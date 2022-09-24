Recent Post
- DeSantis said no one questioned slavery before Americans. See Van Jones react
- Inside Russia, anguish as men are enlisted to fight in Putin’s war
- ‘He’s in trouble and he knows it’: CNN analyst explains Putin’s mindset
- Mick Mulvaney breaks down the latest on Trump’s classified documents case
- Florida State Senator is suing to block DeSantis from more migrant flights
62 comments
Imagine going to fight for someone you don’t like against someone you don’t hate.
U MEANING THE U.S RIGHT THEY DONE KILLED EVERYBODY BUT THEM SELF AND YOU
Imagine saying something utterly obtuse and getting 2k likes for it? Only on the net.
are you talking about USA SOLDIERS killing all around the world in the last 40 years of wars for democracy? ?
Just go to Ukraine. And surrender at first instance. Ukraine knew these men have no choice. They don’t want to fight either. And they are being treated humanely anyway.
@Javier Lopez how ironic you call out someone else ignorant when you fail to see the difference between Ukraine and Russia drafts. Ukraine was attacked unprovoked by what 6 months ago was thought to be the 2nd strongest military in the world. Ukraine had a choice of a) letting the Russians take over their country, meaning sovereign Ukraine being erased from the map and becoming Russia’s vasal state like Belarus or b) fight for their sovereignty and freedom, which required drastic measures. Putin and his entourage on the other hand chose to invade (unprovoked) a free and sovereign neighbour for reasons that seem to change every month, depending on the mood, Putin is in on a given day. The reason for the war is nothing more than Putin’s ego and his imperialistic wet dreams, that will soon be over. All while sending thousands of Russian soldiers to die, raising hundreds of towns and villages to the ground, displacing millions of innocent people. It will take decades for Russia to rebuild their position on the world stage and repair the damage they have done.
This is not young men MAKING the ultimate sacrifice for their country. This is young men BEING sacrificed for the legacy of one man.
And not all of them are young.
WAAAHH!! I don’t want to be called up to fight for my country. WAAAAH! I want to enjoy watching Netflix and tweeting, but not fight to make sure I got a country to live in. 👶👶👶
@Trillionaire888 you’re right. Zelensky is just awful
@Who Me? I’m sure your comment was worth the 5 American dollars you were paid for it
@Tunez Fpv his kids? You want his innocent children to die? Fair enough.
This shows how Putin rules with absolute impunity. Ashamed to call him friend of India. My heart goes out to all the the mothers of Ukraine and Russia who had and will have to see their Son die for absolutely nothing but the ego of a cruel despot.
@pravda America and U.K. have welcomed thousands of Indians to work their countries.
I like your post. But why do so many Indians support Putler? Can they not imagine what it would be like if Pakistan invaded India? Can they not empathise with the suffering Ukrainian people?
@Alan B first like a slave and today like a cheap labour
@pravda I find people from India are crueller to EACH OTHER than anyone else. You have a class system over there, arranged marriage, extremes of wealth and poverty etc
Irish people were colonised by the Brits for 800 years, our language and culture decimated. But we got over it , I suggest you do the same
@ליאל סודרברג no, everyone blaming Russia for USSR deeds, so all achievements and wins also should go to Russia.
This is beyond sad. The men are not being called up for military service. They are being handed a death sentence. I hope there is a special place in hell for Pudding. 😭
I do too but highly doubt there’s a heaven or hell !
@Kiwi Tupou it’s unlikely.He is far more likely to start Nuclear war innthe next few weeks. Do the smart thing and be with your family as much as you can.
@Roy Chui Most won’t get to fight as NATO will become directly involved in the next few weeks and it will turn Nuclear.
True, the motivated professional Ukrainian soldiers will make short work of disposing of the untrained and unmotivated rag tag Russian ‘army’
If the world saw that the enlisted Russians were not the force that was originally portrayed , this bunch will only die quickly and reinforce the truth of the Russian incompetence .
@Kiwi Tupou i think he will be assasinated
Imagine if you all just said no and fought your own government. Life always has choices.
Protesters against the war have been arrested and are being sent to fight in the war. I agree with your idea but it is easier said than done when your country is ruled by an iron-fisted totalitarian government and a mad, ruthless dictator and the population is fed pure lies of propaganda. And look what happened under Trump in the supposedly free and democratic country of the USA!
Yes, one Dictator against 144 Million people, i wonder who will win. Ummmmm let me think about that one for awhile 😆
And in the US. If we would just stand together we could drain the swamp in one day. But the proletariat will not unify.
Imagine saying something so stupid and expecting a kind response?
It’s not a “partial” mobilization to the men that 100% have to go.
Some of the people are fleeing Russia, so technically, only 99% can go, so it’s partial.
Yes
Months ago I heard civilian people being interviewed in Russia about this war and most said they were ok with it. I wonder what they are saying now 🤔
Yes, polls said that 75/80 percent of Ruzzians were in favour of this limited military operation.
Around 70% supporting this partial mobilization, found this number in several Russian telegram publics, so nothing really changed.
Prayer🙏 for Ukrainian please to reinforce & be more accurate smart & active by eliminating all attackers from all angle..🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦
I hope the ruzzians feel the same fear as the Ukrainians.
This is the consequence of “not caring about politics”.
“Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.” Voltaire
A man who don’t fight for his country, don’t deserve any country.
May god have mercy on their souls these men. I hope this ends soon and Putin doesn’t wake up tomorrow
“don’t ever piss off mother and wives..” I like that
Me too. Mothers can be ferocious defending their young.
That mother broke my heart. She raised kids alone and have to send them to kill someones son for a dictator, who wants to feel good. I can’t imagine your pain. Love from Australia and New Zealand.
Was she crying a week ago before the mobilization? They were all cheering the war on kill kill kill more Ukrainians, kill the Nazis these people aren’t protesting a war their protesting getting sent to it.
@End Times Clips Ukrainiann women with more bravery and courage in one finger than you have in your whole body ×100
Be careful who you vote for.
@sv What you wrote has no sense at all. In so many countries women and men are equally work as soldiers. In some countries women and men have to work as soldiers. If the country has war, always women and men fight together. Look at the Ukrainian women, Kurdish women, Yazidi women,… many many more.
My heart breaks
Why?, they didn’t care when war was in Ukraine, now war is in Russia…
It’s happened for thousands of years. Get over it.
I hope its breaks for Ukraine too? Its a very incorrect report. Its not Putin’s war – its Russian war against Ukraine. Why there is no footage how a lot of them going on this mobilization with songs, vodka and bravada. Its such far-fetched report
Protests against war and mobilization – is so small, virtually non-existent in terms of Russian population. Its sick to my stomach that there is no reports about every day missle strike on my beautiful city Zaporizhzhia, but so many tears for Russians who going there to kill us! Everyone who came to this war – deserve to die on our ground. Im sorry for minorities, but they killing us too, they castrate our men, they rape women too. Its not propaganda – its a hard truth.
But the world prefer to look just in one way – “thant Putin war”. Its not Putin bombed residential building in my city that night, its not Putin kill so many civillians in Izum. Its Russians.
“Don’t ever piss off wives and mothers”
That makes so much sense …
This is Putin’s biggest fear
I have to say in Russia I’m very sorry for this ❤🇷🇺 very sad
1 B J Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QH0Xff-PVw4
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
1:18 was just heartwrenching..
1 Twilight Prince Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QH0Xff-PVw4
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
When you join the army you have sacrificed your life automatically.
To all the men that died in the battle field, may your souls rest in peace 🙏
1 MICHAEL Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QH0Xff-PVw4
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
I can’t imagine going through that right now. This is sad to watch.
2:13 Even if her children die, they will forever remain heroes and contribute to Russia’s victory over the West.Glory to Russia!
1 Тимоха Европейский Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QH0Xff-PVw4
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer