August 4, 2020

 

A filing by the Manhattan district attorney reveals his investigation into Donald Trump and Trump’s company is broader than previously known, and now involves looking into possible bank and insurance fraud. Aired on 8/3/2020.
Tim O'Brien On Cy Vance's New Investigation Into Trump' | Deadline | MSNBC

105 Comments on "Tim O’Brien On Cy Vance’s New Investigation Into Trump’ | Deadline | MSNBC"

  1. Forrest Trump | August 3, 2020 at 6:44 PM | Reply

    Lets hope all the Tramps loose every dollar they have grifted

  2. mandybradac | August 3, 2020 at 6:44 PM | Reply

    This is why he’s so worried about not being reelected. New York is just waiting patiently to charge him. He will no longer be protected by the cover of the presidency. Lock him up!

    • Virginia Tyree | August 4, 2020 at 10:59 AM | Reply

      8 4 20 Hey again@MySecretMessages, The “video” was around the time that the Steele dossier was leaked; Buzz-Feed took a lot of heat for the leak. It was definitely kompromat; high camera angle, grainy resolve, & djt/2 women. I took it with a grain of salt. However, the “video” accomplished the goal, doubt. Doubt, is typical of Russia. I read a post of how the Russians did a similar kompromat with AIDS in the 1980’s. The spin @ the time was djt was only in Moscow for 1-2 days & the encounter couldn’t have happened. So, the story, filled another news cycle. After Helsinki, & further reading about associates of djt (especially Sater), he’s compromised & the video is moot. v

    • Virginia Tyree | August 4, 2020 at 11:08 AM | Reply

      8 4 20 Hey@Kathy Massey, Thanks for the refresher about what drump said to Comey; I had other priorities @ the time. “Neck massage” is a good description. The Helsinki meeting was all over the news & that pretty much showed djt is a traitor. I sure wish my crystal ball was working-lol. . Stay safe, keep calm, & be well. v

    • Dee Pattison | August 4, 2020 at 11:09 AM | Reply

      Too few people understand this fact. He has the personality of a wolverine when he is threatened with retribution for his criminal behavior.

    • MySecretMessages | August 4, 2020 at 12:37 PM | Reply

      @Virginia Tyree Hmm. Interesting. I don’t remember seeing anything about a grainy video purported to be actual video evidence corroborating the claim in the Steele Dossier. And I read the BuzzFeed report and all the leaked memos at the time. Regardless, I’m not sure if such a video would be moot (unless there was just no way to identify djt in it) since it would be proof (to FBI, CIA, and other intelligence agencies) that Trump is indeed compromised (in their eyes) and is thus a clear and present danger to the United States. This is something you and I already know, but “officially” within intel, it has not been formally established, to the point of removal from office by Congress at their recommendation.

    • Virginia Tyree | August 4, 2020 at 1:28 PM | Reply

      8 4 20 Hey again@MySecretMessages , As I wrote, it was awhile ago. I concluded it was someone’s attempt to spread their agenda/15 minutes of fame. The FBI & intelligence agencies probably have it & it’s not to anyone’s advantage to spread disinformation/gossip; way above my pay grade. I see the election in November as the way to remove the current administration. It’ll be important to involve all the USA citizens that are able to vote. djt continues to spread doubt, disinformation, & divide; a very flawed human, he is. v

  3. oilpntr | August 3, 2020 at 6:44 PM | Reply

    All that he has done to hurt this country and the people who live in it and the military that defend it———-well—we havent been able to get him on that but, like Capone-get him on taxes

  4. robert graziano | August 3, 2020 at 6:45 PM | Reply

    Did we forget that trump said “If they see my tax returns I’m f..ked.”

    • Chitlins Justice | August 4, 2020 at 3:16 PM | Reply

      Justin Case the difference between me and you is I don’t trust any of these people and i will go after them equally, you think the GOP is on your side and isn’t just plundering wealth while doing nothing to help you.

    • Chitlins Justice | August 4, 2020 at 3:18 PM | Reply

      Justin Case if you hate corruption and oligarchs you should be appalled by trump, yet he’s perfect to you , the guy is the most openly corrupt person to ever be in office and all he needs to say to trick you guys is “fake news” come on man

    • J Groovy | August 4, 2020 at 5:58 PM | Reply

      Wrong. He said, “If I’m impeached, I’m fvkked,” but it’s basically the same thing.

  5. for paws | August 3, 2020 at 6:48 PM | Reply

    Comingling campaign cash to hush Stormy Pornqueen isn’t kosher

  6. Crazy Life | August 3, 2020 at 6:49 PM | Reply

    Trump’s are crooks and that is why he only hiring the best people of crooks.

    • Shanna Sweger | August 3, 2020 at 9:37 PM | Reply

      @Steve Johnson True

    • Christopher Cancel | August 3, 2020 at 9:39 PM | Reply

      By his base I mean his voters.

    • IMPEACHED TRUMP CANNOT WIN WITHOUT CHEATING | August 3, 2020 at 11:10 PM | Reply

      I don’t know about the real estate frauds and I wouldn’t be surprised of their occurrences; but I know for a fact that Trump has engaged in fraudulent stock transfers. The conman has been using hundreds of fictitious corporations that exist only by name. The impeached fraudster has been engaged in a series of “pump and dump” ponzi schemes, signing up innocent honest investors on hundreds of fraudulent subscriptions, after using these fake share certificates and shell corporations’ names to fake trading and launder shares in order to swell share price. These are shameful crimes. This IMPEACHED BEAST has no conscience and his family is involved in these despicable frauds as well.

    • Misa B. Alexandra Nicholas | August 4, 2020 at 12:14 AM | Reply

      🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟

    • Annette Hadley | August 4, 2020 at 7:36 AM | Reply

      I hear what you say…. but are they the best ?… I think maybe the worst of the worst !

  7. Chris Iapetus | August 3, 2020 at 6:54 PM | Reply

    Karma is coming for you big guy.

  8. Truth Teller | August 3, 2020 at 6:56 PM | Reply

    How can the President not face consequences whereas the rest of America is answerable to every little thing ?

    • panthera50 | August 3, 2020 at 7:14 PM | Reply

      Class justice.

    • wood wire | August 3, 2020 at 7:21 PM | Reply

      $$$$$$ cash.

    • John Doe | August 4, 2020 at 3:15 AM | Reply

      There aren’t many acts more heinous than convincing millions of people to go against their own best interests, to risk their very lives, to put oneself in a position though which to escape all consequence for an exhaustive list of crimes against those very same people.
      And all the more heinous to pit them against one another while they betray their own country for one man, Trump, a greedy sociopathic creature devoid of humanity.
      Vote for Biden and save the soul of a nation. There will not be another opportunity. We are the ones we are waiting for.

    • Bill Robbins | August 4, 2020 at 9:02 PM | Reply

      trump even said he’d give his tax info as soon as internal audit done. What is he HIDING, after Supreme Court ruled he isn’t above the law?

  9. Ethian Hugo | August 3, 2020 at 6:56 PM | Reply

    No clarity at all in the Trump family or administration,the most corrupt government ever

    • Virginia Tyree | August 3, 2020 at 7:54 PM | Reply

      8 3 20 Hey@Justin Case, Sure…😳…v

    • Jay Filteau | August 3, 2020 at 8:08 PM | Reply

      @Justin Case He was instructed to do so by President Obama, the GOP- led Senate, the European Union, the International Monetary Fund, among others. Victor Shokin was fired because he was NOT investigating corruption and therefore was not helping create a less corrupt Ukraine. His investigation into Burisma was NOT active at the time of his firing and Ukrainian officials have said that neither Biden nor his son were part of any investigation of Burisma before or after Shokin’s removal. Get your facts straight.

    • tom ireland | August 3, 2020 at 8:24 PM | Reply

      @Justin Case weren’t the Republicans in charge of a bunch of stuff when Obama was president? So how dumb are they if what you say about Obama is true. Seems like they would have done something about it since they are the law and order guys.

    • Jay Filteau | August 3, 2020 at 8:44 PM | Reply

      @tom ireland The GOP had the House majority for Obama’s entire second term and Senate majority for his last two years.

    • J K | August 3, 2020 at 10:04 PM | Reply

      Investigate every aspect of Trump — business dealings, trips with Epstein and Maxwell, etc. We must stand with our moms, wives, daughters, and nurses… Donald Trump is their and our ABUSER. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e2_JlQci0QU

  10. Lloyd Acton | August 3, 2020 at 6:57 PM | Reply

    Trump doesn’t want 4 more years of the presidency, he wants 4 more years of immunity.
    🤥

    • leroy bat | August 4, 2020 at 12:34 AM | Reply

      But he is not!

    • Steve McFarland | August 4, 2020 at 12:48 AM | Reply

      Lloyd Acton That’s the key right there.

    • Tessmage Tessera | August 4, 2020 at 1:25 AM | Reply

      Trump wants four more years, so he can run out the clock on the statute of limitations. Trump has been implicated in more than 100 serious felonies (just ask, if you want to see a list). If he leaves office in January, the SDNY will be waiting for him with handcuffs… and he knows it. Trump could care less about being the president. He just wants to stay out of jail.

    • Kiki | August 4, 2020 at 5:37 AM | Reply

      I totally agree with you,trump only want protection.The man is terribly currupt.

    • Janet Neighbors | August 4, 2020 at 9:28 AM | Reply

      Time for donald trump ans his enablers to go to prison

  11. James H | August 3, 2020 at 6:57 PM | Reply

    Trump running for President will be the worst personal decision he ever made for himself… he’ll be facing litigation until the day he dies

    • E K | August 3, 2020 at 8:27 PM | Reply

      @Reinhard Hello, Trump fought the subpoenas till the USSC! The ruling came just a few weeks ago,

    • Reinhard | August 3, 2020 at 8:53 PM | Reply

      @E K They knew who D. Trump was and they nominated him for president. It’s the worst person you can chose, people like Erdogan or Putin they have at least some principles or values, this guy has none. A couple of years ago a member of the German parliament lost her job because she lied in her curriculum vatie. That’s what I mean with rotten and the world is watching. The republican party doesn’t disagree with this men, they just don’t like that he is doing all of that in the open. Take the day people vote in the US, it’s a Tuesday. How can you chose a Tuesday for such an important election. In most democracies election day is a Sunday so that all people can go.

    • E K | August 3, 2020 at 9:05 PM | Reply

      @Reinhard vitae
      They Choose Tuesday becuase they don’t want voters being influenced by the church or by some clubs.

      https://www.npr.org/2016/11/01/500208500/why-do-we-vote-on-tuesdays?t=1596503041763

    • Keoki Ciervo | August 4, 2020 at 4:36 AM | Reply

      I want him in a cell until his last breath.

    • Pat Doyle | August 4, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

      He’s been facing, or creating, litigation since was a kid. His most pressing concern, apart from presenting himself as the victim, is how much he has to pay lawyers to defeat or obfuscate.

  12. Ready Now&Forever | August 3, 2020 at 6:59 PM | Reply

    Trump “INFLATING” the value of his assets? Now that’s lying about your personal possessions and accomplishments, now surely Donald wouldn’t do that—would he ?

    • Shawn Greenaway | August 3, 2020 at 7:54 PM | Reply

      @Don Hardcastle He lost over 400 million dollars that he was given by his father.My father did not leave me a cent.I have some savings.I didn’t have to go to Russia to get loans to lift myself back up.I did it myself.I have mastered 2 trades.One highly technical the other 6 thousand years old.I am working on my third.I can play an instrument with some level of mastery.I can read and write a sentence.None of these things rump could ever do.He does not have character.He is a treasonous fraud.You are a sucker.

    • michael dasilva | August 3, 2020 at 7:56 PM | Reply

      @Don Hardcastle old fart doesn’t get hard-ons anymore?

    • T. Clements | August 3, 2020 at 8:23 PM | Reply

      🙄🤔🤣😂🤣

    • Lafever1883 | August 3, 2020 at 8:51 PM | Reply

      @Ken Howard Yep that’s Bank and Tax Fraud both get you a lovely little cell an orange jump suit with a number on it for at least half a decade A charge. You think that might account for Trump being even more coo coo for coco puffs then he already was?

    • henry newton | August 3, 2020 at 9:48 PM | Reply

      @Don Hardcastle He lied and cheated as well as getting help from Putin, that’s the only reason he is president. He conned a whole lot of people, and they were too blinded by the smoke and mirrors to see it!

  13. The Modern Seed | August 3, 2020 at 7:00 PM | Reply

    In robot voice: Corrupt family, must marry, into other corrupt family.

  14. Raging Monk | August 3, 2020 at 7:05 PM | Reply

    In the words of Glenn Kirschner, “Justice matters”.

  15. LairdDougal | August 3, 2020 at 7:06 PM | Reply

    Trump is simply a grifter of no nation. He would be a grifter in the UK, a grifter in Nigeria, a grifter in Russia. He doesn’t care about the US except as a place where he can get what he wants. It’s a base of operations. No more, no less.

    • generationofswine | August 3, 2020 at 8:30 PM | Reply

      The 1% don’t have allegiance to any country–they have residences all over the world and don’t spend too much time in any one place, and they don’t have their corporate offices in the US because of tax avoidance. They use third world countries for a lot of businesses because of the Dickensian wages they have. That’s why its’ insane to sacrifice your whole economy and all your peoples’ futures in order to try to appease them. None of the windfalls they get from the taxpayer or the massive profits they get from low wages and no benefits are ever spent or even stored anywhere near the US. That wealth that is transferred to the 1% represents no benefit at all to the US economy or any American. Burning it would have the same effect. The 1% bleed your country dry, mandate a terrible standard of living that offers nothing but fear and despair. They contribute nothing. All their businesses and the economy would function beautifully without them, and you might be able to use some of the wealth you generated for them for things like life. To them, a life is just another entitlement that you don’t deserve.

    • George Dunn | August 3, 2020 at 8:47 PM | Reply

      “Grifter of no nation.” Never seen it expressed quite that way before, but yes, although you usually think of it as a Third World condition. Emotionally, Trump is the despot with the 95 Rolls Royces although his country has only six highways.

    • Sally F | August 4, 2020 at 3:53 AM | Reply

      Exactly.

  16. Lana Kahl | August 3, 2020 at 7:09 PM | Reply

    Trump is already regretting he ever thought of running for President. 👍☠️☠️☠️💩

  17. Mary Jill Ackerman | August 3, 2020 at 7:11 PM | Reply

    There’s a whole WORM FARM underneath the lid they are seeking to remove. Fraudulence to the max.

  18. Pop's Commentary | August 3, 2020 at 7:11 PM | Reply

    Michael Cohen turned over records to the NY DA a long time ago. Trump’s luck is running out.

    • Kathy Weis | August 3, 2020 at 9:19 PM | Reply

      @Todd Levine all of them, he went to jail…even though he is out he has to ask permission for most everything with his P.O.

    • Natasha Jean | August 3, 2020 at 9:48 PM | Reply

      It was only two pieces of paper. That’s why they are coming after him. He over stated the value of his assets to get more money from the banks. That is why he is pushing so hard to retain those records.

    • Pop's Commentary | August 3, 2020 at 10:59 PM | Reply

      @Natasha Jean Two pieces of paper prove a crime – well, let me guess, how many crimes will thousands of pieces of paper prove?

    • Judy Ives | August 3, 2020 at 11:23 PM | Reply

      charles allan

      Why do you feel you should push your religion on other people? It’s rude. Go to a church web site instead.

    • Annette Hadley | August 4, 2020 at 7:32 AM | Reply

      oh I do hope so.. !

  19. Caroline Ice | August 3, 2020 at 7:17 PM | Reply

    Everyone is going to drop trump and be like “don’t know him never talked to him”! 😂 LOL

  20. andtam008 | August 3, 2020 at 7:56 PM | Reply

    I bet that Trump family has made billions of dollars through his presidency.

    • Keoki Ciervo | August 4, 2020 at 4:25 AM | Reply

      That was/is the only reason he wanted to be POTUS; along with the power of the office to steal more.

    • NeverRubARhubarb | August 4, 2020 at 4:45 AM | Reply

      With their level of business acumen I wouldn’t be surprised if they lost billions during the presidency.

    • Ganiscol | August 4, 2020 at 5:07 AM | Reply

      andtam008
      Not billions, but certainly hundreds of millions. He (apparently legally) funnels “campaign donations” into his own pockets, the people who want certain legislation from him obviously book rooms in his premises for extended periods of time without staying there, he got money from the first Covid relief package for his otherwise faltering businesses (hence why Mnuchin tried his best to hide the beneficiaries) and so forth. Its nice sums here and there. But he was never a billionaire to begin with and likely wont be one when he faces the consequences for his five finger discount presidency.

    • Misa B. Alexandra Nicholas | August 4, 2020 at 7:52 AM | Reply

      But everytime they asked for Hunter Biden…Burissma Burissma. Trump’s greedy children made million here million there, they are so afraid that others made more money than them. Wtf

    • D. Price | August 4, 2020 at 4:09 PM | Reply

      I said the day he was elected that he and his would ROB THE TREASURY BLIND! I was right!!

