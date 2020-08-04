A filing by the Manhattan district attorney reveals his investigation into Donald Trump and Trump’s company is broader than previously known, and now involves looking into possible bank and insurance fraud. Aired on 8/3/2020.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Tim O’Brien On Cy Vance’s New Investigation Into Trump’ | Deadline | MSNBC