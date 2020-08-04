The pain felt throughout the country from coronavirus is exacerbated by lawmakers unable to make a deal on economic relief and President Trump lashing out at his health advisors. Aired on 8/3/2020.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

How WA Is Handling Pandemic: Gridlock In Congress & A President Attacking Science | Deadline | MSNBC