What Happens If A Vaccine Is Politicized? | Katy Tur | MSNBC

TOPICS:
What Happens If A Vaccine Is Politicized? | Katy Tur | MSNBC 1

August 4, 2020

 

Masks became political. So what happens if politics muddies up a vaccine, too? President and CEO of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, Dr. Michelle McMurry-Heath, joins Katy Tur to discuss. Aired on 8/3/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

What Happens If A Vaccine Is Politicized? | Katy Tur | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

39 Comments on "What Happens If A Vaccine Is Politicized? | Katy Tur | MSNBC"

  1. SL Davison | August 3, 2020 at 7:01 PM | Reply

    It’s already politicized.

  2. matt austin | August 3, 2020 at 7:06 PM | Reply

    Fingers crossed.

  3. Most Hated | August 3, 2020 at 7:07 PM | Reply

    We can’t even get Trumptrash to wear sneeze guards and wash their hands

    • Oregon Patriot | August 3, 2020 at 7:41 PM | Reply

      HeyLibbyGoFuckYourself!

    • Ali B | August 3, 2020 at 7:44 PM | Reply

      They would have if he had told them to months ago. He will push to put a vaccine on the market despite scientists warning that the clinical trials are not complete and they cant ensure efficacy and safety. He will tell his supporters that it is the best vaccine in the world and they should just try it. They will.

    • LG Roots | August 3, 2020 at 7:48 PM | Reply

      @Ali B

      You guys are seriously seriously ignorant . its incredible. Trump has said to wear masks in certain situations. Many many times. He’s talked about in crowds if your indoors….fake news has made y’all live in a tiny little bubble

    • Ali B | August 3, 2020 at 8:01 PM | Reply

      @LG Roots Yup. In the past several weeks he has changed his tune and now says to wear masks if you cant socially distance. He repeats it over and over because he was seriously hurting his chances at re-election by resisting medical advice. Finally. If he had done it earlier lives would have been saved. He still doesnt wear one when he should unless it helps him politically. I’ve seen him pull one out of his pocket to prove that he has one more times than Ive actually seen it on his ugly mug.

    • Orwell WasRight | August 3, 2020 at 11:29 PM | Reply

      Most Hated It’s going to get even worse
      https://youtu.be/MY8Nfzcn1qQ

  4. Laura Zaboraski | August 3, 2020 at 7:07 PM | Reply

    Judging by some of the vaccine comments there’s a whole group who’s convinced there’ll be micro chips in the covid vaccines and have no plan to take one. They’re also trump supporters so….win win?

    • Laura Zaboraski | August 3, 2020 at 7:44 PM | Reply

      Nano …sadly we can only protect our own.

    • LG Roots | August 3, 2020 at 7:49 PM | Reply

      Haven’t seen one comment that says someone think vaccines will have microchips in them this sort of garbage comment just shows people how stupid MSNBC base of people truly are

    • LG Roots | August 3, 2020 at 7:52 PM | Reply

      @Nano
      trump supporters arent rioting with hundreds of other idiots in a super crowded space without masks….. No need to worry about their kids they educate them on this sort of thing so they don’t go out and put them,their family, community, and country at risk to protest for another race of people that really don’t need help from silver spoon fed liberals.

    • Nano | August 3, 2020 at 8:00 PM | Reply

      @LG Roots Many of those BLM protesters wore masks, and most of them didn’t get sick. And yet all those people who went to the DJT rallies with no masks got sick and caused spikes in cases.

    • Orwell WasRight | August 3, 2020 at 11:30 PM | Reply

      Laura Zaboraski It’s worse than you can imagine
      https://youtu.be/MY8Nfzcn1qQ

  5. Brian | August 3, 2020 at 7:08 PM | Reply

    It’ll be hard to trust a vaccine released under the Trump administrations’ watch.
    He’s down on polls of his handling of covid19. He’ll try anything to bring those numbers up.

  6. Norma Hernandez | August 3, 2020 at 7:08 PM | Reply

    RON DESANTIS …..your made an F for frailer in handling the your position as Mayor if FLORIDA!!!! You have failed US!!!! AMERICA Please VOTE BLUE!! 🙏💖🇺🇸

  7. bb | August 3, 2020 at 7:09 PM | Reply

    The senile-in- chief will take credit for it. You already know that.

    • TubeToons | August 3, 2020 at 7:14 PM | Reply

      He won’t take credit, he’ll get credit because that’s how the world works when you’re the president and you fund sonething…should Biden get the credit…you doof?

    • Logan McLean | August 3, 2020 at 7:19 PM | Reply

      You call it the trump virus, we’ll call it the trump vaccine

    • may wilson | August 3, 2020 at 7:34 PM | Reply

      @TubeToons TRUMP FUNDED NOTHING..US TAX DOLLARS FUNDED IT….SO WHO SHOULD GET THE CREDIT? NO PRESIDENT SHOULD GET CREDIT…

  8. Bottom Line | August 3, 2020 at 7:09 PM | Reply

    Already politicized, I’ve heard a certain politician predicting it’s coming on the day after the elections didn’t you hear?

  9. TubeToons | August 3, 2020 at 7:11 PM | Reply

    You mean politicizing like you’re ssf doing right now

  10. Ajile Branch | August 3, 2020 at 7:13 PM | Reply

    Half of us don’t trust anything that comes out of Gargemel’s ‘administration,’ the other half don’t believe in science 🤷

  11. John Pembroke | August 3, 2020 at 7:19 PM | Reply

    Well, the virus has been, so, of course the patented vaccine will be.
    Duh

  12. dazzystars | August 3, 2020 at 7:28 PM | Reply

    What happens “when” the vaccine is politicised. The answer is: more people die over a longer period of time.

  13. Randy Reneau | August 3, 2020 at 7:45 PM | Reply

    The vaccine will it be effective? Most flue vaccines are not over 50%. Wear your mask

  14. Cidalia Borges | August 3, 2020 at 7:46 PM | Reply

    I will not take a vaccine Trump endorses he Lies all the time don’t trust him

  15. Mathy Don | August 3, 2020 at 8:00 PM | Reply

    I’m so tired of the Republiclowns

  16. Ro G | August 3, 2020 at 8:12 PM | Reply

    The word “dumb” doesn’t even begin to adequately describe the level of stupidity t’rump supporters exhibit when they choose to listen to t’rump on the topic of medical advice. 😅😂🤣

  17. Smufter16 | August 3, 2020 at 8:16 PM | Reply

    Katy Tur…only the “d” on the end is missing.

  18. HBradley | August 3, 2020 at 8:44 PM | Reply

    stop using that stupid chris hayes clip at the end of all these videos!

  19. Mahad aka SHABEEL | August 3, 2020 at 8:58 PM | Reply

    Natural selection or nature will take it’s course.
    Just like 3rd World Health care system in USA killed 160,000 Trump virus

  20. Auntie Pha | August 3, 2020 at 9:39 PM | Reply

    Daily Reminder: Trump called Covid-19 a Democrat hoax that will magically disappear.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.