXES ON THIS $600, A WEEK….SO THEY STILL MAKING MONEY, AND IT IS HELPING THE ECONOMY…BUT THEY NEED TO HELP THE SELF UNEMPLOYED ALSO…MILLIONS OF AMERICANS WERE SELF EMPLOYEED, ARE NOT RECEIVING THIS MONEY…WHAT ARE THEY LIVING ON? NOTHING….SENATE NEEDS TO PASS STIMULUS FOR ALL AMERICA, NOT TRUMP CORPORATE CRONIES….
Violent revolution. That seems to be their wish. Seems like such a bad choice but it is the choice the trump death cult rethluglicans are hungering for.
Thomas McCracken, 🙏🙏🙏💙
Thomas McCracken Think about it, discuss it and prepare for it if it happens. The fate of the nation is at stake.
William Johnson Tens of thousands are already dying. Imagine the suffering that will come when the shelters are full, there are mass evictions, COVID is still rampant and winter comes. There IS no soft option. Nobody likes it, but this won’t go away just because you tell yourself it’s too horrible to contemplate.
Donald Trump quotes on covid:
February 10th – “By April, when it gets a bit warmer, it will miraculously go away”
February 25th – “We’re very close to a vaccine”
February 26th – “We have 15 cases and within a couple of days that’s going to be down close to zero so that’s a pretty good job we’ve done”
February 26th – “The infection seems to have gone down over the last 2 days. We’re going to be at 5 people pretty soon. And we could be at just 1 or 2 people over the next short period of time”
February 28th – “This is the democrats new hoax”
March 6th – “It’s going to go away, hopefully at the end of the month”
March 11th – “We’re more prepared to fight the virus than any other country. The virus doesn’t stand a chance against us”
March 13th – “I don’t take responsibility at all”
March 16th – “I rate my handling of the outbreak as a 10 out of 10”
March 24th – “We never shut the country down for flu”
April 10th – “I looks as though we’ll only have 60,000 deaths, which is substantially lower than what any of the scientists thought”
April 16th – “We are past the peak”
April 23rd – “We have one of the lowest mortality rates in the world”
April 23rd – “Suppose we hit the body with a tremendous, whether it’s ultraviolet or just very powerful light. Supposing you brought light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or in some way”
April 24th – “Disinfectant knocks it out in 1 minute. Can we use that? By injecting it inside the body?”
April 25th – “There might not be a 2nd wave once we reopen. It might not come back at all”
May 3rd – “We’re going to lose anywhere from 75,000 to 100,000 people”
May 5th – “With or without a vaccine, it’s going to pass”
May 13th – “If we did less testing, we would have less cases. So in a way, by doing all of this testing it makes me look bad”
May 21st – “When we have a lot of cases, I don’t look at that as a bad thing. I look at it as a good thing because it means our testing is much better. So I view it as a badge of honour. Really, it’s a badge of honour”
June 15th – “If you don’t test you don’t have any cases. If we stopped testing right now we’d have very few cases, if any”
June 17th – “The virus is dying out”
June 19th – “I have done a phenomenal job with covid”
June 19th – “Testing is a double edged sword. So I said to my people slow the testing down please”
July 1st – “I think that, at some point, it’s just going to sort of, disappear”
July 4th – “We’re well on our way to a tremendous victory over this virus”
July 10th – “Texas and Florida are going to have it under control very quickly”
July 13th – “Testing is a double edged sword. When you test you create cases, so we’ve created cases”
July 13th – “We have the lowest covid mortality in the world”
July 17th – “We are the envy of the world for how we’ve dealt with this”
July 27th – “The governors should be opening up states”
Vote this liar out!
Love it get rid of him Americans please we are smarter than this come on people
@frank thetank Oh believe me, I know this is just the tip of the iceberg!
I’ve been keeping track of Trumps quotes of covid for months now. Around October time I plan to publish them all on my facebook page. If you want you can like my page so the post will appear in your news feed come November!
https://www.facebook.com/My-Memes-109982137409411/?modal=admin_todo_tour
Some billionaires, like Mnuchin, making decisions for the working class.
He is a hated American figure – and a French style Revolution is looming- and he is the first to be hung upside down with glee.
LOL! 4 richest persons in America (bezos, buffet, gates, zuckerberg) are all Communist-Democrats. So, sara, why can’t your friends help???
America elected a reality tv host and now America is the reality show for the whole world #Biden2020 🇺🇸🇺🇸
Cynthia Gonzalez Yes, and I think you could probably call the show “Survivor”.
Cynthia could you help us, please. We are having trouble over here in Ireland. The TV and press do not know where to put the US reality show does it come under comedy or horror? There are people suggesting that it too unbelievable and is just some American attempt to copy a Monty Python film.
They did the same at Christmas. Humanitarianism is an even dirtier word than S S S S ocialism.
Ooh I like it. Brilliant Sir! Here’s one: Racismism is more pervasive than actual racism
YouRuse is A leftist org exactly, stop using racist actions and words and nobody will ever guess that you are one.
They do not deserve the salaries that are being stolen from American taxpayers. They do not care about the American people. They are beholden only to their donors.
Term limits
You’re right, the Democrats don’t care about Americans.
They blocked the troops from coming home from Afghanistan.
Nancy needs her heroin.
The Republican party is aware. They just don’t care plain and simple.
@sevecn yai pit it all on the dems? All I said was unemployed people not getting money this week is on Pelosi. Blame Republicans and Trump for everything in the world even if you stub your toe next week but the reason anyone unemployed in the US won’t get the additional 600 THIS WEEK is because of the DEMOCRATS. period.
@thenspeakonit do you know what the Republicans wanted included in that relief? Both sides are flawed, however Trump and his buddies are at the helms. They are ultimately responsible if they cannnot compromise and strike a deal without cheating the people or the system!
@sevecn yai As long as you recognize both sides are flawed, I have no problem with how you view this crazy timeline. I hope you stay safe. Have a good night!
@thenspeakonit I am not too petty or proud to say you also! Have a good night and stay safe as well.
Why does everyone play the blame game if neither side wants to negotiate with one another?
Republicans want socialism for themselves, and capitalism for the rest of us.
@RIVER RAT ,
Do you even know what “Socialism” means? I bet you don’t. No country is completely Socialist or Capitalist or Communist. To over-simplify Socialism is a redistribution of money. Insurance is an example of how Socialism works. In your theoretical, perfect “Capitalist” society you would have no insurance for cars or health care. No Sir, no need to give anybody thousands of dollars a year on the off chance something happens you just pay out a million dollars if you get into an accident…
Also, when big corporations get TAX CUTS that is effectively a transfer of wealth from all the other tax payers who didn’t benefit. That’s a Socialist act… and here’s a silly thought, if only we had some sort of SAFETY NET (gasp! Socialism!) so we could have more easily shut down businesses and did the things we need to do to get running again!
The argument that “Socialism is Bad” but “Capitalism is good” is nothing more than a demonstration of the Dunning-Kruger Effect. In other words you think you know what you’re talking about but you know so little about the socio-political workings that you’re comparable to a 1st year high-school Physics student thinking he’s discovered a flaw in the General Theory of Relativity.
Agreed. It’s a socialist function that pays their wages
For any civilization to thrive, there has to be a thriving elite class.
I know they made the price .we didn’t ask for it .so now they want to call us lazy.the American people are not lazy .they didn’t even have any proof of this .i made this comment for the people. Because i can’t and have not drawed any of that 600.00 dallors. I don’t qualify but thats ok .i work for myself.and had none of the papers i needed so i just didin worry about it . But i have read alot of there comments and i know they really need help they have no jobs because of that virus. I hope they can see it in there hearts to pass something and help them.
Classic communism. People in power are living the good life while the rest of the population are dirt poor. Sounds like N.Korea. America turtning into a communist country.
if this isn’t the Republicans war on America’s working class, then what is?
Major Democratic Cities are experiencing spikes in Gun violence, painting of streets, tearing down statues, rioting, looting, burning down, and taking over parts of cities! Immigration violations, sanctuary cities, cancel culture, blm, taking a knee, burning flags, politicizing Covid19! Is that enough for you???
💥O it’s only another unfriendly reminder of the truest colors that Republicons only represents their United Corporations of America only lol 😊💥Sad😡☹😉💥Nahh 😮
this is the people’s money that they are denying them
That says federal reserve note on it and has someone elses picture… but whatever you say. “By failing to prepare you are preparing to fail.” Ben Franklin
Louise Dumais because they feel it not your money. It belong to them not you.
They are putting it in their pocket by BAILING OUT THE RICH.
Democrats passed the Heroes Act over 2 months ago and yet Republicans are only now looking to put together a plan but chose to go home and Trump played golf.
@YouRuse is A leftist org really you would rather have people stand in lines to vote and get the virus? Oh wait of course you would because you believe the BS from the orange man… hmmm
@Debra Meyer
Do you shop? If so, your point is meaningless.
If you can stand in line for groceries, you can stand in line to vote.
@YouRuse is A leftist org Trump wants that new FBI, building to help his hotel. Oh, and he wants to give 200 instead of 600. Guess your well off, not to give a crap, about millions of people. You cry those Dems! Look at your own people first, they, the Repubs, are corrupt.
@YouRuse is A leftist org post office cant go under since it is in the comstitution mail in voting to avoid spreading the virus at the polls good and the post office delivers packages for fed ex and ups
Republicans are screwing this up. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Republicans simply gave up. 😷
That is why We need to vote in numbers so big that it’s TOO BIG TO RIG! 🌊💙🌊💙🌊
The CULT surrounding, supporting and enabling #AgentTang needs to GO!
Since they cannot separate themselves from AgentTang, Let’s make sure they ALL lose their seats!
republiCon Senate seats up for re-election in 2020:
Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.)
Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.)
Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) — Alexander announced he is retiring in 2020
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.)
Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine)
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.)
Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas)
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.)
Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mt.)
Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.) — Enzi announced he is retiring in 2020
Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa)
Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.)
Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.)
Sen. James Inhofe (R-Okla.)
Sen. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.)
Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.)
Sen. James Risch (R-Idaho)
Sen. Pat Roberts (R-Kan.) — Roberts is retiring in 2020
Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S. D.)
Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.)
Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska)
Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Georgia)
(https://www.axios.com/senate-seats-election-2020-54bee405-7f43-456c-936f-5bc75758bc59.html)
They didn’t give up, this is deliberate.
for republicans thinking about running for president in 2024, saying you actually helped poor people is their party’s version of “I was for the Iraq War before I was against it”
Trump Talk Translated:
“Many People have told me” = Voices inside my head
“A lot of people don’t know” = I just learned
“Believe me” = I just lied
“In Fact” = I’m about to lie
“He’s a great guy” = I will deny ever knowing this person after they begin to tell the truth about me
“MAGA” = Making my pockets fatter off the American tax payers
“Nobody knew” = Everyone knew except me
“Huge” = moderate to below average in size
“Loser” = someone who makes me feel inferior due to their talent or accomplishments
“Policy Briefing” = Watching Fox News
“Liar” = Someone who tells the truth about me
“Fake News” = Real news
It is actually very simple to explain. Republicans don’t care about Americans.
Agree with the sentiment, perhaps with the caveat of “other* Americans,” since conservatives are characteristically short-sighted, only concerned with what affects them or their immediate social circle.
Then again, I’d also take it a step farther and say “Republicans don’t solve problems. They just try to profit off them.”
Who gave us 600 in the first place? – remember what Biden gave us in the financial crisis? Nothing
@Michael Heider Are you really that stupid?
@Derek Brandell yes he is that stupid. These Trump Cult Republicans can’t even think through an issue that is right in their face. Automatic whataboutism even when it doesn’t apply. SAD.
@Michael Heider
Remember how Vice President Biden and President Obama got the US out of one of the worst housing crashes ever?
Remember how the economy did better under President Obama than trump has EVER done. It’s a fact. Look it up.
Remember how your country was able to rise above and prosper again ?
Oh, then you got trump and look now? What a mess !!
Approaching 160,000 dead and trump says “it is what it is”.
They shut the government down over the “WALL” funding! Trying to repeal Obamacare during a pandemic? And we’re surprised that these thugs are abusing their own voters? Red states are in poverty and really sick… yet, it’s the millionaires that are refusing $600 a week? Deplorable.
This is just proof that racism, sexism, lies, and greed really does hurt all of us.