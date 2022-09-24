Recent Post
79 comments
Ukrainian citizen in February: “I don’t need a ride, I need ammunition!” Russian citizen in September: “I need a international passport , and a ride!”
@Merril R ethnic cleansing from within, and to Ukraine. Wow. Nazi Kremlin Russia.
@Go St
Why is the Russian Mercenary Group “Wagner” called Wagner ? guess why
because its founder admires Hitler and Wagner was the favourite composer of Hitler ….
Russia has more fascists in Moscow alone than there are fascists in whole Ukraine … and Russian fascists are killing Ukrainian Children
@J SMARTIN LMFAO – best comment I’ve read in months
i’m tired of Putin being painted as a bad guy when VZ is the one telling America to nuke Russia when Putin only said he will defend his territory. I mean the traitors left for canada decades ago. The Ukraine and biden admin have been smoking each other’s poles for a long time.
he probably can’t decide it by himself, i don’t think anyone in the world is going to support someone who is using nukes. + it will be retaliated. with these people drafted who protest, when they arrive in oekraine chances are they join ukraine. Or when you give them a gun they become protesters with a gun. i don’t know, if it was me, i would know what to do with the gun….anyway…if putin says something it is reversed. so when he says they wont attack they attack. when he says europe threatens with nukes it is actually putin. so if putin says this is no bluff…well its bluff.
One man’s ambition results in death of tens of thousands of people. Lies and disregard to other country’s sovereignty and human life shows totalitarian ruling at its worse. There is no limits to one man’s cruelity.
.
@Kevin Jackson I’VE BEEN LETTIN’ PEEPS KNOW FOR YEARS & MOST OF DO IT BUT I LIKE TO SCHOOL 🏫THEM FIRST JUST BCUZ THEY’RE SO EASY BUT THEN AGAIN,”THEY DON’T GET PAID TO TELL THA TRUTH”, SO I CAN SPOT THEM UP & DOWN THE COMMENT SECTION BY THEIR OWN DUMB AZZ COMMENTS BUT SINCE MOST OF THEM KNOW ME THEY MAINLY JUST REMAIN 🤫 QUIET & THEN I’M OFF TO THA NEXT COMMENT & THEN REPEAT 🙏✊️😎💯💪🗽🌉🌉🗽😁😅😂🤣
Ukraine is Putin’s tar baby. There is no scnario where russia would win. The western weapons are very deadly effective. Putin is wasting his time and sending his men to die for nothing. Fool!!
@Kevin Jackson just call them gopniks they never respond after that. I had to report about 30 trolls on one video the other day. I wish the algorithm would underplayed their voices.
@John Smith 🤣 You missed the point. I meant Putin, Trumps best friend. There are other countries in the world you know.
Mikhail Podolyak – to foreign embassies: maybe it’s time to change the approach
Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President responded to the calls of the embassies of some Western countries to their citizens to immediately leave Ukraine.
“Half a year of war. The monster continues to terrorize due to a lack of global leadership, political will and lack of weapons. Maybe it’s time to change the approach?” Podolyak wrote on Twitter.👏🙌🙌👐🏿🤲🏻🤲🏻
Imagine going to fight for someone you don’t like against someone you don’t hate.
Putin is sending all Russia’s minority men to The front line so that he can drop a Nuke on them. Mobilisation is just genocide in disguise and it should be exposed as such by the west 🤔👍
What you said is just flipping excellent, and it is so true
American citizens always die at wars they don’t pick, wars for the rich,
Partial mobilization or half-measure of political impotent
Half measures of a political impotent. This is how I can characterize Putin’s signing of the decree on partial mobilization in Russia.
The Russian army is now in a critical situation due to the lack of full compensation for the losses it suffers in Ukraine. The covert mobilization of volunteers does not help, the convicts gathered in correctional colonies also did not solve the problem.
And now, for more than a month now, everyone has been talking about declaring war and general mobilization, but nothing is happening. There is an announcement of Putin’s appeal to the “nation” and experts, especially Russian ones, perk up – that’s it, that’s it! But before the announcement appeared, the already depleted shares of Russian companies went into a hard dive on the Moscow Stock Exchange.
However, Putin did not speak yesterday. Something went wrong? The text of the document did not fit?
And this morning, the President of Russia announces a partial, not a general, mobilization in the country. Partial mobilization, which also will not solve absolutely any problems of the Russian army. Neither quantitative, nor professional, none. And even more of them will add. After all, one way or another, and it will be a forced form of mobilization. And where there is coercion, there is always a place for disobedience.
Not right away. Gradually. But in the news feeds of the Russian media there will be reports of refuseniks as part of a partial mobilization. Refuseniks, deserters and, most importantly, riots. Riots, at the level of a unit or even a military unit.
That is, with just one stroke of the pen, Putin did not solve a single problem, but created the prerequisites for a dozen new ones.👏🦋🎻🎻🕘🤘🤘
@Fat Man the only person repeatedly making nuclear threats is Putler.
This is what happens when you allow a dictator to squeeze in to your democracy, then you make excuses and look the other way.
@michael_schofield
👍😹🚬
@Gary Armstrong From what I read they did in fact want that, and they got some. They used American economic advisors. But they got minimal material and economic aid.
Ukraine will win, but I think it’s still too early to attack, let the United States give more long-range missiles and heavy weapons, then the forces will equalize🤖👾👾👽👽☠️☠️
The same thing Will Happen with China eventually. Get real people and put a stop to it now. Stop looking the other way.
My sadness for what’s going on in the world and what my son will inherit is off the charts. It’s 2022 and we are still experiencing war. What a tragedy. Just a complete tragedy.
@Cesar T WTH are u talking about? War can be a positive thing. You may have to go to war to protect your way of life.
@TEHRAY Dictator? You sound like a dictator. You can’t accept that certain countries have a different way of doing things and America is far from a democracy.
wow
We need to come together, no phoney fascist governments and pretended statements. We need to fight climate change…
@Dennis N sure, because this began only 1 and a half year ago. Actually, Biden is doing the right thing.
It really sad seeing people taken to fight against their will to die in a war of no reason but because of one man’s interests not for the country as whole
@Çelin Łyin Very different. Conscription to oppose invasion, eg UK in WW2. Press gang to prosecute an invasion is a different thing.
Except that Putin and quite a few Russians (I’ve been there) perceive themselves as under existential threat from NATO, US, EU rapacious global capitalism. And they have a mythic-religious sense of Mother Russia with the land currently known as the nation state of Ukraine being a divinely ordained part of Russia that they must recover. It helps reinforce their sense of mission that many Ukrainians welcomed Nazi Germany and joined them as extreme Nazis. Many Ukrainians are, even now, devotees of Hitlerite Nazi extreme racism.
Putin and his supporters are like football clubs and supporters that work up a ‘Noone likes us and we don’t care’ attitude. It works very well, eg Alex Ferguson at Manchester United and Millwall supporters, especially in 1970s and 1980s. They can work up a form of justification for their actions in Ukraine and with the press gang expansion of their army. That means they can pursue it to some sort of bitter end that, if it fails to achieve its goals, is prepared to bring down everything with them, eg Hitler and many Japanese (eg the young officers who attempted a coup to keep fighting) at end of WW2
@TalkBigDoSmall yes lots of people are very sad about war in the Middle East. There are no winners in war and the Middle East is no exception. No one is doing what the US says. I live in Europe and we are making our own decisions about what to do about the Russian invasion of Ukraine
The citizens must learn to say no. It’s better to die on principle & on d truth. Either way death will come but it’s better to die on gd principles and truths so that when one stand before God on day of judgement, God knows that u died refusing to kill innocent human beings.
That is the key word… the war of no reason
@Nicholas Hall Well said
Does a narcissist really even know when they’re in trouble or do they believe they’re invincible? 🤔
Look at Trump. He seems to think he is invincible and he is the epitome of a narcissist 😢
I wish people would stop using this BS term “narcissist” that has become so meaningless as to signify basically “someone I don’t like” or “some bad bad person”. There are more current and meaningful ways of speaking about neurological problems.
@Yehuda I agree to some extent but there are clear examples such as Putin or Trump who are narcissists defined as people with an inflated sense of their own importance, a deep need for excessive attention and admiration, troubled relationships and a lack of empathy for others. Look at Trump’s recent rallies for example, supposedly in support of local candidates. 90% of his speech is about himself and perhaps 10%, if they are lucky, about the candidate
Idk, ask western politicians
@Yehuda Have you lived with a narcissist? They are fucking awful people. Between my mother and another family member I can’t distance myself from, I’ve had a fucking narcissist in my life the whole 61 years I’ve been on this planet. Trust me, I know one when I see one.
So happy to see again Mr. James Cooper an legend of the USA and one of my heroes in my life!! Thank for bringing him! Always a teacher educating us! 👏🏻👏🏻
These people are criminals for America
This is what happens when you give one person too much power.
There is a Global Oligarchy -Mafia that controls 90% of the Global Wealth.They control NATO,EU,WHO,UNITED NATIONS and most of the western governments. They are behind the wars because they sell weapons,behind drugs and Pharmacy Industry.They destroy a country and then make money to rebuilt it.They make money through refugees and through immigration destroying our countries at the same time..They control now most of the food industry and want to wipe out most of the population as they do not need us anymore and have the technology to do it. All countries own money to them and they pass laws to make everything public to belong to them. If they do not like a regime with demonstrations or wars or by assasinations they overthrow the government. This Global Oligarchy wants to impose a Global Government. We got an idea with Covid19-lockdowns compulsory vaccinations, when WHO controlled by Bill Gates took over and all countries did as they were told causing enormous problems for their economy. Just try to see the big picture. After the collapse of Soviet Union in the 90s the Globalists started putting in reality their real Plan. NEOLIBERALISM. changing working relations. placing new rules in the Economy in the favor of the Rich,Tax Paradises, privatising everything that belongs to the public and destroying anything that has to do with national identity.
They caused several Wars to get control of the Energy in the Middle East and North Africa and killed leaders they were not doing as they were told like Hussein and Kantafi. The way they were killed it was a message to other leaders, if they tried to resist to their Plan. I am not going to argue if Hussein or Kantafi were bad for their people. Maybe they were, but then there are so many bad leaders around the world. Why them? The main reason was to control Oil-Energy in the Middle East and place regimes there that would do as they are told. Remember also that this small Group controls all the MEDIA in the West so there is a lot of propaganda going on and we never learn the real truth.
In 2001 the Terrorist Attack happened in New York, which they caused it to find a nice excuse to invade Afganistan and place all these security measures all over the world to control humanity in the long-run. Everything of course in the name of Freedom and Democracy.They are claiming they fight terrorism, but they support all these Groups.Just have in mind that back in 1979 ,they supported the Talibans against the regime in Afganistan that was friendly to the Soviet Union to provoke the invasion of the Soviets, which collapsed 10 years later mainly because of this war.
In 2008 came the Stock Market Crisis that was artificial as well. A few Bankers got all the money with these new regulations they imposed in the World Economy and made countries and individuals more poor in debts. Remember before that they were giving loans to anyone without discretion just to put people in this game of loans and to take everything a few years later.
Who do we as individuals or countries own the money to? To them. A few families that rule the world. Read about the Glass-Steagall Act 1933 that Roosevelt placed after the Great Recession of 1929 and how they changed this regulation in the1990s plus they gave the Banks through new financial regulations the right to lent money they did not actually have.So what was real in these loan agreements was only the guarantees -properties that countries or individuals had to place in order to take the loan…
In 2019 Covid 19 came. They created this virus in labs. Again, their plan to cause problems in the societies with the lock-downs which illegally they imposed. More debts for the countries and a lot of businesses had to close down. These very rich became even richer. Through compulsory vaccinations they became even more rich and who knows in the long run what will be the effect of these vaccines for our health.Probably you already know the Senarios…
They control Energy in a big extend, but Russia is in the way and is the biggest supplier. They need that Energy, plus all rare metals in the earth for High Technology products. Have in mind because of the war with Russia, the sanctions they imposed and the Energy crisis they caused , there will be problem with food supply food supply farmers will collapse and they will cause starvation as well. It is happening already and farmers are protesting.
This is exactly the Plan. Through starvation, climate crisis, new Diseases they create and dangerous vaccines they promote, they want to wipe out a large number of the Global population. People like Klaus Szwab and Harari they have talked about the Great Reset AND THAT ACTUALLY ONLY one billion of people are needed. The rest are useless for the environment so they can go…
With Russia they provoked this war as I said, because they need to take full control of Energy and Food and because Putin does not take Orders from them.
In 2014 through demonstrations controlled by NGO-Soros they changed the regime in Ukrania and established a NAZI government that suppressed the Russian speaking on the East part. Conflicts arised between the East Ukrania that in majority are Russians and the West part.Then they wanted to put Ukrania to NATO to provoke more Russia.The rest is known…
I love how they don’t show journalists or reporters at the actual scene…seeing a reporter inside a London studio in his three-piece suit about what’s going on in the front lines is just ludicrous if not plain foolishness. Can we see real live reporting, please?!
Cannon fodder is the absolute best description of what these men, young and old, will become 😞 good reporting
How can one man force all this to happen?
@Elena R so true… it’s quite sad
Guess what happens when you want to remove your colonizers from your country? And when you want to stop them from continuing to provoke Regimechanges? (Eg. Britain and US)
Wake up to reality and realize who the real threat to the world are. Those colonizers and their influences where is not wanted
Ironically, that’s what the developed world has been asking of the US!
@Elena R ok shut up. the late Queen Elizabeth 2 has this angelic image when in reality she’s exactly like Putin. You know how many Brits died for her name in Africa, Australia, Americas, India. It’s all just western propaganda. The reality is that all leaders send their people to do dirt. Which to them looks like they are progressing or protecting their Nation/Kindgom etc
@R Wags What a load of bollocks, get yourself over to Russia & live the dream
Russia can’t win, but Russia can’t “lose” either. This could turn into a nuclear war caused by Putin’s frustration of losing. It is actually the only way I can imagine a nuclear war would happen. Putin, having suicidal thoughts after losing to Ukraine and being insane enough to want to end the world. This sounds plausible enough to give me chills.
@Robert Olsen Sure russia a proud country will give up to USA. Its a war between US and Russia not only ukraine against Russia, many russians atleast see it this way…
I rather have nuclear war then see sick russia win !
I partly disagree with you. Not because i cant imagine Putin with such destructive mindset – Hitler would have done it immediatly. I disagree with you, because Putin cant launch nukes – he can just give the order and if not hundreds or even thousands of soldiers share his self destructive mindset, then no nukes will be launched
stop watching movies and you will feel better
You people are insane. And even more insane are the countries playing on a rigged chess board. Russia will fall at the hands of the NWO just like the rest have.
What a contrast: when they came for the Ukrainians, they united and stood up; when they came for the Russians, they divided and ran away. You reap what you sow, your silence and inaction has not only cost the lives of your neighbours, but even your own blood and kin …
Fully expecting Putin to stage a nuclear attack in his own country to solidify his mobilisation …
I feel for the Ukrainian people. They’re experiencing exactly what we Native American tribal members had to endure by the US government. May all illegally occupied lands be returned.
#landback #mmiw
Good Luck with that! It’ll never happen!
Now we see how brave they are… they don’t have courage to face the dictator… The dictator has built his vicious circle and he is doing what he wants…He got his corruption people…So in Russia nobody have the balls to face the psychopath 🙂
06:05 I can’t see that face without seeing him lying to congress.
I’d suggest you get someone with some credibility left, but your move to be Fox News jr probably would find that inconvenient.
Vladimir Putin mindset: Bringing everybody down with him😆😆
Where have all the “Z” markings gone from their cars? It makes me so angry how they were fine with it when it didn’t effect them. 😤
yes – just indifferent, empathy void cowards…didn’t protest against the invasion, only now to save their own skins.
Agreed, so many Z’s supporting the russian military during the invasion but now no one is eager to volunteer and Z’s are gone. I guess its only convenient if they are not participating.
There’s still pro war Russians. Most nationalists have been banging on about mobilisation since the start
Cowards! They need to stand up to putin and remove him from office, not run away.
Replace is with letter C. Chickens.
The way Putrid treats his own people is disgraceful 😔 Get rid of this monster
If only! But there’s worse waiting in the wings. Have you seen their brutish faces?
The men of Russia are to busy running away to get rid of putin😒
@David Macmillan You
You’re right. There are Russians in the Kremlin that take a harder line than Putin.