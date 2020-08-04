The pain felt throughout the country from coronavirus is exacerbated by lawmakers unable to make a deal on economic relief and President Trump lashing out at his health advisors. Aired on 8/3/2020.
How WA Is Handling Pandemic: Gridlock In Congress & A President Attacking Science | Deadline | MSNBC
t’rump: “I alone can fix it.”
Also t’rump: “No, I don’t take any responsibility at all.”
Yup, again, t’rump: “⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️🏌️♂️⛳⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️”
Just think that’s all fake propaganda, lies….Trump has already won 2020!!! Biden is mentally ill and would be a puppet…
@Glock Coley Try getting a brain for ( yourself ) you call it propaganda (but ) Trump ( is ) one who made those statements.
@Glock Coley i think you may have lost use of your brain when trump gave you the coronavirus fever!
As throughout history, those who choose to deny science, are generally the first to die.
😯
Yep, the ignorant die first. Unfortunately they take others down with them.
If only…
Well said Lloyd! 👏
@Dianna Wilson Yeah and it’s always the poorest or lower middle class that pays the price for the ignorant and the rich. Without exception. Yet these are the very people to whom they want to deny their right to vote safely. Good bye to the notion of the “world’s greatest democracy” or the “indispensable nation”. Nobody will ever believe those lines anymore. What’s happening in the US is genocide on a grand scale.
He has bought the global stock pile of remdesiver. ..proven to work what’s he waiting on? Does he have a certain amount of dead before he steps up….he will use it to profit off of and to boost his ego …to be the triumphant savior of all….smh the bad part is his followers will be all in….
Listen to Trump one person coming from China we have it contained 15 people we have it under control look at us now it’s everywhere he wants the kids back in school I don’t think anyone needs to listen to him he is not a scientist or doctor
Correction * Chi- na
@PersonWomenManCamera Tv gi na
it is sad for his followers most Democrats don’t believe in him or listen to anything that he says if his Lips Are Movin he is lying
It would be different if most everything he said wasn’t a lie. And please don’t ask me what he lied about, it should be obvious by now.
He has lied and misled on 16000-17000 different occasions since he came into office! That is why people immediately think he is lying.
@Kingmobmor not to mention he isn’t smart enough to hide his lies better. He is so transparent, he is almost see through.
You ever talk to someone without a sound? Just saying
Why should a vaccine before October benefit Trump? He’s responsible for the death of thousands more than need have died and who are going to die because of his lying, his denials, his disinformation, his complete failure of leadership, his criminal negligence, when talking about and handling this virus. Trump failed on taking the advice from doctors who make it their job to know about such viruses, doctors who know what needs to be done, and continues to lie about how great the problem has become. Trump, and the Republicans, dismantled, defunded and destroyed the institutions put in place by the previous two administrations to early warn, to fight and prevent such a pandemic. Trump, and the Republicans, dismissed, denied, belittled and attacked anyone who would advise them that the problem was real and imminent, that wearing masks, testing, social distancing, contact tracing, and stopping mass gatherings was needed to fight the virus. Trump is responsible for what has happened to the country, its people, its economy, and the norms of daily life. If a vaccine is developed, and I pray for one to be available tomorrow if possible, it is the doctors, the researchers, and every medical institution who will deserve every ounce of credit. It will be the doctors and nurses in every hospital who have given their all, even their lives, to help the victims of this virus. Trump will deserve nothing, only our anger, our disgust and our vengeance upon him and his supporters.
Tell the truth! A vaccine isn’t going to change our mind ! A crook is a crook !
We have the worst president and the worst republican-controlled senate in the entire history of our country at one of the worst times in the modern era
@John Mcsorley my world? Like people who know how to Google? But it was reported years before the internet or your video games that 4,000,000 Vietnamese died. My recent Google show’s over 2,000,000 civilians, around 1,400,000 Vietnamese fighters, and around 250,000 s Vietnam regulars. Add it up.
@Justice Boofer Your not talking about covid then, it was/is very vague to just say there are/were 3000000 vietnam deaths
@Justice Boofer lol
@John Mcsorley the word is spelled You’re, it called a contraction. You’re failing at seeming to be educated.
Vote out these Republican senators for failure to act and injustices
The Trump Virus is raging out of control.
Elaine Johnson Yeah maybe we should just all refer to it as the Trump virus until he gets the idea that the China virus really is his issue.
@SW Comment -Im in! Been calling it that, even online, for a few weeks now. I’m old, not savvy enough to make that a thing. But I bet you could!
He will run to bunker and cry
@SW Comment I’ve heard others call it the “Trump Virus” too. It just really annoys me when Trump intentionally keeps calling it the “China Virus.” He knows it hurts people because he has been told that by reporters and he doesn’t care. He is such a Sociopathic Narcissist. As soon as the virus came to our shores, it was up to him to solve the problem… just like every other country that got it at the same time we did.
They don’t care. They DO NOT CARE.
M JT
It’s Trump and the Republicans who do not care.
Kicky I think that’s who MJT is talking about. I mean, how could they not be?
@Tixe 100
I believe in being specific/clear, so no one has to assume.
Trump as president and his surrogates have the advantage of tweeting or commenting to the media that Pelosi is the one at fault.
So when I read a comment that states that “they should all be voted out” or something similar, my impression is that the commenter means both parties, and I’m concerned that some uniformed person reading it could also interpret it that way.
With the volume of corruption involving Trump, it’s hard to keep up.
Here’s one report that’s so disturbing and criminal, although not surprising, that I hope the Democrats will pursue it:
https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2020/07/trumps-war-on-blue-states-is-worse-than-previously-thought.html
Kicky I read that article—how does a person behave that way and not end up in prison? But you know if the Democrats were able to find justice here, the repubs would spend the next four years trying to send the Democrat to prison, for anything. That’s how they are.
They’ve become a backward, ugly group that is purposely letting Americans suffer by the tens of millions, and causing permanent damage to the country.
We’ve got to turn out the vote in a big way. And get rid of these repubs in as many places as we can.
@Tixe 100
I totally agree.
It’s seems backwards that those who are elected to govern and uphold the law doesn’t have to abide by those same laws.
That is why there has to be accountability once Trump is voted out in November, something like the Nuremberg Trials.
I suspected that Trump was letting the blue state be devastated by the virus, and I expressed my suspicion.
Trump, Kushner and others involved should be tried for negligent homicide. I thought Putin’s bounties on the troops was the worst so far, but if Trump and Kushner allowed Americans in the blue state to die, then that is mass murder.
There were multiple investigations into Hillary’s emails and Benghazi, and now those same Republicans who carried out those investigations believe that there’s no need to investigate allegations so egregious.
The republicans won’t spend any money to save lives
Unless it’s their own lives.
Somehow there are still people who believe Trump over Faucci.
@travis anders oh! but donnie dickstain is telling the truth huh? you better go and watch your trump rallies you and your inbred family obsess over
Only morons and imbeciles do.
@travis anders what do you call Trump supporters, they are called DIFIS, they are Dumb, Ignorant, Fool, Insane and Stupid.
Its just name calling with the dems. Silly people. Not one of you went and looked at the stats.
@Alfredo Sumague wow! You should be proud. My dog gives better feedback
Trump & the Republicans dgaf about the American people. Only the filthy rich
Dr. Gupta : “the testing is going down.” Trump ” if we do less testing, there will be less infections” Seems like Trump is getting his way. If anyone else was President…we’d have over 500 million N95 masks by now, FOR FREE!
This America and world are in trouble because Trump and Republicans only care about the money and not the people or the future
What’s even scary right now is that we all concluded that we do not have a Congress!
Are we SURE that Trump is not a Russian agent?? Cause he SURE acts like one.
That’s for sure!!
🤔🙄
Oh you mean “Mrs Donald Putin”?
Mercury wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for C/7 being born or have the Mercling’s been here since the late 40’s?
I think he is
Our President is Mentally Compromised the man should not be the Leader of the Free World
What free world???😁🤣🤣
Trump Talk Translated:
“Many People have told me” = Voices inside my head
“A lot of people don’t know” = I just learned
“Believe me” = I just lied
“In Fact” = I’m about to lie
“He’s a great guy” = I will deny ever knowing this person after they begin to tell the truth about me
“MAGA” = Making my pockets fatter off the American tax payers
“Nobody knew” = Everyone knew except me
“Huge” = moderate to below average in size
“Loser” = someone who makes me feel inferior due to their talent or accomplishments
“Policy Briefing” = Watching Fox News
“Liar” = Someone who tells the truth about me
“Fake News” = Real news
Don’t forget he said the tests would be free. Not. He’s just a filthy liar all around.
Strategy? For public health?? They can’t even form a campaign strategy, forget the rest of us.